P-R Sports Food Madness: March 21, 2020
Day 1 of the Press-Republican Sports Food Madness tournament was a busy one.

There were a combined 491 votes on Twitter and Instagram, and voting numbers were even higher Friday for some great matchups that will conclude at noon Saturday.

In the first day of competition, BBQ Ribs, Macaroni Salad and Garlic Knots all advanced.

Friday's games were all 1-16 clashes as No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie vs. No. 16 Doughnuts, No. 1 Pizza vs. No. 16 Bagel Bites and No. 1 Chicken Wings vs. No. 16 Celery Sticks were the contests on the schedule.

Here's a schedule of this weekend's matchups and results so far.

SATURDAY

No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie vs. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry

No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip vs. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole

No. 6 Tacos vs. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan

SUNDAY

No. 5 Popcorn vs. No. 12 Chili

No. 7 Pulled Pork vs. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket

No. 2 French Fries vs. No. 15 Stromboli

Results

Buffet All Day

First Round

No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.

No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.

Carb City

First Round

No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican's Instagram story to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 12:30 p.m. and closing at noon the next day! Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on Joey's Twitter and the P-R Instagram.

Also, feel free to fill out the bracket and post a photo on Twitter with the hashtag #SportsFoodMadness so we can all see your picks!

Sports Editor

Joey LaFranca is the sports editor at the Press-Republican. He is also a paginator and photographer. He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2017 with bachelor's degrees in multimedia journalism and newspaper journalism.

