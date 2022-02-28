ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack’s heavy full-court press was just too much for Lake Placid to handle in the Section VII Class C semifinal game, Monday, where the Bobcats pushed to a dominant 64-22 win.
The duo of Abby Peryea and Alexis Belrose led the team with 14 points apiece, with Belrose hitting one three-pointer. Abigail Peryea had 12 points to add, and Isabella Gilmore nine. Sophia Charland also tacked on six points.
“Our girls worked hard with their man-to-man pressure defense,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said. “Senior Abigail Peryea had a fantastic all-around game for us tonight.”
For Lake Placid, Nadia Phillip led the team with eight points, and LaBarge said she played well in the game.
Next, Northern Adirondack will face AuSable Valley in Saranac, Friday, at 5:30 p.m. in the Class C championship game.
—
NAC 64, Lake Placid 22
NAC (64)
LaBarge 2-0-4, I. Gilmore 4-1-9, Belrose 5-3-14, Poupore 1-2-5, Abigail Peryea 4-4-12, Charland 2-2-6, Abby Peryea 6-2-14, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0. Totals: 22-14-64.
Lake Placid (22)
A. Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Phillip 3-2-8, Marvin 1-0-2, Ahmemuld 0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-4, Light 0-0-0, Mook 0-0-0, A. Cecunjanin 2-0-4, Jordan 0-0-0, Coursen 1-0-2. Totals: 10-2-22.
Halftime- NAC, 38-12.
3 point goals- NAC (2) Belrose, Poupore.
AUSABLE VALLEY 41
MORIAH 28
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots, led by Brooklyn Douglass’ 14 points and two treys, triumphed over the Vikings in the Class C semifinals.
AuSable Valley’s Kaydence Hoehn and Reese Shambo each contributed six points in the win, while Haley Hickey hit one three for the team.
“Our shots were off tonight but the girls persevered through and kept shooting,” Patriots coach Jon Douglass said. “We had a great defensive game which gave us key offensive opportunities.”
Moriah’s Hannah Gaddor had the game-high 15 points, despite the loss. Dava Marcil hit the team’s lone three.
“Coach Olcott did a great job preparing Moriah for the game tonight,” Douglass said. “Moriah is no doubt a physical team. They did a great job challenging us in the paint.”
—
AuSable Valley 41, Moriah 28
AVCS (41)
Richards 1-1-3, Hickey 1-0-3, Keyser 2-0-4, B. Douglass 3-6-14, Hoehn 3-0-6, L. Douglass 0-0-0, Shambo 3-0-6, Durgan 2-1-5. Totals: 15-8-41.
Moriah (28)
Marcil 1-1-4, Eichen 0-0-0, Snyder 3-0-6, Sprague 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Bosarge 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, Trow 1-1-3, Gaddor 4-7-15, Towns 0-0-0, Callahan 0-0-0. Totals: 9-9-28.
Halftime- AVCS, 19-12.
3 point goals- AVCS (3) B. Douglass 2, Hickey. Moriah (1) Marcil.
SATURDAY
BOYS
CLASS B
NCCS 55
SARANAC 49
SARANAC — The Cougars stunned the Chiefs in this Class B semifinal matchup, led by Thomas Gilbo with 16 points and one three-pointer.
Northeastern Clinton got off to a hot start, boasting an early lead, and while Saranac almost caught up to them going into the half, 28-27, the Cougars proved to be too much.
Jordan Brown also netted 12 points in the win, while Evan Manor and Stephen Garrow hit 10 apiece. Brown hit one three-pointer while Garrow had two.
“NCCS came ready to go today,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “We were unable to get much going against their 1-3-1 zone unfortunately. Hats off to them as they were able to hit their shots.”
For the home team, Justin Bedard had the game-high with 26 points and four three-pointers. Matt Faville tallied 11 with two treys.
“Bedard had a big game for us,” Recore said. “Our kids fought hard, we had a lot of turnovers and unfortunately this time of year they can be tough to recover from. I would like to say I am proud of how the kids progressed throughout the season, it just wasn’t our day today.”
Next, Northeastern Clinton will face-off against Plattsburgh in the Class B finals, Saturday at Clinton Community College at 7:15 p.m.
