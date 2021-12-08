Northern Adirondack, Moriah split Bobcat bowlers' first ever match-up

ELLENBURG — In Northern Adirondack’s first bowling match in program history, the boys took a 4-0 win over Moriah, while the Cougar girls were downed by the Vikings, 3-1 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action, Tuesday.
Jarrod Shusda’s 420 triple powered the boys, while Devin Guillaume had a strong night of his own with a high game of 153.
On the Moriah boys side, Cayden Muller led the way in the loss, rolling a high game of 175 and a 461 series.
For the Viking girls, a 443 series from Sarah Shoobe and a 405 series from Melissa Slattery made the difference in the 3-1 win.
Spencer Perrea had a team-high 348 series.
—
Boys
Northern Adirondack 4, Moriah 0
NAC - Shusda, 143-149-420; C. Nichols, 137; Guillaume, 153; A. Nichols, 149; Dupree, 114.
MCS- Muller, 130-175-156-461; Cowen, 103-108; Reimersnia, 130; Dowe, 81-84, Carr, 101-101.
—
Girls
Moriah 3, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC- Perrea, 124-112-112-348; Guay, 136-326; Lapoint, 120-114-327.
MCS- Shoobe, 177-134-132-443; Slattery, 141-141-123-405; Taylor, 115.
PHS 4, NCCS 0
NCCS 4, PHS 0
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets and Cougars traded 4-0 sweeps, as the Plattsburgh boys beat Northeastern Clinton while the Hornet girls downed the Cougars.
Evan Rundall rolled in the first 11 strikes in his high game of 297, adding with the other games for a 657 series to lead the Plattsburgh boys.
Jake McGoldrick’s 192 high game on the night led the Northeastern boys in the loss.
For the girls, the Cougars’ Sierra Agoney rolled a 350 triple while Brooke Mesec scored a 135 game to help Northeastern to the win.
Ayla Binns rolled a high game of 121 for Plattsburgh in the loss.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Northeastern Clinton 0
PHS- Rundall, 167-193-297-657; Mintz, 175-198-530; Bernier, 182.
NCCS- McGoldrick 192-161-503; Frostick 144.
—
Girls
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh 0
NCCS- Agoney, 124-120-350; Mesec, 135; Robare, 129; MacKinnon, 129.
PHS- Binns, 121-290; McCormick, 113.
BEEKMANTOWN 3, AUSABLE VALLEY 1
BEEKMANTOWN 4, AUSABLE VALLEY 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles took wins all-around against the Patriots.
The boys won 3-1, while the girls took a decisive 4-0 victory.
The Beekmantown win on the boys’ side was powered by four 500+ point series from their bowlers, with Alex Deso (582), Caleb Deso (517), Logan Hart (628) and Jordan Deyo (621) all eclipsing the number. Chane Hoogkamp was not far behind with a 496-point series.
Max Benware led the AuSable boys with a 590 series, with Luke Trombley not far behind at 545.
For the girls, Paige Hilborne’s 626 series led the night for either team, and Alexa Sampica and Allyson Cragle each got their series totals over 500 to help the Eagles to victory, scoring 570 and 511, respectively.
Breanna Lacey led the Patriots with a high game of 213 and a 526 six series.
Bowling as an extra, Beekmantown’s Wyatt Dragoon scored a 706 series.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 3, AuSable Valley 1
BCS- A. Deso, 188-227-167-582; C. Deso, 186-161-170-517; Hoogkamp, 178-170-148-496; Hart 258-194-176-628; Deyo 238-183-200-621.
AVCS- LaDuke, 184-169-185-538; Devlin, 137-150-155-442; Taylor, 133-114-167-414; Trombley, 189-175-181-545; Benware, 193-223-174-590.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, AuSable Valley 0
BCS- Sampica, 198-173-199-570; Cragle, 161-192-158-511; Goddeau 116-116; Ives, 131-89-220; Fessette, 116-133-192-441; Hilborne 213-190-223-626.
AVCS- Lacey, 185-128-213-526; LeWallen, 116-144-103-363; Perky 114-123-141-391; Church, 105-206-87-298; Quinn 112-121-98-331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.