P-R Sports Favorite Sports Movies

In this time of doom and gloom in sports, it's appropriate to cheer ourselves all up and pick our five favorite sports movies.

It's a great way to keep some version of sports talk still alive.

Sports Editor Joey LaFranca got plenty of responses from all different avenues of communication like social media posts, texts, emails and even a couple phone calls.

Here are all the lists submitted to the Press-Republican as well as lists from the Press-Republican newsroom.

 

Joey LaFranca

1. Miracle

2. Rocky II

3. Caddyshack

4. Major League

5. The Pride of the Yankees

Honorable mention: Semi-Pro, 42, Creed II

 

Joe LoTemplio

1. Miracle

2. Slap Shot

3. North Dallas Forty

4. Rollerball

5. Youngblood

 

Ben Watson

1. Miracle

2. Goon

3. A League of Their Own

4. Moneyball

5. Goon: Last of the Enforcers

 

Cara Chapman

1. Remember the Titans

2. Space Jam

3. Rocky II

4. Rudy

5. Miracle

Honorable mention: Brink!

McKenzie Delisle

1. A League of Their Own

2. The Blind Side

3. Bend it Like Beckham

4. Field of Dreams

5. The Cutting Edge

 

Ben Rowe

1. Space Jam

2. Balto

3. Talladega Nights

4. Dodgeball

5. Miracle

 

John Coryer

1. Eight Men Out

2. The Greatest Game Ever Played

3. The Legend of Bagger Vance

4. Major League

5. Caddyshack

Honorable mention: Glory Road

 

Sage Lewandowski

1. Remember the Titans

2. The Blind Side

3. Space Jam

4. Angels in the Outfield

5. Stick It

 

Sabrina Bruno

1. 4 Minute Mile

2. The Sandlot

3. Angels in the Outfield

4. The Blind Side

5. Remember the Titans

Honorable mention: Michael Scott’s Threat Level Midnight

 

Kayla Breen

1. Semi-Pro

2. Semi-Pro

3. Semi-Pro

4. Semi-Pro

5. Semi-Pro

 

Anna Tamer

1. A League of Their Own

2. The Sandlot

3. Kingpin

4. Dodgeball

5. Baseketball

 

Tyler Wood

1. Miracle

2. Friday Night Lights

3. Hoosiers

4. Eight Men Out

5. Remember the Titans

 

Michael Warren

1. D2: The Mighty Ducks

2. Space Jam

3. Major League

4. Slap Shot

5. Days of Thunder

 

Lyn Premo

1. Trouble with the Curve

2. A League of Their Own

3. Moneyball

4. Field of Dreams

5. Cool Runnings

Honorable mention: Blades of Glory

 

Hakim Bouzidane

1. Coach Carter

2. Cool Runnings

3. Space Jam

4. Kingpin

5. Bend it Like Beckham

 

Neil Bowlen

1. A League of Their Own

2. Rocky

3. Remember the Titans

4. Semi-Tough

5. The Sandlot

 

Sarah G.

1. The Sandlot

2. Miracle

3. League of Their Own

4. Rocky

5. Bull Durham

Honorable mention: Rudy, The Blind Side, Field of Dreams

 

Mike Eppler

1. The Replacements

 

Kaleb Gohlke

1. Rocky lV

2. Remember the Titans

3. Warrior

4. Happy Gilmore

5. The Sandlot

Honorable mention: This Magic Moment, You Don’t Know Bo

 

John Konowitz

1. Finding Forrester

2. Hoosiers

3. Remember the Titans

4. Slap Shot

5. A League of Their Own

Honorable mention: Chariots of Fire, Bull Durham, Tin Cup, Hoop Dreams, He Got Game, All the Right Moves, North Dallas Forty

 

Jennifer Cross

1. A League of Their Own

2. The Sandlot

3. Love and Basketball

4. Coach Carter

5. Bend it Like Beckham

 

Mike Blaine

1. Hoosiers

2. Rocky

3. Moneyball

4. Major League

5. The Air Up There

 

Cheryl Cole

1. Rocky

2. Hoosiers

3. A League of Their Own

4. Rudy

5. Coach Carter

 

