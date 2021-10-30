Peru Athletics honoring Hall of Fame inductees

PERU — The 11th Annual Peru Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner will be held today.
The ceremonies will honor 12 new inductees as well as two Tony Papero Peru Athletic Pride Award recipients.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at Living Goods Restaurant in Peru with social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Bios of all of the inductees and award recipients are listed below.
DOUG MEAGHER — ATHLETE — 1987
Meagher graduated in 1987 having lettered in four sports: football, basketball, wrestling, and track and field.
In football, he was one of the captains on the 1986 team, and played on back-to-back undefeated football teams in 1985 and 86.
During those years he made huge plays on both sides of the ball, usually with the game on the line.
He was named First team All-CVAC on offense and defense in 1986, first team flanker and first team defense.
He had 67 carries for 619 yards and nine touchdowns, for 9.3 yards per carry. He was one half of the M&M boys with Tony Montemorra forming one of the best back fields in CVAC history.
Meagher was named defensive most valuable player of the game in Peru’s 34-26 victory in the 1986 North Country Super Bowl against Carthage.
He went on to play for Division III powerhouse and legendary Coach Butterfield of Ithaca College and was part of two of their three National Championships as a defensive back.
He came out for wrestling as a senior, having never wrestled before and had a very respectable 18-10 record and placed second in Sectionals. He was part of Section Seven CVAC champions and Sectional champions.
Meagher was on the 1986 and 1987 CVAC champion Track and Field team. He was part of the 400-meter relay team, setting a record his junior year before sticking with the 400-meter relay team his senior year in which the team shattered the Section 7 record with a time of 44.1 seconds.
GERALD “BUCKY” BRADLEY — ATHLETE — 1965
Like many other children in the village of Peru, Bradley's athletics began and ended with Coach Papero. He started playing little league baseball and competed in many Clinton County Youth Commission events. Swimming was one of my better sports and led me to becoming a lifeguard at Plattsburgh Beach where he saved two people from drowning.
While at Peru High School from 1961 to 1965, he received 15 Varsity letters in football, wrestling, track, tennis and baseball.
There were several league championships and many highlights in those years and, including scoring five touchdowns in one game.
Making several local radio and newspaper All-Star teams was very rewarding to Bradley, who said,“it was not possible without the support of his teammates.”
In the 1963-64 school year, his teams won every major sport championship.
In 1964-65, he was a member of the wrestling team that started the undefeated dual team meet state record of 122 matches.
In 1965, he was a sectional and intersectional champion and finished high school with a 30-1 record.
In 1964, the 880-meter relay team set the school record at that time with a 1:35 time.
Bradley thanked the great coaches that helped him; Coach Papero, Coach Beauvais, Coach Bombard and the many assistant coaches that coached and mentored him during his athletic career.
JOSEPH “JOE” DUPREY — ATHLETE — 1971
During Duprey’s time at Peru Central before graduating in 1971, he lettered in football, wrestling and baseball.
He played varsity football for three years, getting named to the WIRY and Press Republican all-star team and voted CVL best defensive back his senior year in the process.
Coach Mike Beauvais called Duprey, “pound-for-pound the finest and toughest middle linebacker,” that he has ever coached.
During the winter months he participated on the varsity wrestling team for three years, during which he became a two-time sectional champion wrestling at 155 pounds and was selected co-captain his senior year.
He won the Peru Christmas tournament his junior year and the Saratoga tournament his senior year. In 1985, he was elected to the Peru Wrestling Hall of Fame.
In the spring season, Duprey played varsity baseball his junior and senior year. During the summer months after graduation, he played softball in the town of Plattsburgh for the Universal News Team while also playing baseball for the notorious Peru Town Team, “The Peru Well Drillers” where several of his family members played.
When Duprey finished high school, he decided to join the workforce, as well as marry his high school sweetheart Judy Rock after graduation.
The couple raised three wonderful children, Andy and twins Craig and Nicky.
He worked 23.5 years at the Imperial Mill until it closed, then worked for the Clinton County Highway Department for five years, then for the Town of Plattsburgh for the next 15 years.
These days, Judy and Joe enjoy going to watch their four grandchildren participate in sports.
JOHN PETRO — ATHLETE — 1983
John Petro graduated from Peru High School in 1983 after being a two-sport athlete in football and baseball.
