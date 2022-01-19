Peru, Beekmantown bowlers take wins; Moriah, Saranac split matchup

PERU — Nick Palmer led Peru’s bowlers in a dominant performance with a massive 803 series against Northern Adirondack.
Palmer had a 279 high game on the night. Josh Trombley, Keagan Hemingway and Keegan Smith all rounded out the team with strong series of their own, bowling 661, 580 and 548 series, respectively.
Jarrod Shusda’s 536 series led the Bobcats in the loss with a 536 series and 201 high game.
For the girls, Kathryn Bowman led the way for the Nighthawks with a 632 series, with Layla Garrand following behind her with a 511 series.
Chelsey Guay led the Northern Adirondack girls with a 404 series.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PCS- Palmer 279-259-265-803, Trombley 233-202-226-661, Hemingway 198-182-200-580, Smith 190-203-548.
NAC- Shusda 201-174-536, Guillaume 162-150-454, Nichols 151-141-409.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Northern Adirondack 0
PCS- Bowman 193-195-244-632, Garrand 179-190-511, Ciolek 184-183-499, Provost 187-493
NAC- Guay 149-136-404, Lapoint 145-382, Barber 156-363
BEEKMANTOWN 4, PLATTSBURGH 0
BEEKMANTOWN 4, PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo and Paige Hilborne powered the Eagle bowlers to 4-0 wins on both sides of their matchup with Plattsburgh.
For the boys, Deyo had a 648 series and 234 high game to lead all bowlers competing, while Alex Deso put up a 563 series.
Evan Rundall’s 615 series led the Hornets in the loss.
For the girls, Hilborne’s 606 series paced Beekmantown in the win, while Allyson Cragle bowled a 491 series.
Scotlyn McCormick’s 403 series led Plattsburgh in the loss.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS- Deyo 234-214-200-648, A. Deso 161-200-202-563, Dragoon 197-190-555, C. Deso 164-145-452.
PHS- Rundall 213-213-615, Mintz 204-205-511, Bernier 169-150-453, Donaldson 136-150-397.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS- Hilborne 190-234-606, Cragle 49-199-491, Fessette 138-175-446, Sampica 143-180-445, Cook 137-167.
PHS- McCormick 104-157-106-403, Briggs 105-133-107-345, Ashline 139-314.
SARANAC 4, MORIAH 0
MORIAH 4, SARANAC 0
MORIAH — The Viking girls took a decisive win over the Chiefs while the Saranac boys beat Moriah.
For the girls, Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery paced the Vikings, rolling in 533 and 416 series, respectively.
Kennedy Paynter led the Chief girls in the loss, bowling a 152 high game and 415 series.
On the boys side, Andrew Gaboriault’s 473 series led Saranac in the victory.
Cayden Muller’s 389 series led the Moriah boys in the loss.
—
Boys
Saranac 4, Moriah 0
MCS- Muller Cayden 151-389, Cowin 110-288, Carr 104-252, Bacon 108-298.
SCS- A.Gaboriault 167-149-157-473, LaVarnway 151-172-445, LaTulin 169-436, J.Gaboriault 136-371, Breen 99-275.
—
Girls
Moriah 4, Saranac 0
MCS- Shoobe 155-192-186-533, H.Slattery 154-144-416, Cutting 129-290, Towns 97-252, Taylor 100-260.
SCS- Masico 133-298, Paynter 152-119-144-415.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.