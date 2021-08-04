Orchards, Nuts ride wins to NCSL final rematch

In the North Country Soccer League semifinals, Monday, the Chazy Orchards and the Plattsburgh Nuts both won to set up a rematch of last year’s finals.
The No. 1 seeded Chazy Orchards beat 4th Ward F.C by a score of 3-1.
The Orchards were down 1-0 when Brett Giroux saved a critical penalty shot, and the team then rallied on goals from Sabour Tidjani, Nate Boule and LJ Nuzzo to win 3-1.
The No. 2 seeded Nuts beat Kavanaugh Realty by a score of 4-1, with Riley Savastano and Romell Lewis each scoring once and Ryan Kavanaugh scoring twice for the victors
Tristan Conners scored for Kavanaugh.
The final game between Chazy and Plattsburgh will be played on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Chazy Rec Park.