He played varsity football from 1980 to 1982, with the 1980 and 1982 teams going undefeated in the CVAC in his time there, as well as securing two North Country Super Bowl victories.
The team was ranked fourth in NYS class B in 1980 and ninth in NYS Class B in 1982.
In 1981, Petro was a first-team CVAC All Star Flanker, tied for second in CVAC scoring.
In 1982, he was named captain and was named first-team CVAC Flanker, fourth-team All State offense flanker, finishing second in the CVAC with 7 yards per carry rushing average, second in CVAC scoring and fourth in CVAC rushing after missing one and a half games.
Petro played three years of varsity baseball, helping the team win three consecutive sectional titles.
His sophomore year in baseball saw an on-base average of .517 with a batting average of .267, while his junior year batting average of .489 helped him get named as CVAC first-team all-star shortstop.
Petro was named team captain in his senior year, a year that saw a batting average of .374 and a second CVAC 1st team all-star shortstop appearance.
After high school, he attended St. Lawrence University from 1983-1987, playing three years of varsity football and four years of varsity baseball.
Petro presently works as a social worker and counselor with Clinton County Social Services.
He is married to his wife Stephanie and they are the proud parents of two boys Jonas and Nicholas.
JUDY TWINING — COACH — 1981-1995
Judy Twining graduated from Keeseville High School in 1958 and attended Ithaca College with a degree in Physical Education before later receiving a Master’s degree in Education/Counseling from Plattsburgh State University.
She started teaching in Ausable Valley High School in the mid 1960s and was approached by Tony Papero to come to Peru to teach in the early 1970s. She started out substitute teaching before landing a full-time job as a physical education teacher at the Peru School District.
Twining was an avid sports and physical activity promoter, always feeling that kids could be their best selves with fresh air, exercise and the teamwork that comes from playing sports.
She thrived on seeing kids’ potential, as well as encouraging those kids who were less athletic just to try.
Twining began coaching varsity volleyball at Peru High School for over 15 years, beginning around 1981 and lasting until 1995. While under her tutelage, her teams won several Sectional Championships and Twining was voted as Coach of the Year in 1989.
One of the biggest accomplishments was Twining’s intramural volleyball program she started for elementary students.
The program was a success, as many children fell in love with the sport and continued playing in middle school and high school.
It was Twining's love of the game that led to the success of the program for years as well as the success of several of her players including her daughters Kathy and Kristie who became volleyball all-stars.
Twining tried her hand at coaching track, but she always went back to volleyball.
After teaching physical education for 30 years at the Peru School District, she retired in 1998.
She retired to Florida where she actively played tennis, bowled and, on occasion, played darts.
Twining’s favorite thing is spending time in her garden; playing tennis and watching her grandchildren play volleyball outside at her favorite place in the Adirondacks, Butternut Pond.
She used to say she had no tolerance for poor sportsmanship but also loved to win. She often was heard saying, “If it doesn't matter if you win or lose then don't play the game.”
KRISTIE TWINING — ATHLETE — 1990
Kristie Twining graduated from Peru High School in 1990.
She was a three-sport athlete with two years on the varsity swim team, four years on the varsity soccer team as a CVAC All-Star Goalie and six years on the volleyball team, four of which were on the varsity team.
Twining excelled at volleyball and was named Defensive Player of the Year in Section 7 Volleyball in her sophomore year, and Most Valuable Player in her junior and senior Years.
In addition, she participated in the New York State Empire State Games in Volleyball in 1989.
Kristie acknowledges that her coach and mother, Judy Twining, was essential to her success.
She went on to major in Marine Biology at Long Island University and served as a commissioned officer in the NOAA Commissioned Corps for 20 years, retiring as a Captain in 2019.
Her responsibilities included being part of the Hurricane Hunting Crew.
During that time, she was recognized as being part of the flight of the first all-female hurricane hunting crew in 2018. She retired from that position in 2019 and now is a pilot for Delta Air Lines.
For enjoyment, Twining enjoys playing volleyball and swimming on a regular basis. She is married to her husband, Jim Harnett and they enjoy life in Tampa, Florida.
She wishes to thank all the teachers and coaches at Peru High School who helped her accomplish her goals. In Kristie's words, “I am very grateful."
