Northern Adirondack staves off Ticonderoga

ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack held back a late push by Ticonderoga to secure the 7-6 victory in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball matchup, Thursday.
Rhylee Poupore pitched four strikeouts for the Bobcats, hanging on to get the victory.
“Rhylee battled control issues tonight but worked hard despite not having her best game,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said.
The Sentinels surged ahead early with a four-run third inning, off of some wild pitches and some big hits from Anna Whitman and Lizzie Rich, LaBarge added, but the Bobcats answered back with three-run fifth and sixth innings, with hits coming from Emma Rabideau, Madalyn Seguin and Mackenna LaBarge in the run.
Anna Whitman threw seven strikeouts for Ticonderoga in the loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 7, Ticonderoga 6
Ticonderoga 004 001 1 — 6 6 3
Northern Adirondack 001 033 X — 7 9 3
Whitman and Dorsett. Poupore and Gilmore. WP- Poupore. LP- Whitman. 2B- Barber (NAC), Seguin (NAC), Gilmore (NAC), Paige (TCS). 3B- Lizzie (TCS). HR- LaBarge (NAC).
PLATTSBURGH 7, BEEKMANTOWN 2
PLATTSBURGH — A six-run second inning sent the Hornets buzzing to a win over the Eagles.
Beekmantown’s Brooke Ruest, Aleyah Lafountain and Sophie King each had two hits in the loss, while pitchers Aleyah Lafountain and Bella Brown threw seven strikeouts between them.
Plattsburgh’s Calli Fitzwater had three hits of the team’s seven hits in the game and threw nine strikeouts in the victory.
—
Plattsburgh 7, Beekmantown 2
Beekmantown 110 000 0 — 2 7 2
Plattsburgh 060 010 X — 7 5 1
Lafountain, Brown (5) and Ruest. Fitzwater and Duquette. WP- Fitzwater. LP- Lafountain.
PERU 13, SARANAC 5
PERU — The Nighthawks got hits early and often and did not look back in their game against the Chiefs.
Getting two, four, three and three runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings, respectively, the Peru squad received two hits apiece from Emily Beattie and Bri Brousseau and three hits from Rachel Madore.
Beattie also threw seven strikeouts in the circle for the win.
“We were very consistent with our hitting throughout our whole line up which was the difference in the game,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said.
Olivia Davis had a home run for Saranac.
—
Peru 13, Saranac 5
Saranac 102 100 1 — 5 5 6
Peru 241 303 X — 13 12 4
Liberty and Benjamin. Beattie and Sypek. WP- Beattie. LP- Liberty. 2B- Wells (SCS). 3B- Cunningham (PCS). HR- Davis (SCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.