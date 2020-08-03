DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO
71, of Irona Rd., Altona, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. Due to Covid-19, all services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh.
