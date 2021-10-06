Patriots outswim Sandstoners in weekend meet

CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley swam to a 102-68 victory in a competitive meet against Potsdam this past weekend.
The Sandstoners took wins in several events, though, with their “A” squad of Stephanie Andrescu, Sina Lufkin, Ella Blanchard and Rylie Bicknell finishing first in the 200 medley relay.
Lufkin also took individual wins in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.
Saanvi Dhaniyala snagged the top spot in the 100 breaststroke for the Potsdam group.
Ella Garrow continued her strong season for the Patriots, finishing first in the 200 freestyle, followed in second by teammate Emma Chase.
Annie Manion kept things rolling for AuSable Valley, taking the top spot in the 200 individual medley, with teammate Sophie Kabeli finishing second behind her. Kabeli also took the victory in the 100 butterfly, finishing in first place with a 1:31.64 time.
Ashley Brousseau took the top honors in the 50 freestyle for the Patriots in 28.83 seconds, with the Sandstoners’ Stephanie Andrescu finishing just a tenth of a second behind her.
AuSable Valley’s Alexis Hathaway took the top spot in the 500 freestyle, finishing with a 6:20.83.
The Patriots also won two group races, with Brousseau, Hathaway, Manion and Garrow winning the 400 freestyle relay and the group of Hannah Tremblay, Chase, Grace Frank-Calvo and Hathaway winning the 200 freestyle relay.
AuSable Valley 102, Potsdam 68
200 medley relay- 1, PDM 'A' (Andreescu, Lufkin, Blanchard, Bicknell), 2:22.40. 2, AVCS 'B' (Greene, Manion, Davey, Kabeli), 2:26.30. 3, AVCS 'A' (Frank-Calvo, Roy, Paul, Tremblay), 2:28.73. 4, AVCS 'C' (Stanley, Haner, Finlaw, Howard), 3:36.78. DQ, PDM ‘B’ (P. Gagliano, Mohideen, Charlebois, Cetinkaya).
200 freestyle- 1, Garrow, AVCS, 2:22.62. 2, Chase, AVCS, 2:34.16. 3, Ashley, PDM, 2:46.48. 4, A. Gagliano, PDM, 3:07.38. 5, Goodman, AVCS, 3:13.38. 6, Cetinkaya, PDM, 4:49.75.
200 individual medley- 1, Manion, AVCS, 2:40.44. 2, Kabeli, AVCS, 3:07.11. 3, Dhaniyala, PDM, 3:14.05. 4, Blanchard, PDM, 3:22.14. 5, Garrand, AVCS, 3:28.22.
50 freestyle- 1, Brousseau, AVCS, 28.83. 2, Andreescu, PDM, 28.93. 3, Bicknell, PDM, 29.97. 4, Snow, AVCS, 36.32. 5, P. Gagliano, PDM, 46.79. 6. Stanley, AVCS, 50.33.
100 butterfly- 1, Kabeli, AVCS, 1:31.64. 2, Blanchard, PDM, 1:37.45. 3, Garrand, AVCS, 1:41.09. 4, Davey, AVCS, 1:47.46. 5, Charlebois, PDM, 2:04.08.
100 freestyle- 1, Lufkin, PDM, 59.11. 2, Roy, AVCS, 1:05.45. 3, Andreescu, PDM, 1:06.61. 4, Bicknell, PDM, 1:08.94. 5, Frank-Calvo, AVCS, 1:12.45. 6, Hull, AVCS, 1:21.06.
500 freestyle- 1, Hathaway, AVCS, 6:20.83. 2, Paul, AVCS, 7:20.21. 3, Ashley, PDM, 7:41.81. 4, Haner, AVCS, 8:28.79. 5, A. Gagliano, PDM, 8:49.60.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS 'B' (Tremblay, Chase, Frank-Calvo, Hathaway), 2:05.21. 2, AVCS 'A' (Hull, Brousseau, Snow, Garrow), 2:11.39. 3, PDM 'A' (Blanchard, Ashley, A. Gagliano, Dhaniyala), 2:28.44. 4. AVCS 'C' (Garrand, Goodman, Davey, Stanley), 2:44.07. 5, PDM 'B' (P. Gagliano, Cetinkaya, Charlebois, Mohideen), 3:25.47.
100 backstroke- 1, Lufkin, PDM, 1:09.64. 2, Roy, AVCS, 1:19.59. 3, Finlaw, AVCS, 1:39.55. 4, P. Gagliano, PDM, 2:00.70. 5. Cetinkaya, PDM, 2:27.65. DQ. Howard, AVCS.
100 breaststroke- 1, Dhaniyala, PDM, 1:39.07. 2, Goodman, AVCS, 1:44.27. 3, Snow, AVCS, 1:54.99. 4, Haner, AVCS, 2:02.87. 5, Mohideen, PDM, 2:08.29.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS 'A' (Brousseau, Hathaway, Manion, Garrow), 4:13.91. 2, PDM 'A' (Andreescu, Bicknell, Ashley, Lufkin), 4:41.15. 3, AVCS 'C' (Garrand, Paul, Finlaw, Snow), 5:34.29. 4, AVCS 'B' (Greene, Chase, Howard, Haner), 5:37.27. 5, PDM 'B' (Charlebois, A. Gagliano, Dhaniyala, Mohideen), 6:54.54.
