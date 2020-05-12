NYSPHSAA forms COVID-19 Task Force Committee

PLATTSBURGH — When the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the official cancellation of the spring sports season, its announcement also mentioned an ad hoc committee was going to be formed to address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall 2020 interscholastic athletic season.
That committee has been formed and includes two individuals with local ties, including Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk and former NYSPHSAA president and current Section VII Athletic Council member Steve Broadwell.
NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica, with the input and consultation from NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, selected members to serve on a COVID-19 task force.
“The goal of this task force is to bring together a group of experienced administrators and professionals to examine potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the upcoming school year and to provide guidance and recommendations to the 11 sections of NYSPHSAA,” Harrica said.
The task force is comprised of NYSPHSAA member superintendents, principals, athletic directors and executive directors in addition to representatives from New York State Athletic Administrators Association and State Education Department.
The committee is expected to meet for the first time in late May or early June.
"To me, it's an honor to be considered part of the committee," Walentuk said. "I am going to do the absolute best I can do to work within the committee and try and get things back up and running when possible."
Walentuk said he received a call from Zayas last week, notifying him of his selection to the committee.
"There's so much interest across the state to be on this committee, so I am going to do my best to make sure I am a contributing member and make sure we can get the best information possible out to the schools and try to move forward in this time of uncertainty."
Many unknowns still exist at this time, and the ongoing pandemic continues to prove planning for the future can be a difficult task.
Regardless, members will aim to do what's in the best interest of student-athletes.
"These certainly are unprecedented times throughout our entire country," Broadwell said.
"It will be challenging for the committee, but the people on the committee are a great group assembled that know athletics and have the best interest of students and schools in mind.
"As a teacher, an educator and an administrator, I have always wanted to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students and student-athletes."
According to Zayas, NYSPHSAA plans to begin the fall sports season on Aug. 24.
Guidelines given by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as regional and local health departments will continue to be monitored by NYSPHSAA.
"This is arguably one of the biggest committees in a time of crisis that NYSPHSAA has ever faced and will be very important," Walentuk said.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
President- Paul Harrica (Section X) *Task Force chair
Vice President- Julie Bergman (Section IV)
2nd Vice President- Russell Bartlett (Section X)
Immediate Past President- Jim Osborne (Section IX)
Incoming 2nd Vice President- Tim Mullins (Section XI)
Past President- Steve Broadwell (Section VII)
NYSPHSAA- Dr. Robert Zayas (Executive Director)
District Superintendent- Jim Dexter (Section 2)
Superintendent East- Dr. Ivan Katz (Section IX)
Superintendent West- Adam Stoltman (Section VI)
Section Executive Director East- Tom Combs (Section XI), Matt Walentuk (Section VII) Section Executive Director West – Carl Normandin (Section X), Kathy Hoyt (Section V)
Principal East- Jim Mackin (Section I)
Principal West- Paul Gasparini (Section III)
Athletic Director East- Chris Ceruti (Section VIII) Athletic Director West – Scott Barker (Section V)
NYSAAA- Dr. Jim Wright (Section XI)
Athletic Trainers- Rick Knizek (Section 2)
District Transportation Director- Chris Durdon (Section IV) Officials – Dennis Burkett
NYS Education Department- Karen Hollowood & Ann Lanoue NYS Department of Health – TBD
