Norwood-Norfolk drops Saranac, 3-2

81, of the Cringle Rd., Saranac, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at UVHN-CVPH Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1940 in Plattsburgh the daughter of Serto and Doris (Soper) Sears. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the R.W. Walker Fun…