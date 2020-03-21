P-R Sports Favorite Sports Movies

In this time of doom and gloom in sports, it's appropriate to cheer ourselves all up and pick our five favorite sports movies.
It's a great way to keep some version of sports talk still alive.
Sports Editor Joey LaFranca got plenty of responses from all different avenues of communication like social media posts, texts, emails and even a couple phone calls.
Here are all the lists submitted to the Press-Republican as well as lists from the Press-Republican newsroom.
Joey LaFranca
1. Miracle
2. Rocky II
3. Caddyshack
4. Major League
5. The Pride of the Yankees
Honorable mention: Semi-Pro, 42, Creed II
Joe LoTemplio
1. Miracle
2. Slap Shot
3. North Dallas Forty
4. Rollerball
5. Youngblood
Ben Watson
1. Miracle
2. Goon
3. A League of Their Own
4. Moneyball
5. Goon: Last of the Enforcers
Cara Chapman
1. Remember the Titans
2. Space Jam
3. Rocky II
4. Rudy
5. Miracle
Honorable mention: Brink!
McKenzie Delisle
1. A League of Their Own
2. The Blind Side
3. Bend it Like Beckham
4. Field of Dreams
5. The Cutting Edge
Ben Rowe
1. Space Jam
2. Balto
3. Talladega Nights
4. Dodgeball
5. Miracle
John Coryer
1. Eight Men Out
2. The Greatest Game Ever Played
3. The Legend of Bagger Vance
4. Major League
5. Caddyshack
Honorable mention: Glory Road
Sage Lewandowski
1. Remember the Titans
2. The Blind Side
3. Space Jam
4. Angels in the Outfield
5. Stick It
Sabrina Bruno
1. 4 Minute Mile
2. The Sandlot
3. Angels in the Outfield
4. The Blind Side
5. Remember the Titans
Honorable mention: Michael Scott’s Threat Level Midnight
Kayla Breen
1. Semi-Pro
2. Semi-Pro
3. Semi-Pro
4. Semi-Pro
5. Semi-Pro
Anna Tamer
1. A League of Their Own
2. The Sandlot
3. Kingpin
4. Dodgeball
5. Baseketball
Tyler Wood
1. Miracle
2. Friday Night Lights
3. Hoosiers
4. Eight Men Out
5. Remember the Titans
Michael Warren
1. D2: The Mighty Ducks
2. Space Jam
3. Major League
4. Slap Shot
5. Days of Thunder
Lyn Premo
1. Trouble with the Curve
2. A League of Their Own
3. Moneyball
4. Field of Dreams
5. Cool Runnings
Honorable mention: Blades of Glory
Hakim Bouzidane
1. Coach Carter
2. Cool Runnings
3. Space Jam
4. Kingpin
5. Bend it Like Beckham
Neil Bowlen
1. A League of Their Own
2. Rocky
3. Remember the Titans
4. Semi-Tough
5. The Sandlot
Sarah G.