LEON BROUSSEAU — ATHLETE — 1969
Leon Brousseau graduated from Peru High School in 1969. Although he participated in more than one sport, he became a well-known athlete in the wrestling community and had many achievements during his high school and college careers.
Brousseau put his leadership skills on display a starting offensive guard in football for three years, serving as captain in his junior and senior years.
He began his outstanding wrestling career as a freshman and soon outshined his opponents.
During his time in wrestling, he was co-captain his junior and senior years and became a two-time sectional champion in 1969, with a record of 15-0.
His team, coached by the late Stanley Riggs, had 81 consecutive wins and 5 consecutive sectional championships.
He was the first athlete at Peru High School to receive a full scholarship to Paul Smith’s College where he continued his wrestling career.
Brousseau graduated from the college in 1972 with a Business degree.
Beginning in 1998, he served on the Peru Central School Board of Education for six years.
He has volunteered for the Dannemora Federal Credit Union since 1995 and currently serves as Chairperson on the Board of Directors.
After 35 years of dedicated service as an Officer, he retired from the NYS Department of Corrections.
MATTHEW “MATT” GOETTE — ATHLETE — 1994
Matt Goette graduated from Peru Central School in 1994.
Goette started his athletic career at Peru in 1988 by winning the under-13 Junior Olympic national cross-country championship as a seventh grader.
While at Peru, he lettered 15 times, including five times in cross-country, twice in soccer, once in indoor track & field, once in basketball and six times in outdoor track & field.
He was a varsity captain for eight of these teams.
His first varsity letter came in track & field as a seventh grader when he was part of the Section VII champion 4x800 meter relay team.
In total, Goette won 11 Section VII titles on the track and never lost a race at the championship meet.
In addition, he was CVAC champion and state qualifier in the 4x800 meters (1991), 800 meters (1992) and 1600 meters (1993 and 1994).
Goette was also runner-up in the Empire State Games 1500 meters in 1993. During his tenure at Peru, the track team won six Section VII titles in a row.
Upon graduation, he was the Section VII record holder in both the 4x800 and 3200 meter events (9:29) and had a career best of 4:19 in the 1600 meter race.
Goette was a CVAC cross-country all-star four times, including conference runner-up in 1991 and conference champion in 1992.
During the fall season of Goette’s senior year, he simultaneously captained both the soccer and cross-country teams. That year, he helped lead the soccer team to the state quarterfinals and scored goals in each of the team’s final three playoff games.
During that same season, he won several large cross-country invitationals and was considered one of the favorites prior to the state championship race. However, the state cross-country championship and soccer state quarterfinals game were on the same day causing him to miss the state championship cross-country race to instead play soccer with his teammates.
Goette also excelled in the classroom and achieved high honors every quarter in high school. After high school, he ran Division I track and cross-country at the College of William & Mary where he graduated with high honors and a double major in Finance and Economics.
He now resides in Park City, Utah, with his wife Tina and two-year-old daughter, Stella.
Goette is the founder and president of an investment advisory firm, Black Diamond Financial, where he manages over half a billion dollars in assets and is a partner at Callan Accounting where he is the head of their financial planning group.
MICHELLE ROCHELEAU — ATHLETE — 1989
Michelle Rocheleau graduated from Peru Central High School in 1989.
She participated in soccer and softball for four years, getting selected as soccer captain her junior and senior year.
Her physical strength and talent was talked about throughout Section 7 by coaches and players.
Rocheleau was selected CVAC “Best Offensive Player” her senior year, having scored 23 goals and tallied seven assists.
She is in the CVAC Section 7 Record books for scoring a career of 49 goals and 11 assists.
In 1988, her junior year, Rocheleau led the team to a season record of 12-2-2 and was selected to the CVAC Division 1 All-Star Team her junior and senior year.
In the spring, she participated in varsity softball for four years as a catcher.
“Belle,” as she was nicknamed, had such a strong arm that players had reservations about stealing any of the bases because of Rocheleau's powerful throw.
Due to her strength it came as no surprise she was the leading batter her sophomore thru senior year, having a batting average over .450.
She was selected captain her junior and senior year.
Section accomplishments include; CVAC “All-Star” Team her junior and senior year and CVAC Section 7 Second Team “All-Star” her sophomore year.
