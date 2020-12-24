P-R Reader and Staff Christmas Movie Favorites

As part of the Christmas takeover in the Press-Republican sports section, Sports Editor Joey LaFranca asked what were peoples' favorite top three Christmas movies.
Here are the responses.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!
Beth Calhoun
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Scrooged
A Christmas Story
Jordan Ribis
A Christmas Story
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
It's a Wonderful Life
Deborah Ribis
A Christmas Story
The Bishop's Wife
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Priscilla Coats
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Santa Claus
Elf
Betzy Vensel
The Bishop's Wife
Holiday Inn
Prancer
Kristi Wilson Moser
Elf
Prep & Landing
A Christmas Story
Marian King
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Polar Express
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Betty Calkins
The Polar Express
Elf
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Terri Sartoris
Elf
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Die Hard
Debra Johnson
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Christmas Card
Kristy Brooks
A Smoky Mountain Christmas
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
Kimberley Gonyo
Miracle on 34th Street
Home Alone
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Cynthia Wood
It's a Wonderful Life
Miracle on 34th Street
Die Hard
Kelley Wilson-Stevens
Prep & Landing
Elf
Miracle on 34th Street
Philip Howells
A Christmas Story
A Charlie Brown Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
April Lin
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
White Christmas
Four Christmases
Maria Bagneschi
A Christmas Story
It’s a Wonderful Life
Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas
Elizabeth Rowe
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
It's a Wonderful Life
A Christmas Carol
Gretchen Gilbert
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Christmas Story
Elf
Thomas Lacey
It's a Wonderful Life
Elf
The Santa Clause
Adam Frennier
Jingle All the Way
Batman Returns
Iron Man 3
Andrea Arsenault
The Grinch
Elf
The Santa Clause
Kelly LaFranca
Miracle on 34th Street
Snowden on Ice
The Polar Express
Thomas Willingham
Die Hard
Miracle on 34th Street
Babes in Toyland
Jess Huber
Die Hard
Elf
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Pat Keleher
White Christmas
Holiday Inn
Miracle on 34th Street
Willie Santana
Home Alone
The Grinch
Christmas With The Kranks
Briana Taft
The Grinch
The Polar Express
Elf
Pete Premo
Miracle on 34th Street
Snowden on Ice
The Polar Express
Eric Gissendanner
Love Actually
Bad Santa
Happiest Season
Edward Lamarshe
White Christmas
A Christmas Story
It's a Wonderful Life
JoAnne Bulriss Slater
White Christmas
Prancer
Die Hard
Shannon Olsen
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Elf
A Christmas Story
Peter Ensel
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Elf
Home Alone
Valerie Bacon
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Christmas Story
The Bishop's Wife
Jessica Blondell
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Daphne Gricoski
Nightmare Before Christmas
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians
Gremlins
Maureen Walsh Robinson
It's a Wonderful Life
Miracle on 34th Street
A Christmas Carol
Cheryl Cole
The Grinch
The Year Without a Santa Claus
It’s a Wonderful Life
Lois Clermont
It’s a Wonderful Life
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Snowman
Mike Blaine
It’s A Wonderful Life
The Muppet Christmas Carol
White Christmas
John Cech
The Ref
Home Alone
Die Hard
Eric Bell
Elf
The Grinch
The Santa Clause
Sarah G.
Christmas With The Kranks
A Christmas Story
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Tim Butler
It’s a Wonderful Life
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Elf
Shannon Stanley
A Christmas Story
Elf
Scrooged
Tanya Trombley
Its a Wonderful Life
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Brian Nephew
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Elf
Home Alone 2
Mario LaFranca
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Polar Express
Jules
It’s a Wonderful Life
A Christmas Carol
Elf
OUcappy
Elf
Four Christmases
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Matt Ladieu
Elf
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
Mike Warren
The Santa Clause
Home Alone
A Christmas Story
Sandy O'Brien
It's a Wonderful Life
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Grinch
Ariana Burch
Elf
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Grinch
Haley Sheehan
Fred Claus
Elf
A Christmas Story
Scott Bresett
Scrooged
A Christmas Story
The Polar Express
Anna Tamer
Bad Santa
Mixed Nuts
A Christmas Story
Kayla Breen
Nightmare Before Christmas
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Elf
Ben Rowe
Elf
A Charlie Brown Christmas
A Johnny Bravo Christmas
Cara Chapman
A Christmas Story
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Year Without a Santa Claus
McKenzie Delisle
Elf
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Prep & Landing
Joe LoTemplio
A Christmas Story
A Charlie Brown Christmas
The Grinch
Robin Caudell
The Preacher's Wife
Last Holiday
Little Drummer Boy
Ben Watson
Elf
The Grinch
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Joey LaFranca
Elf
A Charlie Brown Christmas
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.