1. The Sandlot
2. Miracle
3. League of Their Own
4. Rocky
5. Bull Durham
Honorable mention: Rudy, The Blind Side, Field of Dreams
Mike Eppler
1. The Replacements
Kaleb Gohlke
1. Rocky lV
2. Remember the Titans
3. Warrior
4. Happy Gilmore
5. The Sandlot
Honorable mention: This Magic Moment, You Don’t Know Bo
John Konowitz
1. Finding Forrester
2. Hoosiers
3. Remember the Titans
4. Slap Shot
5. A League of Their Own
Honorable mention: Chariots of Fire, Bull Durham, Tin Cup, Hoop Dreams, He Got Game, All the Right Moves, North Dallas Forty
Jennifer Cross
1. A League of Their Own
2. The Sandlot
3. Love and Basketball
4. Coach Carter
5. Bend it Like Beckham
Mike Blaine
1. Hoosiers
2. Rocky
3. Moneyball
4. Major League
5. The Air Up There
Cheryl Cole
1. Rocky
2. Hoosiers
3. A League of Their Own
4. Rudy
5. Coach Carter
Ariel Masten
1. For Love of the Game
2. Angels in the Outfield
3. Space Jam
4. The Blind Side
5. Happy Gilmore
Honorable mention: Miracle, Trouble With The Curve, Major League, Bull Durham
John DeAngelo
1. Remember the Titans
2. Field of Dreams
3. Miracle
4. For Love of the Game
5. Major League
Honorable mention: Talladega Nights
Barrie Finnegan
1. Super Bowl VI
2. Super Bowl XII
3. Super Bowl XXVII
4. Super Bowl XXVIII
5. Super Bowl XXX
Susan Bushey
1. Field of Dreams (Husband’s recommendation)
Jess Huber
1. Miracle
2. Miracle
3. Miracle
4. Miracle
5. Race
Chris LaRose
1. The Big Green
2. Hoosiers
3. The Mighty Ducks
4. Miracle
5. Field of Dreams
Kevin Daugherty
1. Brian’s Song
2. Hoosiers
3. One on One
4. North Dallas Forty
5. Slap Shot
Honorable mention: Glory Road
Keagen Briggs
1. The Fighter
2. Jerry Maguire
3. Moneyball
4. Remember the Titans
5. Coach Carter
Honorable Mention: Semi-Pro, Miracle, Space Jam, The Sandlot
Pat Keleher
1. Miracle
2. Remember the Titans
3. For Love of the Game
4. Friday Night Lights
5. North Dallas Forty
Honorable mention: Bull Durham, The Natural
Ezra Kachaturian
1. Coach Carter
2. Hardball
3. White Men Can’t Jump
4. The Fighter
5. 42
Shannon Olsen
1. Miracle
2. Glory Road
3. Heavyweights
4. The Blind Side
5. 42
Caleb Castine
1. League of Their Own
2. Major League
3. The Natural
4. Bull Durham
5. 42
Patrick Ryan
1. Slap Shot
2. Miracle
3. Field of Dreams
4 The Natural
5. The Waterboy
Lindsey Douglas
1. The Sandlot
2. Miracle
3. The Big Green
4. The Mighty Ducks
5. Remember the Titans
Kelly LaFranca
1. Invictus
2. A League of Their Own
3. Bend it Like Beckham
4. Field of Dreams
5. The Pride of the Yankees
Justin Bedard
1. Space Jam
2. The Longest Yard
3. The Blind Side
4. Miracle On Ice
5. The Waterboy
Ed Lamarshe
1. Slap Shot
2. North Dallas Forty
3. Brian’s Song
4. The Yankee Clipper
5. Caddyshack
Thomas Willingham
1. The Replacements
2. Men with Brooms
3. Slap Shot
4. Rudy
5. Major League
Conor Casey
1. The Rookie
2. The Sandlot
3. Coach Carter
4. Major League
5. The Longest Yard
Angela Tyrell
1. Field of Dreams
2. Rudy
3. Remember the Titans
4. The Sandlot
5. Rocky
Jim Dynko
1. Hoosiers
2. The Replacements
3. Major League
4. Major League 2
5. Slap Shot
Pat Willisch
1. Goon
2. Summer Catch
3. The Hustler
4. Baseketball
5. Dodgeball
Tom Lacey
1. Hoosiers
2. Remember the Titans
3. Varsity Blues
4. The Natural
5. Cinderella Man
David Luces
1. Any Given Sunday
2. Kicking and Screaming
3. Coach Carter
4. Moneyball
5. Mr. 3,000
Honorable mention: Dodgeball
Larry Converse
1. Hoosiers
