Peru, AVCS, Willsboro capture softball wins

SARANAC — A 10-run fourth inning did the trick for Peru as the Nighthawks took down Saranac, 22-7, in six innings of a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball game, Friday.
Bri Brousseau powered Peru with a homer, double and two singles, and Kayleigh Jackson added a double and three singles.
Emily Beattie picked up the pitching win for the Nighthawks.
"Peru played well today and took full advantage of every mistake made," Chiefs coach Sam Campbell said. "Most impressive was how well they hit the ball finding every space that we couldn't get to. Their team speed and ability to run the bases was also good for them."
Rachel Madore finished with three hits to go along with two base knocks from Beattie.
Aislyn Liberty piled up eight strikeouts in the circle for Saranac and tied for a team-high two hits with Allison Garman, Hailee Liberty and McKenna Macomber.
"We began to put the bat on the ball later in the game, so hopefully we built some confidence," Campbell said. "Their big inning in the fourth made it very hard to come back. They certainly looked like the team to beat today."
—
Peru 22, Saranac 7 (6)
Peru 215 (10)04 — 22 18 2
SCS 101 032 — 7 11 5
Beattie and Sypek. A. Liberty and O. Benjamin. WP- Beattie. LP- A. Liberty. 2B- Brousseau (PCS), Beattie (PCS), Jackson (PCS), T. Wells (SCS), A. Garman (SCS). HR- Brousseau (PCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 17
LAKE PLACID 2 (6)
CLINTONVILLE — Every member of the Patriots' lineup had at least one hit on a day the AuSable Valley offense was clicking.
Shea Durgan and Jordyn Pelkey both recorded three base knocks, and Reanna Prentiss had two as the Patriots finished with 14 as a team.
AuSable Valley took control with an eight-run fourth, which was plenty of scoring for Abby Sawyer to use to pick up the pitching win.
"It was a close game the first two innings, and we struggled to hit Brooklyn Huffman," Patriots coach Lyndale Nephew said.
"Then we saw what we needed to do differently, each player adjusted at (the plate), and they were able to make solid contact. We were aggressive on the bases, which helped us pull ahead."
Danaya Patterson led the Blue Bombers with two hits, and Emma Adragna hit a double.
—
AuSable Valley 17, Lake Placid 2 (6)
LP 110 000 — 2 3 6
AV 100 853 — 17 14 2
Huffman and Adragna. Sawyer and Richards. WP- Sawyer. LP- Hoffman. 2B- Prentiss (AVCS), Durgan (AVCS), Richards (AVCS).
MVAC
WILLSBORO 14
KEENE 4
WILLSBORO — Lexi Nolette's grand slam in the second inning highlighted a seven-run frame for the Warriors that powered them to a win.
Lacey Nolette (4), Lexi Nolette (3), Emily Mitchell (3), Cleo Lobdell (2) and Gabby Marble (2) all finished with multiple base hits in the Willsboro lineup.
Sophia Johnson and Megan Quinn both tallied three hits to pace the Beavers.
Desiree Cassavaugh pitched a complete game and picked up the win in the circle, and she did not surrender much offense until Keene rallied for three runs in the seventh.
—
Willsboro 14, Keene 4
KCS 100 000 3 — 4 11 0
WICS 171 104 X — 14 14 0
Buysse and Johnson. Cassavaugh and Harrison. WP- Cassavaugh. LP- Buysse. 2B- Quinn (KCS). HR- Le. Nolette (WICS).
THURSDAY
MVAC
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 14
CROWN POINT 6
BOLTON — Bolton/Schroon Lake got out to a hot start and managed to score 11 runs in the first three innings.
Ila Hubert belted a double for the winners, while Julianne Swan notched a two-bagger for the Panthers.
Jane Trowbridge picked up the pitching win.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 14, Crown Point 6
CP 100 320 0 — 6 10 0
B/SL 434 120 X — 14 7 0
Kimball and Hurlburt. Trowbridge and Scott. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Kimball. 2B- Hubert (B/SL), Swan (CP).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 20
KEENE 5
NORTH CREEK — Hannah McNally picked up the pitching win for Johnsburg/Minerva and gave up three earned runs on four hits to go along with seven punchouts.
"Megan Quinn, Haylie Buysse and Sophia Johnson provided some great defensive plays for the Keene team," Beavers coach Sunny Beach said.
The winners put together an 11-run first inning, which was boosted by five Keene errors.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 20, Keene 5
J/M (11)21 001 5 — 20
Keene 001 110 2 — 5
McNally and Wimberly. Johnson and Buysse. WP- McNally. LP- Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.