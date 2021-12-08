Northern Adirondack, Moriah split Bobcat bowlers' first ever match-up

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.