Northern Adirondack takes down Peru, 63-45

ELLENBURG CENTER — Northern Adirondack was led by Matt Boulrice and his 21-point, three three-pointer game for the 63-45 victory over Peru, in non-league basketball action on Thursday.
The Nighthawks came out quickly in the first, going on a seven point run, taking a one-point lead going into the second quarter. However, the Bobcats stepped up and held Peru to only three points going into the half, 29-20.
“A strong third quarter for the Bobcats helped secure the victory,” NAC coach Nate Bilow said.
Matt Boulrice also grabbed nine rebounds in the win, and Brady Boulrice was the next highest scorer with 15 tallies, five assists and two treys. Aryan Spooner also notched one three. Patrick Benware grabbed 12 boards, Harold Carter seven, along with five blocks.
“We didn’t play our best tonight, particularly in the first quarter, but we were able to maintain our composure and played well as a team tonight,” Bilow said.
For the Nighthawks, Wyatt Premore led with 12 points, which included a trio of three-pointers. Samuel Godfrey III had nine points, including one three. Matt Corral had two threes, totalling six points. Dominic Falvo and Connor Sweeney each tacked on a trey as well.
—
NAC 63, Peru 45
NAC (63)
Burnard 0-0-0, Spooner 1-0-3, Murphy 1-1-3, B.Boulrice 6-1-15, M.Boulrice 8-2-21, Magoon 1-0-2, King 0-0-0, Carter 4-0-8, LaFountain 2-0-4, Dyer 1-0-2, Benware 1-3-5. Totals: 25-7-63.
Peru (45)
Premore 5-1-12, Haudberg 1-0-2, Falvo 1-4-7, Palmer 1-0-2, Allen 1-1-3, Corral 2-0-6, Godfrey 2-2-9, Sweeney 1-1-4, Petro 0-0-0, Laurence 0-0-0. Totals: 14-9-45.
Halftime- NAC, 29-20.
3 point goals- Peru (8) Premore 3, Corral 2, Falvo, Godfrey, Sweeney. NAC (6) M. Boulrice 3, B. Boulrice 2, Spooner.
MVAC
CHAZY 41
BOLTON 36
BOLTON — Bolton led at the half, but Chazy excelled at the free throw line to help complete the comeback.
Chazy made more free throws (15 for 29) than Bolton (9 for 12) attempted, Bolton coach Cody Kober said.
Seven of Chazy’s throws were made by Zane Stevens, whose 11 points were good for second on the team. Dylan McAffee led the Chazy squad with 12 points, and Zamir Foster chipped in 10 points.
Seventh-grader Jaxon Egloff netted 22 points to lead the Bolton team in the loss, while eight-grader Jace Hubert put up 12 points.
“We played a strong defensive game forcing many turnovers and the team was able to get up big at the beginning of both halves,” Kober said. “However, Chazy was able to claw back and utilized their chances from the free throw line, especially late in the game.”
—
Chazy 41, Bolton 36
Chazy (41)
Juneau 1-2-4, Stevens 2-7-11, McAfee 5-1-12, Salimando 1-1-4, Foster 3-4-10, LaBarge 0-0-0, Dwyer 0-0-0, Kise 0-0-0, Pratt 0-0-0. Totals- 12-15-41.
Bolton (36)
Egloff 6-7-22, Hubert 5-0-12, Johnson 0-1-1, Eager 0-0-0, Kelley 0-0-0, C. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 0-1-1, L. Becker 0-0-0. Totals- 11-9-36.
Halftime- Bolton, 18-16.
3 point goals- Chazy (2) McAfee, Salimando. Bolton (5) Hubert 2, Egloff 3.
SETON CATHOLIC 47
LAKE PLACID 38
LAKE PLACID — Aiden Pearl’s 21 points powered the Knights’ offence to a close win over the Blue Bombers.
Alex Coupal was second on the Seton squad with 11 points, while Sergio Vega netted nine points.
“Seton won the war of the boards, 34 to 24, leading the Knights to control the paint and the game,” Lake Placid coach Brian Brandes said.
Jack Armstrong led the Blue Bombers with 14 points, with John Ledwith netting eight in the loss.
—
Seton Catholic 47, Lake Placid 38
Seton Catholic (47)
Guay 0-1-1, Shalton 1-0-3, Coupal 5-1-11, Pearl 9-3-21, Vega 4-1-9, Gao 1-0-2, DeJordy 0-0-0, Trzaskos 0-0-0, Grafstein 0-0-0. Total- 20-6-47.
Lake Placid (38)
Armstrong 5-2-14, Byrne 0-0-0, Colby 1-1-4, Ledwith 3-1-8, A.Cecunjanin 3-0-6, Kondrat 0-0-0, S.Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Douglas 0-0-0, Hooker 3-0-6. Totals- 15-4-38.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 24-22.
3 point goals- Seton (1) Shelton. Lake Placid (4) Armstrong 2, Colby, Ledwith.
KEENE 57
SCHROON LAKE 45
KEENE — Vann Morrelli recorded 23 points en route to a Beaver win over the Wildcats.
Keenan Linton and Zane Del Pozzo had strong nights of their own for Keene, dropping 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Isaiah Pelkey’s 18 points paced the Schroon Lake squad in their defeat, while Corbin Baker was second on the team with 15.
—
Keene 57, Schroon Lake 45
Keene (57)
Caito 0-2-6, Becker 0-0-0, Del Pozo 5-2-12, Linton 7-0-14, Morrelli 10-2-23, Isham 0-0-0, Jacobson 1-0-2. Totals- 25-4-57.
Schroon Lake (45)
Austin 2-0-6, Gratto 0-0-0, Pelkey 7-2-18, Fariss 0-0-0, Wasif 2-0-4, Baker 7-1-15, Armstrong 0-0-0, Hart 1-0-2. Totals- 19-3-45.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 29-24.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (4) Austin 2, Pelkey 2. Keene (3) Caito 2, Morrelli.
CROWN POINT 57
BOQUET VALLEY 43
CROWN POINT — The Panthers remained undefeated against the Griffins, led by Anthony Greenan with 21 points and two three-pointers.
Noah Spaulding also netted 17 points in the win.
“This was a really good basketball game, everything you’d want to watch. It was fast-paced and physical with both teams getting up and down the floor,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said. “We were fortunate to win the free-throw battle and we did a great job executing in the half-court offense.”
Boquet Valley’s high scorer was Jackson Hooper with 19 points, followed by Jameson Fiegl who had 13 points, nine of which came from behind the arch.
“They were without Aiden Lobdell, so that helped our cause, but we did a better job rebounding the ball against their size in the second half,” Hughes said. “Hooper and Michael Race are long and were physical. They both played well at both ends, so we had to work really hard to try and limit their second chances.”
“Our seniors led us tonight. Plain and simple. Greenan, Spaulding and Cameron Waldorf knew the importance of this game and went out and got it done. I know that we will see Boquet again in Sectionals. They are well-coached, they worked hard and we are happy with this win.”
—
Crown Point 57, Boquet Valley 43
Crown Point (57)
Greenan 9-1-21, Spaulding 6-5-17, Harris 2-4-8, Waldorf 2-1-5, Pertak 2-1-5, Stone 0-1-1. Totals: 21-13-57.
Boquet Valley (43)
Hooper 8-3-19, Fiegl 5-0-13, Burdo 3-0-6, Race 2-0-4, Rice 0-1-1, Buehler 0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-43.
Halftime- Crown Point, 28-24.
3 point goals- CP (2) Greenan 2. BV (3) Fiegl 3.