Ariel Masten

1. For Love of the Game

2. Angels in the Outfield

3. Space Jam

4. The Blind Side

5. Happy Gilmore

Honorable mention: Miracle, Trouble With The Curve, Major League, Bull Durham

 

John DeAngelo

1. Remember the Titans

2. Field of Dreams

3. Miracle

4. For Love of the Game

5. Major League

Honorable mention: Talladega Nights

 

Barrie Finnegan

1. Super Bowl VI

2. Super Bowl XII

3. Super Bowl XXVII

4. Super Bowl XXVIII

5. Super Bowl XXX

 

Susan Bushey

1. Field of Dreams (Husband’s recommendation)

 

Jess Huber

1. Miracle

2. Miracle

3. Miracle

4. Miracle

5. Race

 

Chris LaRose

1. The Big Green

2. Hoosiers

3. The Mighty Ducks

4. Miracle

5. Field of Dreams

 

Kevin Daugherty

1. Brian’s Song

2. Hoosiers

3. One on One

4. North Dallas Forty

5. Slap Shot

Honorable mention: Glory Road

 

Keagen Briggs

1. The Fighter

2. Jerry Maguire

3. Moneyball

4. Remember the Titans

5. Coach Carter

Honorable Mention: Semi-Pro, Miracle, Space Jam, The Sandlot

 

Pat Keleher

1. Miracle

2. Remember the Titans

3. For Love of the Game

4. Friday Night Lights

5. North Dallas Forty

Honorable mention: Bull Durham, The Natural

 

Ezra Kachaturian

1. Coach Carter

2. Hardball

3. White Men Can’t Jump

4. The Fighter

5. 42

 

Shannon Olsen

1. Miracle

2. Glory Road

3. Heavyweights

4. The Blind Side

5. 42

 

Caleb Castine

1. League of Their Own

2. Major League

3. The Natural

4. Bull Durham

5. 42

 

Patrick Ryan

1. Slap Shot

2. Miracle

3. Field of Dreams

4 The Natural

5. The Waterboy

 

Lindsey Douglas

1. The Sandlot

2. Miracle

3. The Big Green

4. The Mighty Ducks

5. Remember the Titans

 

Kelly LaFranca

1. Invictus

2. A League of Their Own

3. Bend it Like Beckham

4. Field of Dreams

5. The Pride of the Yankees

 

Justin Bedard

1. Space Jam

2. The Longest Yard

3. The Blind Side

4. Miracle On Ice

5. The Waterboy

 

Ed Lamarshe

1. Slap Shot

2. North Dallas Forty

3. Brian’s Song

4. The Yankee Clipper

5. Caddyshack

 

Thomas Willingham

1. The Replacements

2. Men with Brooms

3. Slap Shot

4. Rudy

5. Major League

 

Conor Casey

1. The Rookie

2. The Sandlot

3. Coach Carter

4. Major League

5. The Longest Yard

 

Angela Tyrell

1. Field of Dreams

2. Rudy

3. Remember the Titans

4. The Sandlot

5. Rocky

 

Jim Dynko

1. Hoosiers

2. The Replacements

3. Major League

4. Major League 2

5. Slap Shot

 

Pat Willisch

1. Goon

2. Summer Catch

3. The Hustler

4. Baseketball

5. Dodgeball

 

Tom Lacey

1. Hoosiers

2. Remember the Titans

3. Varsity Blues

4. The Natural

5. Cinderella Man

 

David Luces

1. Any Given Sunday

2. Kicking and Screaming

3. Coach Carter

4. Moneyball

5. Mr. 3,000

Honorable mention: Dodgeball

 

Larry Converse

1. Hoosiers

2. The Natural

3. The Blindside

4. Hoop Dreams

5. 42

 

Pete Premo

1. Field of Dreams

2. A League of Their Own

3. The Natural

4. Space Jam

5. Friday Night Lights

 

Bob Blauser

1. Rudy

2. Hoosiers

3. Rocky II

4. Everybody’s All-American

5. The Karate Kid

 

Jim Baker

1. Hoosiers

2. Coach Carter

3. Miracle

4. Secretariat

5. The Express: The Ernie Davis Story

Honorable mention: Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, We Are Marshall

 

