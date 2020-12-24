P-R Reader and Staff Christmas Movie Favorites

As part of the Christmas takeover in the Press-Republican sports section, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca asked what were peoples' favorite top three Christmas movies.

Here are the responses.

 

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!

 

Beth Calhoun

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Scrooged

A Christmas Story

 

Jordan Ribis

A Christmas Story

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

It's a Wonderful Life

 

Deborah Ribis

A Christmas Story

The Bishop's Wife

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

 

Priscilla Coats

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Santa Claus

Elf

 

Betzy Vensel

The Bishop's Wife

Holiday Inn

Prancer

 

Kristi Wilson Moser

Elf

Prep & Landing

A Christmas Story

 

Marian King

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Polar Express

A Charlie Brown Christmas

 

Betty Calkins

The Polar Express

Elf

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

 

Terri Sartoris

Elf

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Die Hard

 

Debra Johnson

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Christmas Card

 

Kristy Brooks

A Smoky Mountain Christmas

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

 

Kimberley Gonyo

Miracle on 34th Street

Home Alone

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

 

Cynthia Wood

It's a Wonderful Life

Miracle on 34th Street

Die Hard

 

Kelley Wilson-Stevens

Prep & Landing

Elf

Miracle on 34th Street

 

Philip Howells

A Christmas Story

A Charlie Brown Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

 

April Lin

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

White Christmas

Four Christmases

 

Maria Bagneschi

A Christmas Story

It’s a Wonderful Life

Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

 

Elizabeth Rowe

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

It's a Wonderful Life

A Christmas Carol

 

Gretchen Gilbert

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Story

Elf

 

Thomas Lacey

It's a Wonderful Life

Elf

The Santa Clause

 

Adam Frennier

Jingle All the Way

Batman Returns

Iron Man 3

 

Andrea Arsenault

The Grinch

Elf

The Santa Clause

 

Kelly LaFranca

Miracle on 34th Street

Snowden on Ice

The Polar Express

 

Thomas Willingham

Die Hard

Miracle on 34th Street

Babes in Toyland

 

Jess Huber

Die Hard

Elf

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

 

Pat Keleher

White Christmas

Holiday Inn

Miracle on 34th Street

 

Willie Santana

Home Alone

The Grinch

Christmas With The Kranks

 

Briana Taft

The Grinch

The Polar Express

Elf

 

Pete Premo

Miracle on 34th Street

Snowden on Ice

The Polar Express

 

Eric Gissendanner

Love Actually

Bad Santa

Happiest Season

 

Edward Lamarshe

White Christmas

A Christmas Story

It's a Wonderful Life

 

JoAnne Bulriss Slater

White Christmas

Prancer

Die Hard

 

Shannon Olsen

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Elf

A Christmas Story

 

Peter Ensel

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Elf

Home Alone

 

Valerie Bacon

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

A Christmas Story

The Bishop's Wife

 

Jessica Blondell

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

 

Daphne Gricoski

Nightmare Before Christmas

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

Gremlins

 

Maureen Walsh Robinson

It's a Wonderful Life

Miracle on 34th Street

A Christmas Carol

 

Cheryl Cole

The Grinch

The Year Without a Santa Claus

It’s a Wonderful Life

 

Lois Clermont

It’s a Wonderful Life

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Snowman

 

Mike Blaine

It’s A Wonderful Life

The Muppet Christmas Carol

White Christmas

 

John Cech

The Ref

Home Alone

Die Hard

 

Eric Bell

Elf

The Grinch

The Santa Clause

 

Sarah G.

Christmas With The Kranks

A Christmas Story

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

 

Tim Butler

It’s a Wonderful Life

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Elf

 

Shannon Stanley

A Christmas Story

Elf

Scrooged

 

Tanya Trombley

Its a Wonderful Life

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

 

Brian Nephew

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Elf

Home Alone 2

 

Mario LaFranca

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Polar Express

 

Jules

It’s a Wonderful Life

A Christmas Carol

Elf

 

OUcappy

Elf

Four Christmases

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

 

Matt Ladieu

Elf

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

 

Mike Warren

The Santa Clause

Home Alone

A Christmas Story

 

Sandy O'Brien

It's a Wonderful Life

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Grinch

 

Ariana Burch

Elf

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Grinch

 

Haley Sheehan

Fred Claus

Elf

A Christmas Story

 

Scott Bresett

Scrooged

A Christmas Story

The Polar Express

 

Anna Tamer

Bad Santa

Mixed Nuts

A Christmas Story

 

Kayla Breen

Nightmare Before Christmas

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Elf

 

Ben Rowe

Elf

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Johnny Bravo Christmas

 

Cara Chapman

A Christmas Story

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Year Without a Santa Claus

 

McKenzie Delisle

Elf

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Prep & Landing

 

Joe LoTemplio

A Christmas Story

A Charlie Brown Christmas

The Grinch

 

Robin Caudell

The Preacher's Wife

Last Holiday

Little Drummer Boy

 

Ben Watson

Elf

The Grinch

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

 

Joey LaFranca

Elf

A Charlie Brown Christmas

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

