Patriots down Griffins in OT thriller

WESTPORT — Tristan Laundree's overtime goal just a minute into extra time sent the AuSable Valley boys home happy with a 3-2 Northern Soccer League win against Boquet Valley, Thursday.
There was tons of drama in the game as the Patriots managed to tie things up with just 30 seconds to go in regulation when Zander McCabe found the back of the net.
It was a back-and-forth match the entire way that started with a goal from Ethan Graham 30 minutes into the first half, but just under five minutes later, Alex Yeager tied the game for AuSable Valley.
Jameson Fiegl gave the Griffins a 2-1 advantage with a strike at the 12:55 mark of the second half.
Hunter Klotzko managed to make 10 saves for the Patriots, and Brandon Tromblee finished with seven stops in the Boquet Valley nets.
—
AuSable Valley 3, Boquet Valley 2
AuSable 1 1 1 — 3
Boquet 1 1 0 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Graham (Lobdell), 30:00. 2, AVCS, Yeager, 34:50.
Second half- 3, BV, Fiegl, 12:55. 4, AVCS, McCabe, 39:30.
Overtime- 5, AVCS, Laundree, 1:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley 18, AuSable Valley 14
Saves- Klotzko, AVCS, 10. Tromblee, BV, 7.
