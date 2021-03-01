O'Connell's late shorty helps Saranac top Beekmantown

PLATTSBURGH — It was a big weekend for Zach O'Connell and the Saranac hockey team.
O'Connell, who scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Beekmantown, added two more Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Eagles in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference play at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
To top it off, O'Connell tallied a short-handed goal with 1:37 left in regulation to break a 2-all tie and provide the margin of victory.
“O'Connell had an outstanding weekend for us and it was fitting that he came away with the game-winner after a steal on the penalty kill,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
Nik Hamel, who had a strong weekend as well, also scored for the Chiefs (2-1).
Following a scoreless first period, O'Connell and Hamel tallied goals to give Saranac a 2-0 advantage in the second. But the Eagles (1-2) rallied to tie it in the third on goals by Lee Jarus and Dalton Kane.
The Eagles had the momentum late in the contest when they went on the powerplay. O'Connell, however, foiled Beekmantown's chance to win with his late heroics.
Macen Mero made 31 saves for Saranac and Connor McCarthy stopped 25 shots for Beekmantown.
“The three-game series was a really good test for us against a solid opponent,” Knowles said. “The Eagles did a good job getting pucks through tonight, but Mero was strong between the pipes and gave us another chance to win.
“We look forward to the challenge ahead of us this week playing against a strong Northeastern Clinton lineup.”
—
Saranac 3, Beekmantown 2
Beekmantown 0 2 0 — 2
Saranac 2 0 1 — 3
Second period- 1, SCS, O'Connell (Campbell, Barnes), 12:24. 2, SCS, Hamel, 16:20.
Third period- 3, BCS, Jarus (Bingel), 1:28. 4, BCS, Kane (Jarus, Rovers), 9:42. 5, SCS, O'Connell shg, 15:23.
Shots- Beekmantown 33, Saranac 28.
Saves- McCarthy, BCS, 25. Mero, SCS 31.
SATURDAY
SARANAC 5
BEEKMANTOWN 2
PLATTSBURGH — Nik Hamel's goal 2:38 into the third period broke a 2-all tie and helped send the Chiefs (1-1) past the Eagles (1-1).
Zach O'Connell then made it 4-2 midway though the stanza and Hayden Buckley added an empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining.
Hamel finished with two goals and two assists for Saranac and O'Connell added two goals of his own.
Cooper Burdo and Dalton Kane scored for Beekmantown. Kane's short-handed goal gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead early in the second.
Macen Mero picked up the victory in net for the Chiefs with 32 saves and Riley Hansen stopped 21 shots for the Eagles.
“This game was a mirror image of our first game against them, but Saranac was the team this time that came back twice in the game to earn the victory,” Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette said.
“I thought our team worked hard and did a nice job possessing the puck, but credit Saranac for doing a great job defending along with their ability to block shots throughout the game. We will take the lessons from tonight's game and work to improve.”
—
Saranac 5, Beekmantown 2
Saranac 1 1 3 — 5
Beekmantown 1 1 0 — 2
First period- 1, BCS, Burdo ppg (Gonyo, Kane), 8:40. 2, SCS, O'Connell (Hamel, Catlin), 12:26.
Second period- 3, BCS, Kane shg (Burdo), 4:33. 4, SCS, Hamel (Catlin, Provost), 15:08.
Third period- 5, SCS, Hamel (Provost), 2:38. 6, SCS, O'Connell (Hamel, Buckley), 7:05. 7, SCS, Buckley eng, 16:36.
Shots- Beekmantown 34, Saranac 26.
Saves- Hansen, BCS, 21. Mero, SCS, 32.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6
PLATTSBURGH 2
PLATTSBURGH — Owen Ebersol scored two goals in the first 4:50 of the game and the Cougars (3-0) completed their three-game sweep of the Hornets (0-3).
Lucas Bedard also scored twice and added an assist for NCCS, while Ryan Racine and Kai Birtz contributed goals.
Winfred Simpson chipped in with three assists and Noah Gonyo two for NCCS.
Bostyn Duquette and Jace Lacey tallied the PHS goals.
The Cougars took a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back as Ethan Garrand picked up his second win of the season in net with 21 saves. Ty Calkins made 27 stops for the Hornets.
“Credit to Northeastern, they are a deep threat and a well-coached team,” PHS coach Joe Tolosky said.
“Although it wasn't the outcome we wanted, we are learning about ourselves. We want to develop as much as we can in the short time we have left together. We want to get better every day.”
—
NCCS 6, Plattsburgh 2
NCCS 3 1 2 — 6
Plattsburgh 0 1 1 — 2
First period- 1, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson, Gonyo), :25. 2, NCCS, Ebersol (Simpson), 4:50. 3, NCCS, L. Bedard (Gonyo), 6:13.
Second period- 4, PHS, Duquette (Colburn, Lacey), 1:40. 5, NCCS, Racine (Simpson, L. Bedard), 14:54.
Third period- 6, PHS, Lacey ppg (Sherman), 5:17. 7, NCCS, L. Bedard ppg (Chevalier, J. Bulson), 6:46. 8, NCCS, Birtz (S. Bulson, M. Bedard), 13:59.
Shots- NCCS 33, Plattsburgh 23.
Saves- Garrand, NCCS, 21. Calkins, PHS, 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.