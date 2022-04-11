Peru blanks Seton Catholic, 5-0

PLATTSBURGH — The Peru Nighthawks, led by No. 1 singles Stephanie Davis and Sebastien Schaefer, blanked Seton Catholic, 5-0, in both the girls and boys matches, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis.
The No. 1 girls singles match was headlined by Davis and Seton’s Lison Becam, in which Davis won 6-0, 6-0.
For No. 2 singles, Jacklin Mitchell of Peru defeated Charlotte Hughes, 6-0, 6-2. Remi Beauharnois took the No. 3 singles victory.
In the doubles matches, Jennie Davies and Morgan Eagleson took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Knight duo Juliette Metcalf and Lily Von Bargen for the No. 1 matchup.
Nighthawks Morgan Bechard and Kaeda Watanabe secured a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 2 doubles.
On the boys side, the doubles matches were both forfeited in Peru’s favor, with Isaac Mitchell and Nathan St. Louis, and Zach Johnson and Jack Hayes getting the default wins.
For No. 1 singles, Sebastien Schaefer took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Isaac Nizel for the win, while Gavin Mero won the No. 2 singles. Elijah Lederman also won by forfeit for the Nighthawks.
Girls
Peru 5, Seton Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1- Davis (PCS) def. Becam, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Mitchell (PCS) def. Hughes, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3- Beauharnois (PCS) def. Ruffin, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Davies/Eagleson (PCS) def. Metcalf/Von Bargen, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2- Bechard/Watanabe (PCS) def. Casas/Romero, 6-0, 6-1.
Boys
Peru 5, Seton Catholic 0
No. 1- Schaefer (PCS) def. Nizel, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Mero (PCS) def. Farrington, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Seton Catholic forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Seton Catholic forfeit.
No. 2- Seton Catholic forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN — Both the boys and girls teams for Beekmantown defeated their AuSable Valley foes, 5-0.
On the girls’ side, Luci Brown took home a 6-0, 6-0 win over Raychell Jerdo in the No. 1 singles match, while Hailey Williams won the No. 2 singles with the same score.
Ella Repas won by forfeit for the Eagles in the No. 3 singles, same as the boys side, with No. 3 singles player Lucas Curilla winning by default.
The Dillon Bronson and Sophie Miller duo won the No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-1. Fellow Eagles April Secore and Olivia Hagadorn won in the No. 2 doubles, blanking their Patriot opponents, 6-0, 6-0.
For boys, Bode Curilla had a tight match against Tucker MacDougal of AuSable Valley, but Curilla came out with the win. Eclipse Conroy also took home a win for No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 duo of Jacob Mageria and Sunny DeBella won in another back-and-forth against Eben Dorr and Alic Rock, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. No. 2 doubles duo Nate Sarnow and Jack Thebert triumphed as well.
Girls
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 0
Singles
No. 1- Brown (BCS) def. Jerdo, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Williams (BCS) def. Laundree, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Bronson/Miller (BCS) def. Bean/Schier, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2- Secore/Hagadorn (BCS) def. Brandt/MacDougal, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys
Beekmantown 5, AuSable Valley 0
No. 1- B. Curilla (BCS) def. MacDougal, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2- Conroy (BCS) def. Laundree, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3- AuSable Valley forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1- Mageria/DeBella (BCS) def. Dorr/Rock, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
No. 2- Sarnow/Thebert (BCS) def. Croghan/Rein, 6-3, 7-5.
ELLENBURG — Saranac nearly swept the Bobcats, but the help of both the boys and girls No. 2 doubles matches stopped the blanking, with both matches going to the Chiefs, 4-1.
However, the day was still led by Saranac’s No. 1 singles players, Sydney Myers and Hunter Provost, who both won over their Northern Adirondack opponents.
Lia Parker took home the girls No. 2 singles win along with Reagan Mulverhill in the No. 3 singles.
