Ogdensburg holds off Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys lacrosse team fell behind early, and despite much better play as the game progressed, Ogdensburg Free Academy finished with a 14-5 victory, Wednesday.
"Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives," Hornets coach Tom Pillsworth said.
"Jake Kennedy hustled and played a solid all-around game as he worked hard on both the offensive and defensive ends. Jackson Kain was his normal defensive presence and was helped by Ethan Breen, James Burnham and Corbin Murray."
Ben Sherman and Aiden Nye both picked up their first varsity goals for Plattsburgh, and Preston Daniels added a goal and an assist.
Kain, Kai Birtz and Kennedy all scored a goal to add on to the Hornet attack.
Corbin Murray (4) and Owen Pray (6) combined to stop 10 shots in the Plattsburgh nets.
Eli Bullock led the Blue Devils with four goals, and Drew Costello added three more.
The Hornets will be back in action at home on Saturday morning against Massena.
—
Ogdensburg Free Academy 14, Plattsburgh High 6
Scoring
OFA- E. Bullock 4-2, Costello 3-0, Sus 1-1, Irvine 1-2, Frederick 1-1, Chase 1-0, Hewko 1-0, B.Bullock 1-0.
PHS- Daniels 1-1, Sherman 1-0, Kain 1-0, Nye 1-0, Birtz 1-0, Kennedy 1-0.
Halftime- OFA, 6-2.
Shots- OFA 47, Plattsburgh High 20.
Ground balls- OFA 23, Plattsburgh High 17.
Faceoffs- OFA 18, Plattsburgh High 4.
Saves- Murray (4), Pray (6), PHS, 10.
