Northern Adirondack wrestlers drop Peru in close, 27-24, meet

PERU — Northern Adirondack’s wrestlers edged out a tight, 27-24 win over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling, Tuesday.
The Bobcats won four of the six contested weight classes on the night, with Dustin LaBarge (132), Kyle Reif (145) and Trent Snide-Hesselton (172) all pinning their Nighthawk counterparts, while Parker Manor (138) won his tilt by an 8-1 decision.
For Peru, Keagan Trim (110) pinned Owen Smith in 1:15, while Ryan Robinson (189) pinned Hunter Roberts in 2:14.
The Nighthawks took the 126 and 215 classes by forfeit. Both teams forfeited the 118, 152, 160 and 285 weight classes.
“We fought hard but came up short in the end,” Peru coach David Thomas said. “Hats off to NAC for capturing the close matches.”
Northern Adirondack 27, Peru 24
102- Bartlemous (NAC) won by forfeit.
110- K. Trim (PCS) pinned Smith (NAC), 1:15.
118- Double forfeit.
126- L. Trim (PCS) won by forfeit.
132- LaBarge (NAC) pinned Winch (PCS), 2:07.
138- Manor (NAC) beat Johnson (PCS) by decision, 8-1.
145- Reif (NAC) pinned Dickinson (PCS), 3:54.
152- Double forfeit.
160- Double forfeit.
172- Snide-Hesselton (NAC) pinned Mitchell (PCS), 3:14.
189- Robinson (PCS) pinned by Roberts (NAC), 2:14.
215- Wiggins (PCS) won by forfeit.
285- Double forfeit.
BEEKMANTOWN 44
AUSABLE VALLEY 28
CLINTONVILLE — The Eagles’ wrestlers grappled their way to a win over the Patriots, Tuesday.
Beekmantown took eight of the 13 weight classes in the victory, with only one of those wins coming from a forfeit.
Jacob Lagree won the 110 class for the Eagles, pinning Logan Yeager in just 19 seconds, while Sawyer Bell pinned AuSable Valley’s AJ Swetson in 32 seconds.
Jacob Magiera (132), Alex Harrington (152), Alex Hall (189) and Connor Bushey (285) all also defeated their Patriot counterparts.
Zach Bola (160) and David Rock (215) won their matchups with Beekmantown opponents to secure AuSable’s two contested wins.
Beekmantown 44, AuSable Valley 28
102- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.
110- Lagree (BCS) pinned Yeager (AVCS), 0:19.
118- Brown (BCS) won by forfeit.
126- Frost-Jones (BCS) beat L. Pray (AVCS).
132- Magiera (BCS) pinned Fletcher (AVCS), 2:27.
138- Bell (BCS) pinned Swetson (AVCS), 0:32.
145- Driscoll (AVCS) won by forfeit.
152- Harrington (BCS) pinned Sprague (AVCS), 3:30.
160- Bola (AVCS) beat Brinson (BCS).
172- Lapier (AVCS) won by forfeit.
189- Hall (BCS) beat W. Pray (AVCS).
215- Rock (AVCS) pinned Lewandowski (BCS), 1:14.
285- Bushey (BCS) pinned McLean (AVCS), 0:53.
