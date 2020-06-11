Opinion: MLB needs reality check

Editor's Note: This is a Press-Republican editorial.
Picture this.
A mother and father are in a grocery store isle deciding whether or not to buy milk or bread.
They have both lost their jobs due to the unfortunate financial climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and have only enough money to buy one or the other for themselves and their three children.
Meanwhile at the other end of the store there is a couple arguing about whether or not to buy filet mignon or caviar.
The mother and father represent an all too large portion of America that is unemployed and struggling to support their family from day to day.
The other couple trying to decide between two delicacies is the MLB owners and players association.
The world is going through a pandemic, people are dying from COVID-19 and millions of Americans are unemployed.
Meanwhile, MLB owners and players continue to haggle over money.
This optic is not too appealing to say the least.
In recent years, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has tried to instill new concepts into the game of baseball that would appeal to the younger generation and boost overall fanship.
America's Pastime is continuing to fade and push people away.
The reality of what's happening hurts, and the situation is frustrating.
The owners know they are going to lose money regardless of if games are played this season or not, and the players want their money.
As the two parties continue to exchange and reject each others' offers that have showcased various season lengths, salary rates and postseason plans, fans are growing impatient.
To make matters worse, major sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL have already agreed upon plans to resume their seasons soon, and NASCAR has been up and running for multiple weeks.
And then there's MLB waving its dirty laundry out in the air for all to see and having complete disregard for what's going on in the world.
There's been so much arguing about the financial start to a 2020 season that we almost forget that a health crisis is the main reason why the MLB season was put on hold.
If health concerns were the cause of this holdup, the public would understand, but right now, it's all about the money.
Baseball's reputation gets worse and worse by the day.
MLB had the chance to boost America's morale and give the public some type of normalcy.
All we hear about now is how players want full prorated salaries, and owners, who are certainly not on the streets begging for money, don't want to spend more than they have to.
Owners argue that since they are already going to lose money this season with no fans allowed in stadiums, the players need to take pay cuts.
Players argue that they already took a pay cut.
Both sides own blame for the current state of MLB, and fans are the ones paying the real price.
MLB is a complete mess.