She helped lead her softball team to CVAC Division 1 Championships in 1989, 1988, 1987, 1986 and won the CVAC Class B Sectionals in 1989, the seventh title in nine years by the Peru Girls’ Softball Program at the time.
Rocheleau's other passion is playing golf, especially with her dad.
After graduating, she got a job teaching golf at an elite golf course in Florida giving lessons.
Her athletic ability brought some to say she should go pro, but she said she did not want to have that kind of life.
In her spare time, she plays co-ed soccer year-round.
Coach Cathy Phillips spoke often that Rocheleau was one of the best athlete's to go through the Peru Central School Athletic program.
Presently, she is working as a realtor and also publishes for a realtor magazine.
Her saying in her senior yearbook depicted Rocheleau so well: “It's not how you feel when you put your uniform on – it's how you feel when you take it off.”
PAM “DASHNAW” KHRAIBUT — ATHLETE — 1995
Khraibut was selected as an eighth grader to play on the varsity girls’ soccer team.
During her five years playing soccer, she was selected team captain for three of them.
The team’s success in that time included winning the division and conference playoffs.
Individually, her accomplishments on the soccer team include; selected by section coaches as an “All-Star” for 1994 CVAC and Sectional play, 1993 NYSSCOGS fourth team (Class B); 1994 “All-Star” CVAC Division 1 and CVAC All-Conference.
In basketball, Khraibut played for four years as a varsity player.
Her honors included: Press-Republican All-Area 3rd Team; All CVAC Division 1 Team; MVP Queensbury Tournament; tournament coaches selected Pam to the “All-Star” Team in the Peru “Tip Off” Tournament; “All-Star for CVAC Division 1.
In the spring, she participated in softball for three years before switching to track and field in her senior year.
During her time playing softball she was selected; “All-Star” Division 1 “Third Baseman”; New York State Scholar Athletic Team; “All-Star” CVAC All CVAC “Outfielder.”
In track and field, Khraibut became a Section 7 CVAC Champion in the 400 hurdles, 400 relay and long jump, placed 13th in NYS Track and Field Finals in the 400 hurdles, and was the Section 7 record holder for the 400-meters in 1995.
She attended Clarkson University College on a full scholarship, participating in varsity soccer from 1995 to 1999 and in basketball from 1995 to 1998.
Her successes while at Clarkson included being a four-year starter in both the soccer and basketball programs; All-American in Soccer and participated in the Soccer Nationals in Kentucky her freshman year.
After graduating from college with a biochemical engineering degree, Khraibut spent 10 years in the United States working with her husband, Mohamed, who she met in college.
After that, they decided to go back to Kuwait to spend time with her husband’s family.
Presently, she works to educate Kuwaiti Women on health issues, along with her other job as an engineer.
SHERRY DOBBS JR. — ATHLETE — 1988
Sherry Dobbs Jr. was an outstanding three-sport athlete at Peru Central School in the late 1980’s; a period of time when the district’s boys team sports enjoyed great success against local and regional competition.
He was a standout player on several CVAC class B championship teams including the 1986 football teams, the 1986-87 and 1987-88 basketball teams and the 1988 baseball team.
His athletic career at Peru culminated in the most successful baseball season in Peru history, as the Indians won the New York State Eastern Regional title on their way to becoming the New York State Class “B” runners up.
While Dobbs’ humility and team-first attitude were his defining qualities on and off the field, his numerous individual recognition's acknowledged his superior skills as a high school athlete.
In football, he was an All-CVAC First Team Defensive Back and a second team wide receiver in 1987; in baseball, he was a 1988 first team All-CVAC third baseman; and, in basketball, he led his team to a dominating 20-2 record while being named the leagues’ most valuable player in 1987-88 season.
Upon graduation from Peru, he enrolled at Plattsburgh State University where he played four years of college basketball.
In his senior year the leadership skills he portrayed while at PSU were recognized, as he was named team captain.
Following his playing career at Plattsburgh State University, he went on to a decorated 27-year basketball coaching career at the college level.
The aforementioned facts about Dobbs’ athletic life illustrate a definitive Hall of Fame resume, but it was his fiercely competitive spirit that combined with an exceptional work ethic and an uncommon respect for teammates and coaches alike that defined his essence as a prototypical Peru Athletic Hall of Famer.
