Paul Smith's falls in national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Paul Smith's College women's soccer team’s bid for its first United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II national championship fell short Monday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex as the Bobcats were derailed 4-1 by the State University (N.Y.) College of Environmental Science and Forestry in the title match.
A pair of first-half goals by Grace Sinsebox within a span of 2:19 stretched a 1-0 advantage into a 3-0 halftime lead for ESF. After the intermission, PSC’s Hayleigh Gates trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the 72nd minute before Kelly Cooper ended the scoring for ESF, giving them the national crown. Anna Thrasher of the Bobcats registered six saves in the contest.
In winning the title, ESF handed Paul Smith’s College its first loss of the season; the Bobcats concluded their spectacular fall with a record of 11-1-1.
"I couldn't be prouder of our team on and off the field,” said PSC head coach and coach of the year Bailey Walton. “We set the bar pretty high this year and I look forward to continuing to improve our program.
"We have a young squad, including six starting freshmen. I'm excited for the future of soccer program at Paul Smith's College."
PSC had advanced to the USCAA national tournament as the top seed after collecting regular and post season crowns in the Yankee Small College Conference. The Bobcats advanced to the championship game after defeating Johnson and Wales and Penn State Mont Alto at the Sportsplex. ESF was the number two ranked team in the country entering the weekend.
In addition to PSC’s noteworthy team accomplishment, a number of individuals were rewarded with post-season honors.
— Freshman Hayleigh Gates received USCAA DII Player of the Year
— Danielle Lockwood received Outstanding Student Athlete of the Year
— Bailey Walton received USCAA DII National Coach of the Year
— Kate Roefs and Hayleigh Gates were named First Team All-American
— Samantha Severing was Second Team All-American
— Grace Kronick was an Honorable Mention All-American
