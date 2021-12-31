Norwood-Norfolk drops Saranac, 3-2

PLATTSBURGH — Following an exciting second period, Norwood-Norfolk’s Braeden Bethel hit the winning goal at 9:15 to push the Flyers to a 3-2 win over Saranac in a non-league boys hockey game, Friday.
The game started off slow, going into the second with no score. However, after the break, the game really kicked off with Zach O’Connell scoring the first goal at just 1:34 in, assisted by Landon Giroux and Evan Patrie.
However, Norwood-Norfolk answered quickly, with two goals within two minutes of each other from John Friot and Ryley Ashley. Friot scored at the 5:10 mark, assisted by Gavin Phillips and Ashley scored with help from Kyle Murphy and Bethel at 6:47.
“I give Norwood-Norfolk credit, they were playing their third game in as many days and they battled hard,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
The Chiefs tied it up around the 16 minute mark with a goal from Hayden Buckley, assisted by Landen Duprey and O’Connell, but the Flyers had the final say in the third.
“We need to do a better job moving off the puck and challenge ourselves to make more courageous plays when we have the puck,” Knowles said.
In goal, the Flyers’ Graham Hill had 31 saves, and the Chiefs’ Mason Patnode had 15.
“Hill was solid in net and their defense picked up sticks well at the front,” Knowles said.
—
Norwood-Norfolk 3, Saranac 2
Norwood-Norfolk 0 2 1 — 3
Saranac 0 2 0 — 2
Second period- 1, SCS, O’Connell (L. Giroux, Patrie), 1:34. 2, N-N, Friot (Phillips), 5:10. 3, N-N, Ashley (Murphy, Bethel), 6:47. 4, SCS, Buckley ppg (Duprey, O’Connell), 15:57.
Third period- 5, N-N, Bethel (Grant, Lauzon), 9:15.
Shots- Saranac, 33-18.
Saves- Hill, N-N, 31. Patnode, SCS, 15.
