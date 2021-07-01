Northern Frontier clings on, beats Massena, 8-7

ALTONA — After being postponed Thursday due to weather, Northern Frontier Little League beat Massena Little League, 8-7 in the District 37 Little League Playoffs, Friday.
The game had been postponed at the top of the second inning.
Northern Frontier was down 3-1 after 3 innings before a four-run fourth inning and a three-run fifth inning put them ahead.
Massena then pushed within one run at the bottom of the sixth, but Northern Frontier held them off.
Massena had runners on first and second bases when a ground ball to Brayden Bushey at third base ended the game on an out.
Northern Frontier now moves to the semi-final game in a rematch with Plattsburgh Little League on Tuesday night in Plattsburgh.
Northern Frontier 8, Massena 7
WP-Logan Dragoon
LP- Josh Richards
Northern Frontier LL - Evias Carpenter 2-4, 3B, 1B, 1R; Jack McAuliffe, 1B, 2R; Baylon Cronkite 2-3, (2) 1B, 1R; Aiden Howell, Brayden Bushey 3-4, 2B, (2) 1B, Ryan Demers, 1B, 1R; Logan Dragoon 2-2, (2) 1B, 2R; Greyson Lafountain, 1R
Massena LL - Marcus Firnstein 3-4, (3) 1B, 3R; Andrew Boyea, 1R; Bryce Flynn 2-4; Conner Murtagh, 1B; Kayden Spoon, 1B; Josh Richards, 1B, 1R; Jacob Page 2-2, (2) 1B, (2) R
