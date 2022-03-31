Peru beats Chazy, 19-1, in non-league baseball tilt

PERU — The Nighthawks came out strong, Thursday, against Chazy and led the game soundly throughout, leading to a 19-1 win in non-league action.
Peru’s lack of errors and Chazy’s many gave the Nighthawks many opportunities to capitalize, resulting in the lopsided score. The Peru squad had one error, while the Eagles tallied 13.
Peru’s Zach O’Connell had a successful game, with two doubles and one single. On the mound, Ryan Maggy started for the Nighthawks, but Donnoven Mitchell recorded the pitching win with eight strikeouts, his first varsity win. Maggy also struck out eight.
Kash Palmer notched two singles in the win.
“This was a good opportunity to get out and face some live competition and live pitching,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
For the Eagles, Chase Clukey, who recorded the pitching loss, had a triple.
—
Peru 19, Chazy 1
Peru 429 004 X — 19 10 1
Chazy 000 001 0 — 1 1 13
Clukey, Mosey (3), Trahan (4), Gonyo (6), Stevens (6) and Columbus. Maggy, Mitchell (4) and Duprey, O’Connell (6). WP- Mitchell. LP- Clukey. 2B- O’Connell 2 (PCS). 3B- Clukey (CCRS).