SOLOMON IRVING — ATHLETE — 1971
Solomon Irving graduated from Peru Central in 1971.
In his four years in high school, he was very active in sports and many extra-curricular activities.
In sports he played two years of JV basketball, but it was in football and track where Solomon was a standout.
He played four years of varsity football and ran four years of varsity track and field.
In football, Irving scored 12 touchdowns in his career. His last touchdown came against Plattsburgh in the championship game in Peru when he went off right tackle and went 65 yards for the score.
In track, he was a sectional champion in the 100- and 220-meter events while also anchoring the 4 x 100 relay team that won the sectionals.
Besides sports, he was also heavily involved in extracurriculars, getting elected as class vice president his freshman year and president in his sophomore and senior years.
He was also involved in student council, chorus, black discussion, ski club, prom court, operetta, orchestra, and was the Autumn Harvest Ball Master of Ceremonies.
After high school, Irving went to college, first at Plattsburgh State University from 1971 to 1973 before then transferring to California State University at San Bernardino from 1973 to 1974 and then California State University at Sacramento from 1976 to 1982.
After school, he went on to work for the State of California, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
After 31 years, he retired from the department as the administrator of a 500-inmate drug and alcohol treatment program at Solano State Prison.
He now stays busy as a consultant for the OMCP, training 250 inmates per year from 34 prisons and developing programs in other states.
He lives in Sacramento, California, with his wife Cindy and their four children: three boys, Solomonill, Jeremiah, Joseph and one daughter, Corinthia.
TONY PAPERO PERU ATHLETIC PRIDE AWARD RECIPIENTS
MARY CLACKLER — TEACHER — 1983-2011
Clackler began teaching at Peru in fall of 1983 as a seventh grade math teacher.
She soon discovered that there were no clubs for middle school students to join, so she started a “pep club” that met after school to make posters for the football games and for the hallways during the week.
When the high school was having its pep rally, there was no room for the middle school students in the gym, so she started a middle school pep rally in the auditorium.
That was her first-time teaching cheers to the students.
When she was moved from middle school math to high school math, she then became responsible for the high school pep rallies.
From 1985 to 2011, Clackler appeared at every pep rally with the exception of the one in 2002 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Amazingly, Clackler would go for radiation treatments at 6 a.m. so she would be done early enough to return back to school on time to teach her classes.
She loved running around the gym and the field getting the classes and spectators fired up for their school.
The sidelines during games were Clackler’s favorite place. She attended most football games encouraging the crowds to make noise at the appropriate times.
Clackler was also a class advisor for the classes of 1990, 1996, and for the last two years of the Class of 2001.
Clakcler decorated proms held at Peru School, and also attended the after-prom events that were sponsored by the school.
During her last few years, when concussions became a concern at the forefront of athletics, Clackler was responsible for administering the baseline cognitive tests for every team of athletes.
If an athlete experienced a head injury during a game or practice, she administered the test again, an extremely important step in keeping athletes safe and getting them back into practice and games as soon as it was deemed safe.
RICK D. BRUCE — ATHLETE AND STAFF — 1976
Rick Bruce is a 1976 alumni of Peru High School.
He graduated from Clinton Community College and Plattsburgh with a BA in Environmental Science with the distinction of magna cum laude. He also earned a MALS in outdoor education and recreation.
Bruce has been a loyal member of Peru Athletics for over 50 years.
He participated in youth basketball, junior high and JV football, basketball and baseball as well as varsity soccer.
He served as equipment manager and statistician for football, basketball and baseball for Coaches Beauvais, Neyenhouse, and Papero.
As a graduate he volunteered his services to help coach in many sports, including soccer, basketball and baseball with coaches Edwards, Riggs and Mazzella.
He could often be seen on Saturday mornings working with the fifth and sixth grade youth basketball programs.
Bruce also assisted in the summer Big Blue Basketball Camp for many years.
Though Bruce’s ties to Peru athletics run very deep throughout the sports program, his commitment and service is most strongly associated with being the “Voice of the Indians.”
As the ultimate program support staff member, he has served as a clock/scoreboard operator and announcer since 1985.
He has witnessed and called hundreds of football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, baseball, and track events over his career at Peru.
He is presently retired as an Outdoor Educator and instructor at Clinton Correctional facility but continues as the “Voice of the Indians.”
