P-R Sports Food Madness: March 21, 2020

Day 1 of the Press-Republican Sports Food Madness tournament was a busy one.
There were a combined 491 votes on Twitter and Instagram, and voting numbers were even higher Friday for some great matchups that will conclude at noon Saturday.
In the first day of competition, BBQ Ribs, Macaroni Salad and Garlic Knots all advanced.
Friday's games were all 1-16 clashes as No. 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie vs. No. 16 Doughnuts, No. 1 Pizza vs. No. 16 Bagel Bites and No. 1 Chicken Wings vs. No. 16 Celery Sticks were the contests on the schedule.
Here's a schedule of this weekend's matchups and results so far.
SATURDAY
No. 8 Peanut Butter Cookie vs. No. 9 Chocolate Strawberry
No. 8 Buffalo Chicken Dip vs. No. 9 Chips and Guacamole
No. 6 Tacos vs. No. 11 Chicken Parmesan
SUNDAY
No. 5 Popcorn vs. No. 12 Chili
No. 7 Pulled Pork vs. No. 10 Pigs in a Blanket
No. 2 French Fries vs. No. 15 Stromboli
Results
Buffet All Day
First Round
No. 1 BBQ Ribs def. No. 16 Green Salad, 130-32.
No. 8 Macaroni Salad def. No. 9 Potato Salad, 94-71.
Carb City
First Round
No. 8 Garlic Knots def. No. 9 Breadsticks, 110-54.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
As a reminder, visit Sports Editor Joey LaFranca's Twitter (@JoeyLaFranca) or the Press-Republican's Instagram story to cast your votes for various matchups! Polls will be up daily starting at 12:30 p.m. and closing at noon the next day! Winners will be determined by the combination of votes on Joey's Twitter and the P-R Instagram.
Also, feel free to fill out the bracket and post a photo on Twitter with the hashtag #SportsFoodMadness so we can all see your picks!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.