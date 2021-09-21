Patriots swim to 107-49 victory against Vikings

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley captured first place in all but one event Tuesday en route to a 107-49 victory against Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls swimming.
Layla Garrand, Grace Frank-Calvo and Emma Greene led the way for the Patriots with two individual victories and a relay win.
Garrand took top honors in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Frank-Calvo won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, and Greene touched up first in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Teagyn Maness, Isabella Giovazzino, Emily Best and Loryn Boucher teamed up for the lone win of the day for the Vikings with a finishing time of 2:42.22 in the 200 medley relay.
Greene, Frank-Calvo, Olivia Snow and Emma Chase made up the winning quartet for the 200 freestyle relay, and Sophie Kabeli, Abbey Paul, Garrand and Alauna Goodman won the 400 freestyle relay.
Kabeli picked up a victory in the 500 freestyle, showing off her distance skills, and Goodman won the 100 breaststroke.
AuSable Valley 107, Moriah 49
200 medley relay- 1. Moriah Central School 'A' (Maness, Teagyn , Giovazzino, Isabella , Best, Emily , Boucher, Loryn ), 2:42.22; 2. Patriots 'B' (Howard, Autumn 9, Chase, Emma 10, Snow, Olivia 11, Paul, Abbey 10), 2:50.72; --. Patriots 'C' (Brousseau, Ashley 11, Kabeli, Sophie 9, Finlaw, Alauna 9, Stanley, Lora-Phoenix 9), DQ; --. Patriots 'A' (Frank-Calvo, Grace 12, Goodman, Alauna 10, Davey, Molly 10, Greene, Emma 12), DQ.
200 freestyle- 1. Garrand, Layla, Patriots, 3:01.71; 2. Hull, Kaitlyn, Patriots, 3:08.86; 3. Drake, Caitlin, McS, 3:14.46; 4. O'Connor, Chasity, McS, 3:22.66; --. Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, X2:17.34; --. Manion, Annie, Patriots, X2:21.76.
200 individual medley- 1. Frank-Calvo, Grace, Patriots, 2:56.06; 2. Haner, Lindsay, Patriots, 3:35.71; 3. Giovazzino, Isabella, McS, 3:37.58; 4. Best, Emily, McS, 3:47.83; 5. Stanley, Lora-Phoenix, Patriots, 5:32.14; --. Roy, Katharine, Patriots, X2:54.10.
50 freestyle- 1. Greene, Emma, Patriots, 30.86; 2. Paul, Abbey, Patriots, 34.27; 3. Boucher, Loryn, McS, 36.14; 4. Dever, Lillie, McS, 39.29; 5. Howard, Autumn, Patriots, 45.22; --. Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, X33.78.
100 butterfly- 1. Garrand, Layla, Patriots, 1:38.90; 2. Haner, Lindsay, Patriots, 1:41.40; 3. Drake, Caitlin, McS, 1:50.56.
100 freestyle- 1. Greene, Emma, Patriots, 1:10.07; 2. Maness, Teagyn, McS, 1:21.99; 3. Snow, Olivia, Patriots, 1:22.83; 4. Best, Emily, McS, 1:23.31; 5. Davey, Molly, Patriots, 1:26.24; --. Chase, Emma, Patriots, X1:08.26.
500 freestyle- 1. Kabeli, Sophie, Patriots, 7:06.55; 2. Paul, Abbey, Patriots, 7:33.46; 3. Finlaw, Alauna, Patriots, 8:34.88; --. Manion, Annie, Patriots, X6:30.70.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Greene, Emma 12, Frank-Calvo, Grace 12, Snow, Olivia 11, Chase, Emma 10), 2:15.51; 2. Patriots 'B' (Goodman, Alauna 10, Haner, Lindsay 10, Manion, Annie 8, Brousseau, Ashley 11), 2:19.64; 3. Patriots 'C' (Howard, Autumn 9, Garrand, Layla 9, Hathaway, Alexis 11, Roy, Katharine 11), x2:25.28; 4. Moriah Central School 'A' (Drake, Caitlin , Maness, Teagyn , Giovazzino, Isabella , O'Connor, Chasity ), 2:31.18.
100 backstroke- 1. Frank-Calvo, Grace, Patriots, 1:20.17; 2. Dever, Lillie, McS, 1:42.81; 3. Maness, Teagyn, McS, 1:45.37; 4. Finlaw, Alauna, Patriots, 1:47.23; 5. Stanley, Lora-Phoenix, Patriots, 2:22.28; --. Hathaway, Alexis, Patriots, X1:12.95.
100 breaststroke- 1. Goodman, Alauna, Patriots, 1:46.71; 2. Giovazzino, Isabella, McS, 1:58.47; 3. Davey, Molly, Patriots, 1:58.77; --. Brousseau, Ashley, Patriots, X1:52.43.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Patriots 'A' (Kabeli, Sophie 9, Paul, Abbey 10, Garrand, Layla 9, Goodman, Alauna 10), 5:38.39; 2. Moriah Central School 'A' (Boucher, Loryn , Drake, Caitlin , Best, Emily , Dever, Lillie ), 5:47.26; --. Patriots 'B' (Hathaway, Alexis 11, Brousseau, Ashley 11, Haner, Lindsay 10, Finlaw, Alauna 9), X5:07.05; --. Patriots 'C' (Roy, Katharine 11, Chase, Emma 10, Snow, Olivia 11, Davey, Molly 10), X5:16.78.
