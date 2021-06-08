Northern Adirondack takes down Moriah, 21-4

ELLENBURG – Northern Adirondack scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach for Moriah in a 21-4 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball victory Tuesday.
Rylee Poupore had a solid game with four hits, including a double and 2 RBIs, along with seven strikeouts while pitching.
NAC’s Anika Knight, Madalyn Seguin, Emma Rabideau, Emily Van Valkenburg and Isabella Gilmore each had two hits to help out the Bobcats, along with Gilmore securing a two-run home run, while Abby Peryea had three hits, five RBIs and two home runs.
For the Vikings, Paige Towns, Jillian Eichen and Emily Gangi each had a hit, with Gangi’s being a triple.
Bobcats coach Dennis Labarge highlighted that Towns and Gangi had good games for Moriah.
–
Northern Adirondack 21, Moriah 4
Moriah 020 02 – 4 3 5
Northern Adirondack 222 2(13) – 21 19 3
G. Eichen and Towns. Poupore and H. Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Poupore (NAC), Rabideau (NAC), I. Gilmore (NAC). 3B- Gangi (MCS). HR- Peryea 2 (NAC), Gilmore (NAC).
PERU 16
NCCS 1
PERU – The Nighthawks put on a stellar performance for their Senior Night, with 16 runs and 10 strikeouts from pitcher Emily Beattie.
Peru’s hits included Bri Brousseau (2), Isabella Sypek (3), Kayleigh Jackson (2), Kallie Poirier (2), Tynicia Hendrix (2) and Aoife Lawliss (2).
“Our bats finally came alive tonight with some nice hits throughout our lineup,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said.
“Tonight was a great night to celebrate our five seniors and send them off with a win.”
For the Cougars, Rachel Letourneau had a triple. Marshall said that shortstop Destiny Dubois had some outstanding plays in the field.
–
Peru 16, NCCS 1
NCCS 001 000 0 – 1 2 4
Peru 080 710 0 – 16 14 0
Macomb and Bresnahan. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Macomb. 3B- Letourneau (NCCS). HR- Hendrix (PCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 4
SARANAC 14
PLATTSBURGH – The Chiefs exploded in the final inning, with 10 runs against the Hornets.
Olivia Davis (4), Payton Couture (2), Tori Wells (2), Schuyler Staley (2), McKenna Macomber (2) and Hailee Liberty (2) all worked toward Saranac’s 15 hits.
Olivia Benjamin and Davis had a double and a triple, respectively.
“It was a good game, until the ninth inning,” Plattsburgh coach Cindy McMahon said.
“Saranac was the better team tonight though, no question.
“Give Saranac credit though for playing hard and keeping the pressure on all game.”
In the circle, Aislyn Liberty had seven strikeouts and one walk for Saranac, while Calli Fitzwater struck out 12 and had three walks for Plattsburgh.
Lauren Baker and Bella Miller had two hits each for the Hornets.
“We made too many mistakes, and their defense was great all game,” McMahon said.
“It’s a good chance for our girls to see where we need to be.”
–
Saranac 14, Plattsburgh High 4
Saranac 100 002 10(10) – 14 15 1
Plattsburgh High 010 020 100 – 4 7 6
A. Liberty and Benjamin. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP- Liberty. LP- Fitzwater. 2B- Benjamin (SCS). 3B- Davis (SCS).
AUSABLE VALLEY 20
SARANAC LAKE 0
CLINTONVILLE – The Patriots put on a dominant performance on their Senior Night, blowing out the Red Storm.
Seniors include Abby Sawyer, Reanna Prentiss, Hailey Tender, Jordyn Pelkey, Sophie Rennie, Emma Crowningshield and Koree Stillwell.
Sawyer got the pitching win, with seven strikeouts, and only allowing three hits.
AuSable Valley’s Prentiss also secured three hits for her team. Shea Durgan and Stillwell were able to notch a double each.
–
AuSable Valley 20, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 000 00 – 0 3 2
AuSable Valley 31(12) 12 – 20 9 1
Goetz and Barry. Sawyer and Richards. WP- Sawyer. LP- Goetz. 2B- Durgan (AVCS), Stillwell (AVCS).
TICONDEROGA 19
LAKE PLACID 12
TICONDEROGA– The Sentinels pulled out a victory in a competitive game against the Blue Bombers.
While both teams started off struggling with the rain, Lake Placid opened by scoring four runs on one hit, two errors and a pair of walks.
The Sentinels didn’t back down, though, and shot back with a two-out RBI single from Andrea Paige, with a three-run double by Jaelyn Whitford, who capitalized on Lake Placid’s errors.
The Blue Bombers came back with four more runs, taking advantage of the Sentinels’ errors.
Whitford, Kennedy Davis and Cassidy Mattison all got two hits, while Paige got three for Ticonderoga.
“(We) pulled away in the bottom of the third, mixing in six hits with seven walks to score 12 runs,” Ticonderoga coach Eric Mullen said.
–
Ticonderoga 19, Lake Placid 12
Lake Placid 440 030 1 – 12 8 5
Ticonderoga 50(12) 200 X – 19 12 7
Levitt, Pedu (3), Adragna (3), Crawford (6) and Tavaras. Whitman and Rich, Dorsett (5). WP- Whitman. LP- Levitt. 2B- Whitford (TCS), Whitman (TCS), Herzog (LP). 3B- Paige (TCS), Crawford (LP).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 22
CHAZY 8
CHAZY – The Griffins soundly defeated the Eagles after restarting a rained out game on June 3 from the third inning, when the score was 8-3.
Brianna Cornwright (2), Anna Burdo (3) and Sadie Thompson (2) were some key players that helped toward Boquet Valley’s 13 runs.
Cornwright and Burdo had a double and a triple, respectively, along with Abbey Schwoebel blasting a home run.
Olivia McLennan had a nice game for Chazy, notching two hits, including a double.
–
Boquet Valley 22, Chazy 8
Boquet Valley 351 751 0 – 22 13 3
Chazy 120 500 0 – 8 6 1
Schwoebel, Monty(7), Burdo(7) and Burdo, no catcher provided. Lizardi, Langlois(4), Lucas (7) and Lucas, McLennan. WP- Schwoebel. LP- Lizardi. 2B- McLennan (CCRS), Cornwright (BV). 3B- Burdo (BV). HR- Schwoebel (BV).
