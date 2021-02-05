P-R editors make their Super Bowl prop bets

The second edition of the Super Bowl prop bets competition at the Press-Republican is underway.
Last year, Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca battled for bragging rights, and Joey emerged victorious.
This year, there's a new kid on the block as Night Editor Ben Rowe has joined the festivities and decided to make this a three-man competition in 2021.
The two losers of this bet will have to buy pizza and wings for the entire news staff, while the winner and the rest of the reporters will feast thanks to the losers.
The bets will be listed below, but first, here are tournament statements from the three competitors.
Joe LoTemplio: I'm just taking it one game at a time. I'm just here to try to help the team. I'm going to work hard and stay sharp, and hopefully it will all work out.
Ben Rowe: I've watched the "Rugrats" chocolate milk football episode enough to have finely tuned instincts when it comes to throwing the ol' pigskin. Let's hope for a clean match, no hits below the belt, and another Red Hot Chili Peppers cameo at halftime and I'll be happy.
Joey LaFranca: What can I say? I am the defending champion of this prop bet competition, and I have already won the Press Picks crown for this year. The public deserves someone they can trust, and that's me. I have the winning mentality, and I know what needs to be done to win these competitions. With that being said, I am not underestimating my competition. Joe is the vet of the group and is still salty about losing to me last year, so he will be out for blood. As for Ben, he's a wild card. Benny Boy could shock the world and be the Cinderella story of this competition.
The Picks
Will the National Anthem be longer than 119.5 seconds?
Joe: Longer Ben: Shorter Joey: Longer
Will the opening coin toss be heads or tails?
Joe: Tails Ben: Heads Joey: Tails
Will the opening kickoff result in a touchback?
Joe: Yes Ben: No Joey: Yes
Other than the kickoff, will the first play of the game be a pass or run play?
Joe: Pass Ben: Run Joey: Run
Will the first score of the game be a touchdown, field goal or safety?
Joe: Touchdown Ben: Touchdown Joey: Field Goal
Will the game be tied again after 0-0?
Joe: Yes Ben: No Joey: No
What quarter will be the highest scoring quarter?
Joe: Second Ben: Second Joey: Second
Will Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady have more passing yards?
Joe: Mahomes Ben: Mahomes Joey: Mahomes
Will Tampa Bay and Kansas City have combined for more than 30.5 points by halftime?
Joe: Yes Ben: No Joey: Yes
Will a defensive or special teams touchdown be scored?
Joe: No Ben: Yes Joey: No
Will Tampa Bay and Kansas City combine for more than 30.5 run attempts in the game?
Joe: No Ben: No Joey: Yes
Which team will finish with more rushing yards?
Joe: Chiefs Ben: Buccs Joey: Buccs
Will Tampa Bay and Kansas City have combined for more than 50.5 points by the end of the game?
Joe: Yes Ben: No Joey: Yes
Will the color of the Gatorade that is poured on the winning coach be yellow?
Joe: No Ben: Yes Joey: No
What team will win the Super Bowl?
Joe: Buccs Ben: Buccs Joey: Chiefs
Tiebreaker: Total number of points scored in the Super Bowl?
Joe: 74 Ben: 47 Joey: 57
