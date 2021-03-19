CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley came away with a 65-43 win against Northern Adirondack in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball, Thursday, but it was the Bobcats' Cody Lambert who stole the show for a bit.
The Northern Adirondack big man finished with 11 points and eight boards, and his third point was a special one as he reached the 1,000-point plateau for his varsity career.
Lambert knocked down a free throw at the 4:45 mark of the second quarter to achieve his milestone.
"I am proud for him and happy for him," Bobcats coach Nate Bilow said. "He has been a guy who has been around forever. I am happy for him because he continues to work and continues to never quit."
Just over a week ago, Lambert had a career night against the Patriots with a 59-point performance, but AuSable Valley was able to slow him down and come away with a win.
Nate Doner totaled a game-high 19 points and also pulled down seven rebounds, while Eli Douglas notched 15 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
"Korvin Dixon turned in a strong defensive game, but it was a total team effort in the win versus the Bobcats tonight," Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said. "Everybody filled their roles."
AuSable Valley jumped out to a 26-10 lead, and that cushion proved to be important against a stingy Northern Adirondack squad.
"The Bobcats are a true reflection of coach (Nate) Bilow," Douglass said. "They're scrappy, tough and never give up. I was happy for Cody reaching 1,000. He is an outstanding young man with a great work ethic."
Hunter Trombley pulled down seven rebounds for Northern Adirondack, and Silas Lewis handed out four assists.
Tommy Bergeron matched Lambert's point total with 11 of his own to boost the Bobcats.
"I feel good for Cody because in a league season when there is no league champion or sectional champion, he still got this great moment," Bilow said. "He's played alongside a lot of great players, and during that time, he has accomplished a lot of great moments.
"This was certainly one of the top ones."
AuSable Valley 65, Northern Adirondack 43
NAC (43)
Bergeron 3-1-11, M. Boulerice 1-1-3, Murphy 0-1-1, Trombley 3-0-7, La Fountain 0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-4, Cody Lambert 4-3-11, Magoon 0-2-2, A. Lambert 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-2, Brady Boulerice 1-0-2. Totals: 15-8-43.
AuSable Valley (65)
Matilla 0-0-0, Daby 2-0-4, Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 2-0-4, Doner 9-1-19, Garcia 2-0-5, Furnia 1-0-2, Hart 0-0-0, McCabe 1-0-2, Lopez 5-2-12, Douglas 4-7-15. Totals: 28-10-65.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 42-26.
3 point goals- NAC (4) Bergeron 3, Trombley. AVCS (1) Garcia.
MORIAH 49
BEEKMANTOWN 47
PORT HENRY — Maddox Blaise called game.
He only scored four points, but his last two proved to be the difference when he knocked down a shot at the buzzer to send the Vikings home happy.
"It was a great game," Moriah coach Brian Cross said. "Blaise got lost on the inbounds play and got a really good look on the final shot."
The game was tied at 47-all with 11 seconds to go, and the Eagles had the ball.
The Vikings came away with a steal, but since they were not in the bonus, they had to take the ball out.
Blaise took a nice pass and made sure to convert on the game-winning bucket.
"Coach (Ryan) Converse has done a nice job with his (Beekmantown) team," Cross said.
"Both teams played really hard, and Beekmantown led almost the entire game. (Andrew) Sorrell played extremely well making five of their seven 3-pointers, and (Parker) Kelly and (Nate) Finley were both tough inside."
Matt Diehl scored eight of Moriah's 11 points in the third quarter to keep his team in the game and finished with a team-high 13 points.
Sorrell turned in a game-high 19 for the Eagles, and Kelly provided 13 more on the Beekmantown side of the scoreboard.
—
Moriah 49, Beekmantown 47
Beekmantown (47)
Van Natten 1-0-2, Finley 3-2-9, Sorrell 7-0-19, McCasland 0-0-0, Nephew 2-0-4, Kelly 6-0-13. Totals: 19-2-47.
