Peru advances to regional final; Saranac Lake, Northern Adirondack eliminated

CANTON — Section VII's volleyball champions headed to Section X to take on various opponents in the NYSPHSAA volleyball regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Peru picked up a win and advanced to a regional final, while Saranac Lake and Northern Adirondack saw their seasons come to a close.
CLASS B
PERU 3
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 2
The Nighthawks are moving on, and they advanced in dramatic fashion.
Peru and the Huskies went the distance, but when all was said and done, the Nighthawks took the fifth and final set 25-17.
So many members of Peru contributed to the win.
One of the most impressive stats of the night was Alyssa Bartholomew's 60 digs, but the performances did not stop there.
Mallory Martin turned in a triple-double for the Nighthawks with 16 digs, 13 kills and 12 points, while Rachel Madore double-doubled with 36 assists and 15 points.
Katie Finn also notched a double-double performance with 20 digs and 14 points to go along with 14 digs from Alexandrea LaValley and a combined 22 points by Haley-Ann Lozier (12) and Elly Cunningham (10).
Madison Robinson contributed eight kills to the Peru win.
The Nighthawks got out to a tough start with a 25-22 loss in the first set, but they bounced right back with 25-10 and 25-20 wins in the second and third frames.
Franklin Academy showed some heart and took the fourth set 25-18, but Peru stood tall.
—
Peru 3, Franklin Academy 2
22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17
PCS- Bartholomew 5 points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 60 digs; Madore 9 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 36 assists, 15 digs; Martin 12 points, 2 aces, 13 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 16 digs; Finn 14 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 20 digs; LaValley 9 kills, 14 digs; Lyon 4 kills, 3 digs; Robinson 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Cunningham 10 points, 2 aces, 5 digs; Lozier 12 points, 1 ace, 6 digs.
CLASS C
CANTON 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
The Section VII Class C champions have been through a lot this season, and even though the Red Storm's season ended at the hands of the Golden Bears, their coach is proud of them.
"I'm proud of the team's accomplishments this year," Saranac Lake coach Mike Navarra said. "The mental stress related to a state tournament takes a toll on any team. Canton has a great team with some really strong offensive players. We held our ground and tried to execute our strategy, but their hitters kept us on our heals."
Mia Sanford finished with a team-high 10 kills, which ended up breaking the single-season kill record in Red Storm program history.
Azra Michael finished with 10 assists, and Alison Hewitt totaled 10 digs.
—
Canton 3, Saranac Lake 0
21-25, 18-25, 15-25
SLCS- Alyssa Lapierre 7 points, 1 ace, 1 assist; Tailor Whitson, 1 point, 3 aces, 1 dig, 5 kills; Azra Michael, 5 points, 1 ace, 10 assists, 1 dig; Mia Sanford 10 kills, 1 assist, 1 block; Alison Hewitt, 5 points, 2 aces, 10 digs; Anica Null, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 kill; Sydney Leeret, 1 assist; Kathleen Montroy, 1 point, 1 ace; Marle Small, 1 block.
CLASS D
CHATEAUGAY 3
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
The Bobcats' season came to an end, but they put up a fight right through the last set.
The Bulldogs came out with quite the start with a 25-11 victory followed by a 25-16 win in the second set, but Northern Adirondack forced a 25-19 finish to close it out.
"Unfortunately tonight did not end in our favor," Bobcats coach Elizabeth Brown said.
"Chateaugay came out strong and ready to play. We had too many errors and could not move on from the errors that were made from the start. The girls had a great season, and I am very proud of them for the way they played each and every time they set foot on the court."
Allie Barber helped lead Northern Adirondack with 10 points and eight digs, while Chelsey Guay totaled 14 digs to go along with 10 more from Kate LaPoint.
Emily Griffin was a great facilitator with seven assists.
"Elyse Hogan, Hailie Porter, Allie Barber and Chelsey Guay have had amazing varsity careers and will truly be missed next season," Brown said. "I’m going to look toward the returning players to be leaders next year and continue the momentum."
—
Chateaugay 3, Northern Adirondack 0
11-25, 16-25, 19-25
NAC- Hogan 4 kills, 8 digs; Guay 2 points, 1 ace, 14 digs; Griffin 5 points, 1 ace, 7 assists, 3 digs; Barber 10 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists, 8 digs; LaPoint 1 kill, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 10 digs; Lawrence 5 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Porter 4 digs.
