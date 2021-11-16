Offensive outburst too much for Plattsburgh

CANTON — The Plattsburgh State women's basketball team dropped an 83-41 decision to non-conference St. Lawrence University on Tuesday evening at Burkman Gymnasium.
The Saints shot 45.8 percent (33-of-72) from the floor and 73.3 percent (11-of-15) from the line while holding a 54-35 edge in rebounds. The Cardinals shot 24.6 percent (14-of-57) from the field.
Plattsburgh State drops to 3-2 overall with the loss and takes two weeks off from competition before hosting SUNY Potsdam in its State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. St. Lawrence rises to 3-0 overall with the victory and competes at the Morin Memorial Tournament hosted by Williams College from Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20, facing host Williams first on Friday at 6 p.m. before taking on Hamilton College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
While junior guard Mya Smith (Wappingers Falls, N.Y./Roy C. Ketcham) got the Cardinals on the board first with a made jumper 37 seconds into the contest, it wound up being the only time Plattsburgh State led, as St. Lawrence scored nine unanswered points to take a 9-2 advantage. Smith wound up accounting for all of the Cardinals points in the first quarter, as the visitors trailed, 15-4, through 10 minutes of play.
St. Lawrence's junior guard Stella Davis extended the lead to 18-4 with a 3-pointer on the Saints' first possession of the second quarter, but first-year forward Payton Couture (Redford, N.Y./Saranac) countered with a made jump shot. The Saints scored the next two baskets before sophomore guard Brinley Inglee (Hudson Falls, N.Y./Hudson Falls) made a layup with 7:04 left in the second quarter to draw Plattsburgh State within 22-8. St. Lawrence went on a 17-3 run to finish out the first half, and the Saints took a 39-11 cushion into the locker rooms.
The Saints led by as many as 41 points in the third quarter, but the Cardinals responded with back-to-back baskets sophomore forward Caitlin Kolesar (Hillsborough, N.J./Hillsborough) and Inglee. St. Lawrence wound up leading, 62-22, through three quarters of play.
Senior guard Kayla Doody (Troy, N.Y./Tamarac) nailed a 3-pointer and junior forward Kara Oatman (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima) made a layup as a part of a 5-0 Cardinal run to start the fourth quarter, but St. Lawrence netted six unanswered points to break open a 41-point advantage once again. The Saints cruised down the stretch and ended up posting an 83-41 victory.
Inglee led the Cardinal attack with 10 points, while Couture had seven points, four rebounds and three blocks. Smith posted a stat line of eight points, three steals and two assists.
For St. Lawrence, four players reached double figures, led by junior forward Olivia Barringer's 18. Senior forward Katie Frederick had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, while sophomore guard Abby Doin and junior guard Sierra Sansone each chipped in 10 points coming off the bench.