Moriah (49)
Swan 4-0-8, Diehl 5-0-13, Olcott 0-0-0, Blaise 2-0-4, Bilow 1-0-2, Demarais 2-2-6, Sprague 2-3-7, Rohrer 4-1-9. Totals: 20-6-49.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 29-24.
3 point goals- BCS (7) Finley, Sorrell 5, Kelly. MCS (3) Diehl 3.
SARANAC 47
TICONDEROGA 38
TICONDEROGA — Jacob Pierce poured in 16 points, and Conner Burns added an additional 11 to send the Chiefs over the Sentinels in what was a pretty close game.
Saranac held just a five-point advantage at half but started to pick up the pace a bit in the second half and found a way to fend off frisky Ticonderoga.
Montgomery Benedict was the leading scorer for the Sentinels and recorded a double-double thanks to 16 points and 10 boards.
Braden Perry accounted for eight points and 10 rebounds to help Ticonderoga.
—
Saranac 47, Ticonderoga 38
Saranac (47)
J. Bedard 2-3-7, C. Burns 4-2-11, C. Kiroy 0-0-0, M. Faville 1-0-2, H. Blair. 0-0-0, J. Mather 3-0-6, K. White 0-0-0, D. Medley 0-0-0, J. Pierce 8-0-16, K. Brown 2-0-5, H. Devins 0-0-0. Totals: 20-5-47.
Ticonderoga (38)
A. Smith 2-0-5, M. Brown 1-0-3, O. Stonitsch 2-0-4, B. Perry 3-1-8, M. Benedict 7-1-16, B. Olden 0-0-0, B. Huestis 1-0-2. Totals: 16-2-38.
Halftime- Saranac, 21-16.
3 point goals- SCS (2) Burns, Brown Ti (4) Smith, Brown, Perry, Benedict.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 43
PERU 38
PERU — The Cougars were down five at halftime, but they rallied.
Thanks to a team-leading 13 points by Steven Garrow and another 11 from James Molinski, Northeastern Clinton edged past the Nighthawks.
Samuel Godfrey finished with a game-high 15 points for Peru, and Brendon Guay recorded 14 points, which included four triples.
—
Northeastern Clinton 43, Peru 38
NCCS (43)
Gero 0-0-0, Monette 0-0-0, Roach 0-0-0, Guay 0-1-1, Molinski 5-1-11, Gilbo 1-2-4, Deuso 2-1-5, DuBois 2-5-9, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 5-1-13. Totals: 15-11-43.
Peru (38)
Haudberg 0-0-0, Premore 2-0-5, Burgette 0-0-0, Sweeney 0-0-0, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corral 0-0-0, Godfrey III 5-5-15, Guay 5-0-14, Joy 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Manchester 2-0-4. Totals: 14-5-38.
Halftime- Peru, 19-14.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Garrow 2. Peru (5) Premore, Guay 4.
GIRLS
AUSABLE VALLEY 32
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 30
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots came away with a close win against the Bobcats that came right down to the wire.
Patriots senior Koree Stillwell piled up a team-high 10 points in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair.
AuSable Valley picked up the pace in the second half after failing to get much going in the first and facing a 15-11 deficit to start the third quarter.
Reese Shambo chipped in with eight points for the Patriots, while Alexis Belrose turned in a game-high 14 points for Northern Adirondack.
—
AuSable Valley 32, Northern Adirondack 30
Northern Adirondack (30)
LaBarge 2-2-7, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 0-0-0 Belrose 4-3-14, Poupore 0-0-0, Peryea Abigail 0-0-0 Charland 2-0-4, Peryea Abbey 1-3-5, Barber 0-0-0 VanValkenburgh 0-0-0. Totals: 9-8-30.
AuSable Valley (32)
Prentiss 0-0-0, Keyser 1-3-5, Douglass 2-0-5 Rennie 1-0-2, Richards 0-0-0, Bombard 0-0-0 Hoehn 0-0-0, Stillwell 3-2-10, Shambo 3-2-8, Durgan 1-0-2. Totals: 11-7-32.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 15-11.
3 point goals- AuSable Valley (3) Stillwell 2, Douglass. Northern Adirondack (4) Belrose 3, LaBarge.
