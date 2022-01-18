Northern Adirondack wrestlers defeat Peru

ELLENBURG — Dustin LaBarge (126), Parker Manor (132), Noah Gilmore (152), Ryan Robinson (189) and Trey McGee (215) all recorded pins Tuesday night to lead Northern Adirondack to a 42-21 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling.
Hayden Bartlemous (102) won by decision for the Bobcats.
Ryan Robinson (189) won by fall for the Nighthawks, while Ethan Dickinson (138) was a winner by decision.
Seven of the matches resulted in forfeits.
NAC 42, Peru 21
102- Bartlemous (NAC) won by forfeit.
110- double forfeit.
118- double forfeit.
126- D. Labarge (NAC) pinned Winch, 3:47.
132- Manor (NAC) pinned Jess, 1:08.
138- Dickinson (PCS) dec. Reif, 6-2.
145- T. Labarge (NAC) won by forfeit.
152- Gilmore (NAC) pinned Sfera, :57.
160- Mitchell (PCS) won by forfeit.
172- Snide (NAC) won by forfeit.
189- Robinson (PCS) pinned Roberts, 2:48.
215- McGee (NAC) pinned Libery, 1:26.
285- Wiggins (PCS) won by forfeit.
SATURDAY
HOOSICK FALLS — The Chiefs wrestling squad swept their competitors in the Hoosick Falls Dual Meet Tournament, 5-0, Saturday.
Six Saranac matmen went undefeated on the day, Ryan Devins (118), Ashton Seymour (126), Alex Clancy (132), Collin Clancy (145), Hunter Devins (152) and Dylan Cogswell (215).
“We had great individual performances by many wrestlers,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said.
The Chiefs dominated in the team competition, with the closest dual being decided by 30 points, against Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, 51-21.
The team beat Canajoharie-Fort Plain 54-18, Hoosick Falls 63-18, Whitehall 66-9, and Schuylerville-Greenwich 66-6.
Saranac Dual Results
Saranac 54, Canajoharie-Fort Plain 18.
Saranac 63, Hoosick Falls 18.
Saranac 66, Whitehall 9.
Saranac 66, Schuylerville-Greenwich 6.
Saranac 51, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk 21.
Saranac Individual Results
102- Brady Blair, 3-2.
110- Owen Stiles, 4-1.
118- Ryan Devins, 5-0.
126- Ashton Seymour, 5-0.
132- Alex Clancy, 5-0.
138- Caiden Bouvia, 3-2.
145- Collin Clancy, 5-0.
152- Hunter Devins, 4-0.
160- Kaiden Breyette, 4-1.
172- Landen Smith, 2-1.
189- Talen Reeves, 3-2.
215- Dylan Cogswell, 5-0.
285- Ryan Trudeau, 2-3.
