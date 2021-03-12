Palma breaks Section VII swim record in PHS win

CLINTONVILLE — Nick Palma did his best impression of a fish Friday and broke multiple records in the process.
The Seton Catholic senior competing for Plattsburgh High broke a personal record, AuSable Valley pool record and a Section VII record in a 91-78 win for the Hornets over the Patriots in Section VII/X boys swim competition.
Palma won the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.13, which broke his own personal record as well as the section record of 57.66 set on Jan. 25, 2020. That time also broke his own record he set at the AuSable Valley pool of 57.70 on Jan. 10, 2020.
Palma also won the 50 freestyle in a time of 22.65.
Plattsburgh managed to win two relay events, including the 200 medley and 400 freestyle, which both had Palma incorporated on the victorious quartets.
Rafael Kowal, Ryan Recore and Ben Insley were also on the 200 medley relay, which showcased a 1:52.46 finishing time, and Kowal, Insley and Cohen Fitzwater won the 400 freestyle relay touching up at 3:51.54.
Kowal (100, 200 freestyle) and Insley (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) both scored two individual race wins to boost the Hornets.
AuSable Valley's Simon Thill, Tedd Bruno, Chandler Perry and David Butler snagged a victory thanks to a time of 1:49.72 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Butler also won the 500 freestyle, and Thill took first in the 100 breaststroke.
Plattsburgh High 91, AuSable Valley 78
200 medley relay- 1. Plattsburgh High School 'A' (Kowal, Rafael 10, Recore, Ryan 10, Insley, Ben 10, Palma, Nick 11), 1:52.46; 2. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Perras, Alix , Thill, Simon 12, LaPlante, Peter 12, Rabideau, Rowin 9), 2:07.02; 3. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Croghan, Aiden 10, LaPier, Dominic 09, LaVallee, Logan 12, Facteau, Landon 10), 3:06.02; --. Plattsburgh High School 'B' (Fitzwater, Cohen 8, Jandreau, Kayden 10, Wells, Hayden 9, Dubay, Isaac 8), DQ; --. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (Gravelle, Trent 12, Lloyd, Tim 10, Manor, Dominic 9, Senecal-Rock, Connor 9), DQ.
200 freestyle- 1. Kowal, Rafael, PHS, 1:58.23; 2. Schaefer, Max, PHS, 2:14.50; 3. Thill, Simon, AVCS, 2:16.00; 4. Perry, Chandler, AVCS, 2:18.83; 5. Wells, Hayden, PHS, 2:30.74; 6. LaVallee, Logan, AVCS, 2:48.95.
200 individual medley- 1. Insley, Ben, PHS, 2:24.23; 2. Butler, David, AVCS, 2:36.64; 3. Lloyd, Tim, AVCS, 2:50.96; 4. Edwards, Alexander, PHS, 3:10.24; 5. Fitzwater, Cohen, PHS, 3:21.02; 6. Facteau, Konnor, AVCS, 3:26.28.
50 freestyle- 1. Palma, Nick, PHS, 22.65; 2. Perras, Alix, AVCS, 25.65; 3. Bruno, Ted, AVCS, 27.64; 4. Jandreau, Kayden, PHS, 29.03; 5. Dubay, Isaac, PHS, 29.77; 6. LaPlante, Peter, AVCS, 30.53.
100 butterfly- 1. Insley, Ben, PHS, 1:02.11; 2. Recore, Ryan, PHS, 1:07.74; 3. Gravelle, Trent, AVCS, 1:10.14; 4. Perry, Chandler, AVCS, 1:16.70; --. Manor, Dominic, AVCS, DQ; --. Buckser, James, PHS, DQ.
100 freestyle- 1. Kowal, Rafael, PHS, 53.45; 2. Bruno, Ted, AVCS, 1:03.28; 3. Jandreau, Kayden, PHS, 1:06.94; 4. Facteau, Konnor, AVCS, 1:09.05; 5. Rabideau, Rowin, AVCS, 1:13.33; 6. Beckstead, Landon, PHS, 1:16.08; --. Farrell, Joshua, CHAZY, X1:16.44; --. Croghan, Aiden, AVCS, X1:20.17; --. Facteau, Landon, AVCS, X1:24.63; --. LaPier, Dominic, AVCS, X1:33.03.
500 freestyle- 1. Butler, David, AVCS, 6:21.24; 2. Schaefer, Max, PHS, 6:31.35; 3. Lloyd, Tim, AVCS, 6:49.69; 4. Wells, Hayden, PHS, 7:09.19; 5. Rock, Terrence, AVCS, 7:21.64; 6. Edwards, Alexander, PHS, 7:54.51.
200 freestyle relay- 1. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Thill, Simon 12, Bruno, Ted 11, Perry, Chandler 10, Butler, David 11), 1:49.72; 2. Plattsburgh High School 'A' (Recore, Ryan 10, Dubay, Isaac 8, Jandreau, Kayden 10, Schaefer, Max 9), 1:49.77; 3. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (Facteau, Konnor 9, Senecal-Rock, Connor 9, Rabideau, Rowin 9, LaPlante, Peter 12), 2:03.72; 4. Plattsburgh High School 'B' (Buckser, James 11, Beckstead, Landon , Wells, Hayden 9, Edwards, Alexander 8), 2:09.76; 5. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Facteau, Landon 10, LaPier, Dominic 09, Croghan, Aiden 10, Rock, Terrence 9).
100 backstroke- 1. Palma, Nick, PHS, 57.13; 2. Perras, Alix, AVCS, 1:00.77; 3. Gravelle, Trent, AVCS, 1:05.74; 4. Fitzwater, Cohen, PHS, 1:22.32; 5. LaVallee, Logan, AVCS, 1:29.16; --. Farrell, Joshua, CHAZY, X1:39.85; --. Rock, Terrence, AVCS, X1:40.87; --. Croghan, Aiden, AVCS, X1:51.22; --. Facteau, Landon, AVCS, X2:05.40; --. LaPier, Dominic, AVCS, X2:12.87.
100 breaststroke- 1. Thill, Simon, AVCS, 1:13.55; 2. Recore, Ryan, PHS, 1:18.10; 3. Dubay, Isaac, PHS, 1:24.01; 4. Buckser, James, PHS, 1:26.51; 5. Senecal-Rock, Connor, AVCS, 1:29.75; 6. Manor, Dominic, AVCS, 1:35.54.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Plattsburgh High School 'A' (Insley, Ben 10, Fitzwater, Cohen 8, Kowal, Rafael 10, Palma, Nick 11), 3:51.54; 2. AuSable Valley Central School 'B' (Rabideau, Rowin 9, Lloyd, Tim 10, Butler, David 11, Perras, Alix ), 4:25.76; 3. AuSable Valley Central School 'A' (Gravelle, Trent 12, Bruno, Ted 11, Perry, Chandler 10, Senecal-Rock, Connor 9), 4:26.54; 4. Plattsburgh High School 'B' (Edwards, Alexander 8, Schaefer, Max 9, Beckstead, Landon , Buckser, James 11), 4:50.64; 5. AuSable Valley Central School 'C' (Rock, Terrence 9, Facteau, Konnor 9, LaVallee, Logan 12, LaPlante, Peter 12), x4:55.26.
