PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Athletic Administrators Association is continuing to fight for student-athletes to be able to play.
NYSAAA recently penned a formal letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking that the decision to forego "high-risk" sports for the winter, and potentially the remainder of the school year, be reassessed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put many common winter sports, including basketball, hockey and wrestling, on the back burner, and the association stated in its letter that these sports can be run safely.
"As a professional association, we ask for (high-risk sports to be allowed) with the knowledge that those sports are not only safe to run, but will be overseen by athletic administrators (who) have worked tirelessly to develop protocols to deal with the COVID-19 virus should there be an isolated case.”
THE LOCAL SITUATION
As of Tuesday evening, Clinton County’s COVID-19 infection rate was 2.3%.
Hypothetically speaking, if high-risk winter sports were permitted at this time, County Public Health Director John Kanoza said he would be concerned.
“I would be thinking and saying for everyone to button up because we are going to be seeing an increase in cases,” Kanoza said.
DIFFERING OPINIONS
As organizations such as NYSAAA support all sports being allowed during the pandemic and health departments urge against the concept, a combative dialogue has been established.
In its address to Cuomo, NYSAAA backed up its call to action with data from various health studies.
“Additionally, you will note that many states have conducted research on the rate of transmission directly correlated with the number of cases and subsequent quarantines causing cessation of contests,” NYSAAA said. “In every study, there were less than 1 percent new cases and a much lower percentage resulting in suspensions or cancellations of contests.”
The letter went on to say there is no valid, scientific reason to assume that interscholastic sports are dangerous at any risk level.
Before diving further into the conversation, Kanoza stressed his love for sports and what he enjoyed about his time as a high school athlete as well as a collegiate swimmer at SUNY Oswego.
“I can understand everything (NYSAAA has) written, and I agree with them to a certain extent,” Kanoza said. “However, I am a public health representative, and I must mention the cautions that must be entertained right now. The main one is our current infection rate in Clinton County. It's worse now than it ever was.”
ULTIMATE DECISION
Whether or not high-risk sports are allowed remains in the hands of the state.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association can’t make any changes to what sports are permitted until guidance from the state is provided.
If and when NYSPHSAA is given the go-ahead for high-risk sports, the decision would then be passed down to each of the 11 sections within the state.
Similar to the fall sports season, each respective section would have the opportunity to host high-risk sports in addition to the ones already allowed, but the ultimate decision of whether or not certain sports get off the ground is at the discretion of each school within various sections.
As of now, low- and moderate-risk sports, such as bowling, swimming, indoor track and Nordic skiing are allowed, and Section VII has had a handful of schools having teams of these sports practicing.
“At the end of the day, we are here for the kids,” Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk said. “We love sports because of the life lessons it teaches the kids, and these times we are living through are life lessons.
“We need to continue to have those two words I have been preaching since the start of the pandemic, and that's patience and flexibility. When it is deemed safe and we can resume the sports we resume, we need to do it in a safe and efficient way.”
PLAYING SAFE
A main theme throughout NYSAAA’s letter stressed how sports can be played safely and noted how the sports deemed “high-risk” in New York are being played in other states in the country.
The association emphasized how its members have already been entrusted by the state to apply protocols and create environments safe for student-athletes.
“We are certified by New York State as school district administrators to maintain these standards and to apply protocols that give children throughout the state the same opportunity to play that every other state has taken advantage of,” the letter read.
NYSPHSAA has already called off its winter state playoffs, so any sports played now would be at a regional level. If high-risk sports were to be played, NYSAAA said student-athletes would be screened daily, and spectators would not be permitted in most cases and if so would be severely limited in numbers.
At a local level, various North Country officials have analyzed the safety of student-athletes as well as everyone else who plays a role in interscholastic athletics.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Chazy, Area 3), who also serves on the North Country COVID-19 panel, said safety needs to be analyzed on a deeper level.
“What we look at is the whole package,” Henry said.
“We have to look at what playing these sports mean for the health and safety of the coaches and the parents attending. What does it mean about the building these sports are held in? What does it mean for the people coming in and cleaning the facilities after everyone is gone?
“I don't think these letters fall on deaf ears. I think they are looked at and treated seriously, but the answer people are looking for might not be what they want.”
THE FUTURE
The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee plans to meet Feb. 3, and a status update will be provided with the most up-to-date information related to high-risk sports following that meeting.
“The bottom line is that high school and middle school sporting events, controlled by athletic administrators are safe and well below the 1 percent that we saw throughout this unprecedented time,” the NYSAAA letter concluded.
NYSAAA also added that it hoped the letter can lead to a productive dialogue and a solution.
“Statistics are something you chase all the time,” Henry said. “These numbers are always based on the past. The role of the health department is to forecast, and when you go from 0.5 to 2.3 in infection rate, that's a concern, especially because that's without these high-risk sports being played.”
Speaking strictly from a health perspective, while respecting the passion of those motivated to get all sports underway, Kanoza is against high-risk sports being played at this time with the understanding that his stance could change once the local infection rate decreases.
“I am trying to keep people safe and out of the hospital,” Kanoza said. “I am looking out for people's health, and what could be more important than people's health?”
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.