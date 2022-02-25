Northeastern Clinton’s Danny Trombley makes a shot on goal, but MAI’s goalkeeper Greg Nephew stops the play on Dec. 13, 1976. (Richard Diennor/PR FILE PHOTO)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 25, 2022
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
68, passed away on Tuesday, February 22,2022 in Seneca, South Carolina. She was born December 6,1953, the daughter of Robert and Jane (LaPorte) Newell. Services will be announced for Summer 2022. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
41, of Kimberly Lane, Morrisonville, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2022. He was born in Plattsburgh on September 23, 1980. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. Arrangements have been entrusted to …
Most Popular
Articles
- Off-duty trooper Gushlaw killed in snowmobile accident
- City PD lieutenant resigns, cites politicization
- Plattsburgh business owner seeks kidney donor
- Cook to seek Franklin Co. Sheriff job
- Police Log: Feb. 19, 2022
- ‘Every house surrounding mine was flooded’: Ice jam floods AuSable Forks
- Tupper Lake mourns death of town super
- Konowitz leaves lasting legacy on North Country basketball
- City police seize two pounds of cocaine after search
- Section VII All-Stars named at indoor track and field state qualifiers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.