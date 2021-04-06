Oneonta sweeps Plattsburgh State baseball

ONEONTA — The Plattsburgh State baseball team opened its State University of New York Athletic Conference season Tuesday not the way it wanted by dropping 11-2 and 5-4 contests at Oneonta.
It's been a rough start to the season for the Cardinals (0-4, 0-2), but head coach Kris Doorey is hoping his team's solid effort in the second game against the Red Dragons (7-1, 2-0) will be the start of something good.
“Our first three games, we didn't play the way we're capable of as a team,” Doorey said. “The second game today, each and every one of the players competed and battled to the end.
“You could see the players gaining confidence and I'm hoping that this will be a turning point for us moving forward.”
Oneonta scored three runs in the second inning of the nightcap and held a 5-1 lead entering the seventh and final inning.
But Kaden Kowalowski singled and Stephen Bryant walked to give the Cardinals a good start and both moved up on a passed ball.
Christian Ott singled in one run to make it 5-2 and, with two out, an infield throwing error allowed Plattsburgh State to score two runs and get to within one.
The Cardinals, with runners on first and third, were down to the last strike when the lead runner was caught in a rundown to end the contest.
“They had a left-hander on the mound and we had our runner from first break early,” Doorey said. “We were hoping the pitcher would see that and throw the ball to first. But he came home with it, our guy was caught too far off third and was tagged out in a rundown.
“We were trying to make something happen with two strikes on the batter.”
Kowalowski finished with two hits for Plattsburgh State and Bryant was on base all four times with a single and three walks.
“Chase (Blazak) threw the ball well for us and had just the one bad inning in the second,” Doorey said.
Bryant batted nine times Tuesday and reached base eight times with two hits and six walks.
“He will be our leader all season,” Doorey said. “He's very patient at the plate and I wish we had more like him.”
The opener, however, was too much like Plattsburgh State's games against St. Lawrence University on Saturday. The Red Dragons scored two in the first, two in the second and six in the third to put it well out of reach.
The bright spot in the contest was the relief pitching of freshman Chris Santic. He allowed just one run in five innings, allowed two hits, one walk and struck out four.
“He missed some time due to health issues a while back, but I'm proud of him for how he pitched today.”
Ott accounted for all the Cardinals' scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Zachary Stone contributed two hits, while Bryant added a single and three walks.
The Cardinals stranded 10 runners in the first game and eight in the second.
“We're not hitting well with men on base,” Doorey said. “We had runners on early again today in the first game. We're not scoring runs when we have the opportunity to do so.
“We didn't get great starting pitching in the first game today and our outfield defense hurt us. But all that will come with the more time we spend on the field.”
The Cardinals return to the diamond at New Paltz on Saturday with a conference doubleheader.
—
Game 1
Oneonta 11, Plattsburgh State 2
Plattsburgh State 000 000 020 — 2 7 3
Oneonta 226 000 10x — 11 15 2
Rodriquez, Gregory (3), Santic (4) and Hutton. Liquori, Langman (6), Ottaviano (9) and McGlynn. WP- Liquori. LP- Rodriquez. 2B- McGlynn (O), Ceparano (O), Barrett (O). 3B- Sabatine (O), Barrett (O). HR- Ott (PSU), Kaseta (O).
—
Game 2
Oneonta 5, Plattsburgh State 4
Plattsburgh State 001 000 3 — 4 4 1
Oneonta 030 020 x — 5 8 3
Blazak, Triola (5) and Hutton. Petrossi, Losak (5) and McGlynn. WP- Petrossi. LP- Blazak. Sv- Losak. 2B- Barrett (O).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.