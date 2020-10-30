Peru beats PHS by slim margin

PERU — Plattsburgh High and Peru are the only two teams competing in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics season this fall, and the competition is about as close as can be.
The Hornets Dakota Tender won the all-around with 32.75 points, but Peru went on to edge the Plattsburgh High, 155.8-155.45.
In fact, Peru had just one event win thanks to Kennedy Beyer winning the floor routine segment with 8.85 points.
With the final score being decided by just 0.35 points, every portion of the meet held great importance.
Tender also took home first place in the vault finishing just ahead of Peru's Maddy Witkiewicz, 8.25-8.1.
Maleah Lunan snagged first in the bars and beam for Plattsburgh.
Witkiewicz was second in the all-around with 32.5 points.
The Hornets' Morgan Hughes (31.7) and Peru's McKaylie Taylor (31.4), Kennedy Beyer (30.9) and Kendra Lawliss (28.6) rounded out the top six of the all-around.
"The teams are close in talents, and the competition is fierce," Plattsburgh coach Janice Trudeau said. "In addition seniors were honored from both teams. Peru's seniors were Jenna Swyers and Alissa Lawson. Plattsburgh seniors include Christine Bresnahan, Mikayla Karkoski, Morgan Hughes and Dakota Tender."
—
Peru 155.8, Plattsburgh High 155.45
Vault
1. D Tender 8.25 PHS 2. M Witkiewicz 8.1 Peru 3.M Hughes 8.05 PHS 4.L Swyers 8.0 Peru 5. Tie: K Beyer Peru & M Taylor Peru 7.95 6. K Lawliss 7.9 Peru
Bars
1. M Lunan 7.8 PHS 2. D Tender 7.7 PHS 3. J Swyers 7.6 Peru 4. M Witkiewicz 7.55 Peru 5. M Hughes 7.5 PHS 6. K Beyer 7.4 Peru
Beam
1. M Lunan 8.3 PHS 2. J Swyers 8.15 Peru 3. M. Witkiewicz 8.05 Peru 4. D Tender 8.0 PHS 5. M Taylor 7.85 Peru 6. M Hughes 7.8 PHS
Floor
1. K Beyer 8.85 Peru 2. Tie: D Tender PHS & M Witkiewicz Peru 8.8 3. M Taylor 8.4 Peru 4. M Hughes 8.35 PHS 5. L Swyers 8.3 Peru 6. R King 8.1 PHS
All-around
1. D Tender 32.75 PHS 2. M Witkiewicz 32.5 Peru 3. M Hughes 31.7 PHS 4. M Taylor 31.4 Peru 5. K Beyer 30.9 Peru 6. K Lawliss 28.6 Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.