P-R Sports Photo Flashback: March 3, 2022

Jim Bousquet (25) of the Chiefs and Craig Douglas (32) of the Patriots both extend for a rebound during a game on Dec. 29, 1985. Saranac went on to win the close bout, 59-54. (PR FILE PHOTO/Gerianne Wright)

 