2. The Natural
3. The Blindside
4. Hoop Dreams
5. 42
Pete Premo
1. Field of Dreams
2. A League of Their Own
3. The Natural
4. Space Jam
5. Friday Night Lights
Bob Blauser
1. Rudy
2. Hoosiers
3. Rocky II
4. Everybody’s All-American
5. The Karate Kid
Jim Baker
1. Hoosiers
2. Coach Carter
3. Miracle
4. Secretariat
5. The Express: The Ernie Davis Story
Honorable mention: Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, We Are Marshall
Elizabeth Rowe
1. Brian’s Song
2. The Blind Side
3. Remember the Titans
Randy Lozier
1. Miracle
2. Major League
3. Jerry Maguire
4. Happy Gilmore
5. Fever Pitch
Emily Malpass-Boucher
1. The Sandlot
2. Happy Gilmore
3. A League of Their Own
4. Remember the Titans
5. Field of Dreams
Honorable mention: Via Karie Harp - The Replacements, Caddyshack, Major League
Carole Miller Osborne
1. Field of Dreams
2. The Blind Side
3. The Sandlot
4. Rudy
5. Sea Biscuit
NC Rob
1. Ace Ventura
2. Rocky
3. Bat 21
4. Caddyshack
5. The Natural
BaBa YaYa
1. Concussion
2. Rookie
3. Harry Potter
4. The Blind Side
5. Radio
Honorable mention: The Natural, Field of Dreams
Rachel Carter
1. Major League
2. The Sandlot
3. Happy Gilmore
4. Jerry Maguire
5. A League Of Their Own
Kiersten Brown
1. A League of Their Own
2. Sandlot
3. Rookie of the Year
4. Little Big League
5. Remember the Titans
Honorable mention: Mystery Alaska
Sarah Chase
1. A League of Their Own
2. Rudy
3. Ladybugs
4. White Men Can’t Jump
5. The Mighty Ducks
Justie McFinley
1. Miracle
2. Rudy
3. Invincible
4. Draft Day
5. Field of Dreams
Claire Vacca
1. A League of Their Own
2. Miracle
3. Happy Gilmore
4. Major League
5. Hoosiers
Linda Chapman
1. Miracle
2. A League of their Own
Amy Beth Campbell
1. Remember The Titans
2. Miracle
3. Major League
4. The Sandlot
5. Secretariat
Chad Stevens
1. For Love of the Game
2. Draft Day
3. Field of Dreams
4. Bull Durham
5. Miracle
Heidi Clancy
1. Rocky IV
2. Rudy
3. Invincible
4. Creed II
5. Dodgeball
Beth Calhoun
1. Major League
2. The Sandlot
Rich Patrie
1. Slapshot
2. The Sandlot
3. Bull Durham
4. Rudy
5. Rocky
Bob Ashley
1. Hoosiers
2. Rudy
3. Miracle
4. Goon
5. The Replacements
Falynn Spaulding
1. Bad News Bears
2. Coach Carter
3. Gridiron Gang
4. The Mighty Ducks
5. Like Mike
Steven Woods
1. North Dallas Forty
2. Slap Shot
3. Heaven Can Wait
4. Major League
5. Bull Durham
Tracy Polomsky
1. Secretariat
2. Seabiscuit
3. Forest Gump
4. The Blind Side
5. Caddyshack
Jason Jones
1. Youngblood
2. Slap Shot
3. Miracle
4. Major League
5. Hoosiers
Robby Knowles
1. Moneyball
2. Caddyshack
3. 42
4. Slap Shot
5. Miracle
Ellen Wallace
1. We Are Marshall
2. Field of Dreams
3. Remember the Titans
4. The Blind Side
5. League of Their Own
Paul Patterson
1. We Are Marshall
Rick LaDuke
1. Miracle
2. For Love of the Game
3. Brian’s Song
4. The Pride of the Yankees
5. Field of Dreams
Brad Ott
1. Rocky
2. Brian’s Song
3. The Pride of the Yankees
4. The Natural
5. Slap Shot
Honorable mention: Mystery Alaska
Steve Krieg
1. Bull Durham
2. A River Runs Through It
3. Field of Dreams
4. Slap Shot
5. Raging Bull
Sarah Cosgro
1. Happy Gilmore
2. League of Their Own
3. Blindside
4. Mystery Alaska
5. Cool Runnings
Willie Santana
1. Remember the Titans
2. Coach Carter
3. White Men Can't Jump
4. The Sandlot
5. Rocky
Rob Fountain
1. Gridiron Gang
2. Mystery Alaska
3. Rudy
4. We Are Marshall
5. Rocky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.