Elizabeth Rowe

1. Brian’s Song

2. The Blind Side

3. Remember the Titans

 

Randy Lozier

1. Miracle

2. Major League

3. Jerry Maguire

4. Happy Gilmore

5. Fever Pitch

 

Emily Malpass-Boucher

1. The Sandlot

2. Happy Gilmore

3. A League of Their Own

4. Remember the Titans

5. Field of Dreams

Honorable mention: Via Karie Harp - The Replacements, Caddyshack, Major League

 

Carole Miller Osborne

1. Field of Dreams

2. The Blind Side

3. The Sandlot

4. Rudy

5. Sea Biscuit

 

NC Rob

1. Ace Ventura

2. Rocky

3. Bat 21

4. Caddyshack

5. The Natural

 

BaBa YaYa

1. Concussion

2. Rookie

3. Harry Potter

4. The Blind Side

5. Radio

Honorable mention: The Natural, Field of Dreams

 

Rachel Carter

1. Major League

2. The Sandlot

3. Happy Gilmore

4. Jerry Maguire

5. A League Of Their Own

 

Kiersten Brown

1. A League of Their Own

2. Sandlot

3. Rookie of the Year

4. Little Big League

5. Remember the Titans

Honorable mention: Mystery Alaska

 

Sarah Chase

1. A League of Their Own

2. Rudy

3. Ladybugs

4. White Men Can’t Jump

5. The Mighty Ducks

 

Justie McFinley

1. Miracle

2. Rudy

3. Invincible

4. Draft Day

5. Field of Dreams

 

Claire Vacca

1. A League of Their Own

2. Miracle

3. Happy Gilmore

4. Major League

5. Hoosiers

 

Linda Chapman

1. Miracle

2. A League of their Own

 

Amy Beth Campbell

1. Remember The Titans

2. Miracle

3. Major League

4. The Sandlot

5. Secretariat

 

Chad Stevens

1. For Love of the Game

2. Draft Day

3. Field of Dreams

4. Bull Durham

5. Miracle

 

Heidi Clancy

1. Rocky IV

2. Rudy

3. Invincible

4. Creed II

5. Dodgeball

 

Beth Calhoun

1. Major League

2. The Sandlot

 

Rich Patrie

1. Slapshot

2. The Sandlot

3. Bull Durham

4. Rudy

5. Rocky

 

Bob Ashley

1. Hoosiers

2. Rudy

3. Miracle

4. Goon

5. The Replacements

 

Falynn Spaulding

1. Bad News Bears

2. Coach Carter

3. Gridiron Gang

4. The Mighty Ducks

5. Like Mike

 

Steven Woods

1. North Dallas Forty

2. Slap Shot

3. Heaven Can Wait

4. Major League

5. Bull Durham

 

Tracy Polomsky

1. Secretariat

2. Seabiscuit

3. Forest Gump

4. The Blind Side

5. Caddyshack

 

Jason Jones

1. Youngblood

2. Slap Shot

3. Miracle

4. Major League

5. Hoosiers

 

Robby Knowles

1. Moneyball

2. Caddyshack

3. 42

4. Slap Shot

5. Miracle

 

Ellen Wallace

1. We Are Marshall

2. Field of Dreams

3. Remember the Titans

4. The Blind Side

5. League of Their Own

 

Paul Patterson

1. We Are Marshall

 

Rick LaDuke

1. Miracle

2. For Love of the Game

3. Brian’s Song

4. The Pride of the Yankees

5. Field of Dreams

 

Brad Ott

1. Rocky

2. Brian’s Song

3. The Pride of the Yankees

4. The Natural

5. Slap Shot

Honorable mention: Mystery Alaska

 

Steve Krieg

1. Bull Durham

2. A River Runs Through It

3. Field of Dreams

4. Slap Shot

5. Raging Bull

 

Sarah Cosgro

1. Happy Gilmore

2. League of Their Own

3. Blindside

4. Mystery Alaska

5. Cool Runnings

 

Willie Santana

1. Remember the Titans

2. Coach Carter

3. White Men Can't Jump

4. The Sandlot

5. Rocky

 

Rob Fountain

1. Gridiron Gang

2. Mystery Alaska

3. Rudy

4. We Are Marshall

5. Rocky

 

