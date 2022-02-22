PERU — Plattsburgh High seemed to have all the momentum in their favor in the first half, but Kortney McCarthy and Peru made sure that momentum shifted in their way, coming out of the break hot and taking home the Class B quarterfinal victory, 49-35, Monday in Section VII sectional action.
“Plattsburgh High came out very strong, knocking down some big shots early and playing with a lot of intensity,” Nighthawks coach Eric Dubay said. “We were able to stay close and take a lead midway through the second and never lost it.”
McCarthy led the game with 20 points, including one three-pointer. She was followed by Tynicia Hendrix and Emma St. Denis with seven points apiece. Mia Marino and Vanessa Lawyer each hit a three in the win.
“McCarthy carried us in the second half, exploding for 18 points and showing why she is one of the best players in the league,” Dubay said. “I thought we got some positive contributions from lots of girls tonight and our bigs played some strong basketball.”
According to Dubay, although unconfirmed, McCarthy could have possibly broken the Peru girl’s scoring record during the game.
For the Hornets, Charlotte Steria led the team with 12 points, followed by Cora Long, who left the game in the third quarter due to injury, with eight points. Isabel Detulleo notched the team’s two three-pointers, finishing with six points.
“Coach Mazzella had the girls playing strong,” Dubay said. “They lost Long early in the third and losing any player of that caliber is hard. We extended a three-point lead to double digits but credit to them for not giving up and playing hard for the rest of the game.”
With this win, Peru advances to play Northeastern Clinton, Saturday at 1 p.m. in Champlain.
—
Peru 49, Plattsburgh High 35
Peru (49)
Lawliss 0-3-3, Marino 1-0-3, McCarthy 7-5-20, Prescott 0-1-1, Lawyer 1-0-3, Hendrix 3-1-7, St Denis 3-1-7, Palmer 0-0-0, Z. Snider 0-0-0, D. Snider 0-0-0. Totals: 15-11-49.
PHS (35)
Hewson 1-0-2, Long 4-0-8, Hemingway 1-2-4, Fitzwater 1-1-3, Steria 2-8-12, Battinelli 0-0-0, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, Detulleo 2-0-6. Totals: 11-11-35.
Halftime- Peru, 16-15.
3 point goals- Peru (3) Marino, Lawyer, McCarthy. PHS (2) Detulleo 2.
BEEKMANTOWN 45
SARANAC LAKE 18
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles, led by Grace McCasland and Payton Parliament, routed the Red Storm in this Class B quarterfinal sectional matchup.
McCasland led the game with 17 points, while Parliament knocked down 16, along with all of the team’s three three-pointers. Kiera Regan also tallied nine points.
“A pair of freshmen led the way for us in this one,” Beekmantown coach Katie Duprey said. “We played strong defensively and held the Red Storm to single-digit scoring in the first half.”
For Saranac Lake, Sydney Leeret led the team with six points.
“Coach Chad LaDue is always a class act,” Duprey said. “We wish the graduating Saranac Lake seniors well and commend them for their perseverance this season.”
With the win, the Eagles advance to play against Saranac, Saturday at 1 p.m. in Saranac.
“This will be the fourth time this season that we will match up against Tim Newell’s Saranac squad,” Duprey said. “Saranac won the first two meetings handily, but the last time we played them, we lost a close game. Anything can happen in this league and we hope our girls will be up for the challenge.”
—
Beekmantown 45, Saranac Lake 18
Beekmantown (45)
Whitney 0-1-1, McCasland 6-5-17, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 1-0-2, Regan 3-3-9, Miller 0-0-0, Parliament 5-3-16, Mesec 0-0-0, Proper 0-0-0, LaBarge 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 15-12-45.
Saranac Lake (18)
Clark 0-0-0, A. Ladue 0-0-0, Moody 0-2-2, Owen 1-0-2, C. Ladue 1-0-2, Leeret 3-0-6, Hewitt 0-0-0, Peer 1-0-2, Meyer 1-0-2, Cirikovic 1-0-2, Small 0-0-0. Totals: 8-2-18.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 21-8.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (3) Parliament 3.
CLASS D
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 33
CROWN POINT 22
CROWN POINT — Although a low-scoring bout, Kaitlyn Cannan led the Orange with 13 points and three treys to push her team to a Class D quarterfinal victory over Crown Point.
Annalise Penrose, Olivia Zumpano and Marilla Liddle each netted five in the win.
“It was a struggle from the beginning to get the ball in the basket in part to good defensive pressure by Indian Lake/Long Lake,” Panthers coach Chris Mazzotte said. “They played with a lot of energy. We got outscored 21-11 in the second half and that was the difference.”
For the home team, Gabrielle Mazzotte finished with 14 points for the game-high.
“We played without two key players and got into foul trouble which hurt as well,” he said. “We got some nice minutes from Jayden Sprague off the bench. I’m so proud of the girls. It’s hard to see it end like that, as they were really starting to click in the last third of the season.”
With the win, Indian Lake/Long Lake advances to play number one seed Schroon Lake in Schroon Lake, Thursday at 6 p.m.
—
IL/LL 33, Crown Point 22
IL/LL (33)
Zumpano 2-1-5, Penrose 2-0-5, Cannan 4-2-13, Puterko, H. 0-1-1, M. Liddle 2-1-5, C. Liddle 2-0-4, Hample 0-0-0. Totals: 12-5-33.
Crown Point (22)
Hurlburt 0-0-0, Mazzotte 4-6-14, Kimball 1-0-2, Gondal 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 2-0-4, Gibbs, 1-0-2. Totals: 8-6-22.
Halftime- IL/LL, 12-11.
3 point goals- IL/LL (4) Cannan 3, Penrose.
