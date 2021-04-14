Oneonta rallies past PSU women's lax

ONEONTA — Despite jumping out to leads of 5-2, 6-3 and 7-4, the Plattsburgh State women's lacrosse team was unable to hang on in a 20-10 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) loss to SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday afternoon at Red Dragon Field.
Oneonta finished with the upper hand in shots (47-24) and ground balls (34-13), while Plattsburgh State held a 16-15 edge in draw controls. The Cardinals were 15-for-23 on clears, while the Red Dragons were 21-for-27.
Plattsburgh State drops to 0-3 overall (0-3 SUNYAC) with the setback and looks to avenge its loss to the Red Dragons when the two teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Field House Complex. Oneonta rises to 3-1 overall (3-1 SUNYAC) with the win and visits SUNY New Paltz tomorrow for a 4 p.m. contest.
Oneonta's sophomore defender Nicolette Lospitalier put the Red Dragons on the board first with a marker 1:18 into the game, but the Cardinals scored three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead. Sophomore midfielder/defender Caroline Noia (West Nyack, N.Y./Clarkstown South) tallied unassisted before sophomore attacker Katie Kallamni (Baldwin, N.Y./Baldwin) cashed in on a feed from junior attacker Emily Caoili (Lagrangeville, N.Y./Arlington) and Caoili converted a pass from senior midfielder Frankie Porcaro (Bellport, N.Y./Bellport). The Red Dragons responded with a woman-up goal by freshman midfielder/defender Margaret Byrne 16 seconds later before goals by first-year attacker Fiona Fitzgerald (Long Beach, N.Y./Holy Trinity) and Noia staked the Cardinals to a 5-2 advantage.
The Red Dragons got a woman-up score from senior attacker Sophia Calabrese before Noia countered just 21 seconds later. After Calabrese scored again, sophomore midfielder Lindsay Guzzetta (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) found the back of the net to put Plattsburgh State in front, 7-4. Oneonta then scored seven unanswered goals to take an 11-7 lead, but Noia broke up the run 28 seconds before the intermission to provide the halftime score of 11-8.
After sophomore attacker Megan Foiles and Caoili traded goals to open the second half, the Red Dragons broke the game open with seven more unanswered goals. Noia once again ended the streak with an unassisted goal with 4:08 left, but Oneonta's Lospitalier netted the final tally of the game with 1:00 to go.
Noia led the Cardinals with a career-high five goals, all of which came via a free-position shot, while Caoili scored twice and Fitzgerald, Guzzetta and Kallamni each tallied once. Porcaro posted five draw controls, while sophomore defender/midfielder Emma McLaughlin (Northport, N.Y./Northport) scooped up three ground balls.
For Oneonta, Calabrese led the way with four goals, while junior midfielder Rachel Morris and Foiles earned four points on two goals and two assists.
First-year goalie Johanna Malone (Levittown, N.Y./Division Avenue) tied the single-game program record for saves with 12 in the loss for the Cardinals, while sophomore goalie Jennifer Tumino made 10 stops in the win for the Red Dragons.
