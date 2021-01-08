Paul Smith’s College announces esports gaming management program

PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College launched a varsity Esports program in 2019 that’s surging into 2021 with curriculum additions in the burgeoning gaming industry such as Introduction to Esports Management and Trends in Esports Management.
The College of the Adirondacks made the announcement Thursday with courses to be offered in the 2021 fall semester.
Esports has become a billion-dollar industry. There are currently 148 million Esports enthusiasts in the world, and 144 million occasional viewers, according to NewZoo, the world’s most trusted source for games and Esports analytics and market research. Approximately one in seven people are now aware of Esports. The number of consumers worldwide that are cognizant of Esports will surpass one billion this year, up 36 percent year-on-year, also according to NewZoo.
“It’s the perfect time for us to get involved in the education of Esports,” said Jon Strauss, Interim President of Paul Smith’s College. “We have a state-of-the-art gaming facility lab that opened in January 2020 and we plan on taking advantage of it.”
This lab was made financially possible through the largesse of a PSC donor in the spring of 2019 which enabled the school to install this world-class gaming facility. The venue was named the Stewart’s Shops Dake Family Gaming Lab at Paul Smith’s College. From computers to specially designed gaming chairs, the lab is equipped with cutting edge hardware and technology.
The site hosted a number of events when it first opened in January 2020 including the second annual 2020 Empire State Winter Games Esports competition that turned into a 32-team college event with the four finalists competing in the new Stewart’s lab on the PSC campus.
“Ever since we started down this trail, we've been pushing the envelope to make sure we have a competitive program that stands out as one of the best but we also envisioned an Esports curriculum on campus at Paul Smith’s,” said Matt Bailey, coach of the Bobcats Esports team who will also teach both of the Esports management courses in the 2021 fall semester.
“I'm looking forward to teaching these courses where we'll explore the business behind Esports and what makes it a $1.6 billion dollar industry. Students will have the opportunity to learn the many facets of Esports including business decision making, event management and execution, the structure of a team and the current trends of the industry.”
Paul Smith’s College now participates in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference which hosts an opportunity for over 120 colleges and universities to play against each other online. Colleges play for a chance to compete in the Grand Finals, in person, at Hudson Valley Gamer Con, the northeast’s largest Esports tournament held at the Albany Convention Center. PSC also has plans for its Esports teams to compete in worldwide tournaments at venues like DreamHack Montreal 2021 in the iconic Olympic Stadium. This is a stop on the pro tour in North America.
Prospective students are invited to apply to Paul Smith’s College (www.paulsmiths.edu) to pursue their passion in competitive gaming while simultaneously learning the intricate details behind the business of Esports.