For the girls doubles, Danielle Borner and Madyson Tripp took home the victory over Jo-Ann Mead and Hailee James in a close 6-4, 6-4 match. The Bobcats’ tasted victory with Allie Barber and Chelsey Guay defeating Chiefs Samantha Alix and Calleigh Breyette, 6-2, 7-5.
“It was a great match. Everyone worked very hard and played well,” Northern Adirondack coach Jess Barnhart said. “We were excited to get back on the courts to compete.”
The boys’ side had a similar story, with Saranac’s No. 1 single player Hunter Provost taking a win over NAC’s Seth King. No. 2 singles went to Landen Smith and No. 3 to Joshua Gaboriault, tallying two more wins for the Chiefs.
For the doubles side, Collin Clancy and Hunter Devins took a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hunter Trombley and Parker Manor. The No. 2 doubles match saw Bobcats Tristan Craig and Tristin Lagree taking a 6-2, 6-3 win over the Chiefs.
“Tonight’s match marked many of the boys' first time in competition on the court,” NAC coach Tyler Pombrio said. “Both Tristan Craig and Tristin Lagree earned their first competitive win as the No. 2 boys doubles team.”
Girls
Saranac 4, NAC 1
Singles
No. 1- Myers (SCS) def. Lafave, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2- Parker (SCS) def. Griffin, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Mulverhill (SCS) def. Magoon, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Borner/Tripp (SCS) def. Mead/James, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2- Barber/Guay (NAC) def. Alix/Breyette, 6-2, 7-5.
Boys
Saranac 4, NAC 1
Singles
No. 1- Provost (SCS) def. King, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2- Smith (SCS) def. Guay, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3- Gaboriault (SCS) def. Carter, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1- Clancy/Devins (SCS) def. Trombley/Manor, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2- Craig/Lagree (NAC) def. Lavarnway/Spear, 6-2, 6-3.
CHAMPLAIN — Both Tessa and Sebastien Bonnabesse won their No. 1 singles matches, with Tessa’s opponent Maggie Sample putting up a fight. The Hornets still won both meets, 5-0 for the girls and 4-1 for the boys.
Tessa Bonnabesse defeated Sample in the third set, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 for the No. 1 singles match, while Olivia Nowosielski took down Laci Roberts in the No. 2 match. For No. 3 singles, Rebecah Courson of Plattsburgh High won.
On the doubles side of things, Olivia Gottschalla and Kristie Cantwell took home the No. 1 match, while Bailey Hewson and Guiseppina Gallicchio secured the 7-5, 7-5 win over Brynn Hite and Brooke Mulverhill in the No. 2 doubles.
“Plattsburgh High came to play today and they were the better team in every matchup,” Cougars coach Harry McManus said.
Sebastien Bonnabesse won in the No. 1 singles, while Andrew and Nicholas Bula won the No. 2 and 3 singles matches, respectively.
Northeastern Clinton tasted victory with Darren DuBois and Owen Roberts defeating John Cantwell and Simon Meyer in the No. 1 doubles match. Momin Khan and Joel Avos finished the night of wins for Plattsburgh with a No. 2 doubles victory.
“Dubois and Roberts played well,” McManus said. “PHS is a great team and they played outstanding tennis today.”
Girls
PHS 5, NCCS 0
Singles
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. Sample, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
No. 2- Nowosielski (PHS) def. Roberts, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3- Courson (PHS) def. Purisic, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Gottschall/Cantwell (PHS) def. Pennington/Racine, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
No. 2- Hewson/Gallicchio (PHS) def. Hite/Mulverhill, 7-5, 7-5.
Boys
PHS 4, NCCS 1
No. 1- Bonnabesse (PHS) def. LaValley, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2- A. Bula (PHS) def. Deuso, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3- N. Bula (PHS) def. Dragoon, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1- Dubois/Roberts (NCCS) def. Cantwell/Meyer, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2- Khan/Avos (PHS) def. Bedard/Chester, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
