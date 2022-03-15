Peru bowlers finish strong at States

SYRACUSE — The Peru boys and girls bowling teams represented Section VII in Division II last weekend at AMF Strike-N-Spare Lanes, while multiple student athletes made up the composite team and represented the North Country as well.
Overall, for the team standings for Division II, the Peru squads placed second for boys and fourth for girls.
BOYS RESULTS
The boys, consisting of Nick Palmer, Matt Trombley, Keagan Kemingway, Keegan Smith, Josh Trombley, Kayden Smith and Jack Dermody, rolled high series of 2503 and 2432. The total pinfall was 5875, giving them a -450 differential to the first place team, Maryvale, of Section VI.
Josh Trombley led the Nighthawks with a high series of 1327, placing second overall in Division II. His highest game rolled was a 268. Palmer rolled a high 253, with a 1242 series and placed ninth overall. Keegan Smith rounded out the top ten, with a 258 high game and a 1237 overall series.
The composite team, which was made up of AuSable Valley’s Luke Trombley, Maxwell Benware and Conner Laduke, Saranac’s Andrew Gaboriault, Plattsburgh’s Evan Rundall, and Beekmantown’s Jordan Deyo, placed 10th in the overall team results with a total pinfall of 5520, -1190 under Section V’s representatives.
For the individual composite results, Deyo placed the highest, in 14th, with a series of 1284 and a high game of 278.
GIRLS RESULTS
On the girls’ side, the Nighthawk team consisted of Leita Ciolek, Ella Pyne, Layla Garrand, Madison Provost, Aliza Jiguere and Kathryn Bowman, with Bowman being the leading scorer of the girls, placing second overall in the individual results for Division II. Bowman rolled a high game of 224, finishing the series with a 1264.
Fellow Nighthawk Ciolek finished fourth overall, notching a 1113 series with a high game of 219. Provost just missed the top 10, finishing in 11th with a high game of 205 and a total of 1034.
The local girls’ composite team was made up of Sarah Shoobe from Moriah, Breanna Lacy from AuSable Valley, and Abby Fessette, Allyson Grangle, Alexa Sampica and Paige Hilborne from Beekmantown.
The composite team also placed 10th, finishing with 2240 and 2500 series, and being under first place by -1504.
The highest placed composite bowler was Hilborne in 30th, rolling a 1125 series with a high game of 227. Cragle was next in 48th, finishing a 986 series with a 204 high game.
—
BOYS
Division II Team Standings
2, Peru, 1012-925-973-2910. 1102-914-949-2965. Diff -450.
Division II Individual Results
2, J. Trombley, 268-226-191-228-117-237-1327. 9, Palmer, 189-213-253-242-184-161-1242. 10, Ke. Smith, 258-206-139-234-175-225-1237. 18, Hemingway, 164-142-193-187-233-215-1150. 42, Ka. Smith 197-211-145-553. 54, M. Trombley, 133-138-271. 63, Dermody, 111.
Composite Team Standings
10, Section VII, 879-871-1023-2773. 916-884-947-2747. Diff -1190.
Composite Individual Results
14, Deyo (BCS), 222-191-278-188-195-210-1284. 46, Laduke (AVCS), 171-155-258-167-196-175-1122. 52, Benware (AVCS), 170-170-158-188-182-223-1091. 58, L. Trombley (AVCS), 159-177-159-197-157-192-1041. 65, Rundall (PHS), 145-178-156-176-154-123-932. 66, Gaboriault (SCS), 157-127-170-159-144-147-904.
GIRLS
Division II Team Standings
4, Peru, 892-818-793-2503. 805-801-836-2432. Diff -450.
Division II Individual Results
2, Bowman, 224-219-204-185-222-210-1264. 4, Coilek, 219-212-166-165-169-182-1113. 11, Provost, 205-162-169-183-141-174-1034. 28, Garrand, 126-119-139-145-125-160-814. 46, Jiguere, 127-144-100-371. 48, Pyne, 118-106-115-339.
Composite Team Standings
10, Section VII, 759-694-787-2240. 875-777-848-2500. Diff -1504.
Composite Individual Results
30, Hilborne (BCS), 214-129-178-227-190-187-1125. 48, Cragle (BCS), 130-156-156-186-204-154-986. 55, Sampica (BCS), 146-149-171-162-139-158-925. 60, Lacy (AVCS), 155-119-154-158-110-146-842. 61, Shoobe (MCS), 114-141-128-125-134-198-840. 66, Fessette (BCS), 107-88-92-142-101-151-681.
