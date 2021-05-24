Peru beats Saranac Lake in unified basketball

PERU — Peru came away with a tight 36-30 win over Saranac Lake in unified basketball, Wednesday.
The Nighthawks had plenty of team members score, led by six points apiece by Trent Hance and Quinton Rock.
"Hance dominated the game inside, and Rock had a few steals, and that led to a couple fast break floating layups," Peru coach Christopher Burdash said.
Braydon Drollette, Kat Grant, Jack Dermody and Connor Storms all chipped in with four points, while Shiann Brunell, Jacob Burgette, Michael Gilbert and Holly Sypek put in a bucket.
Dermody also pulled down six boards, Storms dished out six assists, Brunell had four steals, and Burgette came away with eight steals and nine boards.
"Hunter Eagle, Kortney McCarthy, Zoe Rabideau and John Tarabula did an amazing job in their roles as the helpers making sure the players got into great scoring position for many easy shots, and all four played amazing defense coming up with lots of steals," Burdash said. "It was a solid start to the season for our unified team. All eight of the athletes and all six of the helpers played together, had lots of fun, lots of smiles during the game and it was a solid first win.
"Saranac Lake is well coached and has such a great great group of kids, and it is so fun to play against them because the games are so exciting and close and come right down to the end of the game to the final shot. As their head coach, I am so so happy and grateful to have this group of kids playing for me this year along with my assistant coach Amy Dermody. She does an amazing job daily getting the kids to practice and ready to go."
—
Peru 36, Saranac Lake 30
Saranac Lake (30)
Hochwald 3-0-6, T. Goff 0-0-0, P. Goff 2-0-4, Thivierge 1-0-2, Rutledge 1-0-2, Collins 7-0-14, Bowen-Hadynski 1-0-2, Menard 0-0-0, Leeret 0-0-0, Ray 0-0-0. Totals: 15-0-30.
Peru (36)
Brunell 1-0-2, Burgette 1-0-2, Dermody 2-0-4, B. Drollette 2-0-4, Eagle 0-0-0, M. Gilbert 1-0-2, Grant 2-0-4, Hance 3-0-6, McCarthy 0-0-0, Rabideau 0-0-0, Q. Rock 3-0-6, Storms 2-0-4, Sypek 1-0-2, Tarabula 0-0-0. Totals: 18-0-36.
Halftime- Peru, 18-16.
3 point goals- None.