—
NCCS 55, Saranac 49
NCCS (55)
Brown 3-4-12 Dubois 2-1-5, Guilbo 5-5-16, Manor 3-4-10, Garrow 4-0-10, Creller 1-0-2. Totals: 18-14-55.
Saranac (49)
Bedard 10-2-26, Faville 4-1-11, Medley 3-0-6, Brown 0-0-0, Pecor 0-0-0, De Angelo 0-0-0, White 3-0-6. Totals: 20-3-49.
Halftime- NCCS, 28-27.
3 point goals- Saranac (6) Bedard 4, Faville 2. NCCS (4) Brown, Gilbo, Garrow 2.
PLATTSBURGH 75
SARANAC LAKE 54
PLATTSBURGH — Michael Phillips’ 20-point night led the Hornet offense in the victory over the Red Storm, tallying 16 points in the first quarter alone.
“Mike was red hot in the first quarter with 16 points including four three-pointers and got us going offensively,” Plattsburgh High coach Christopher Hartmann said. “From there we got some key steals to extend our lead but then committed some silly fouls which allowed Saranac Lake to cut the lead to 15 points at the half.”
But 16 points from Ethan Mulholland and 14 from Carter King helped hold the Hornet lead.
“During the second half we got key contributions from everyone who played,” Hartmann said. “We look forward to playing next weekend but need to play smarter defense to win the title.”
Nate McCarthy’s 22 points powered the Saranac Lake offense in the loss.
“McCarthy was a beast all game long and played his heart out,” Hartmann said.
—
Plattsburgh High 75, Saranac Lake 54
Plattsburgh High (75)
Phillips 6-3-20, Filosca 3-1-7, Wylie 0-0-0, Crowley 3-0-6, Golden 1-0-2, Mulholland 6-0-16, Goerlitz 1-0-2, King 6-1-14, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 3-0-6, Hartmann 0-2-2, Laravia 0-0-0, VanArman 0-0-0. Totals- 29-7-75.
Saranac Lake (54)
LaDue 0-4-4, Wilson 2-0-4, McCarthy 7-8-22, Akey 1-0-3, Cecunjanin 1-0-3, Navarra 2-1-5, Faubert 0-0-0, Hewitt 5-1-11, Laba 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-2. Totals- 19-14-54.
Halftime- Plattsburgh, 40-25.
3 point goals- PHS (10) Phillips 5, Mulholland 4, King. SLCS (2) Akey, Cecunjanin.
CLASS D
SETON CATHOLIC 34
WILLSBORO 33
PLATTSBURGH — The Knights held on late to move on to the semifinals.
A frantic finish saw the Warriors make it a one-point game after Leelan Sawitski made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.
Seton Catholic turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds past, and Everett Cassavaugh had a shot come up short from the corner.
Following a scramble for the ball, the buzzer sounded.
Alex Coupal led the Knights with 18 points, and Aiden Pearl had eight points and 17 boards.
“We were fortunate to win this game,” Seton Catholic coach Larry Converse said.
“Willsboro played tough right to the end. We’re looking forward to moving on, and we have a tough game against Schroon Lake coming up.”
Justin Joslyn kept Willsboro in the game with five treys for a team-high 15 points.
Next, Seton Catholic will stay home to face Schroon Lake, Wednesday at 6 p.m, for the Class D semifinals.
—
Seton Catholic (34)
Guay 1-0-2, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 7-2-18, Pearl 4-0-8, Vega 3-0-6, Gao 0-0-0. Totals: 15-2-34.
Willsboro (33)
Merrill 2-2-7, Sawitski 1-2-4, Joslyn 5-0-15, Gough 1-1-3, Cassavaugh 2-0-4, Frechette 0-0-0. Totals: 11-5-33.
Halftime- Seton Catholic, 23-19.
3 point goals- Willsboro (6) Merrill, Joslyn 5. Seton Catholic (2) Coupal 2.
BOQUET VALLEY 81
NEWCOMB 41
ELIZABETHTOWN — Oakley Buehler and Aidan Lobdell powered the Griffins to a dominant win over Newcomb in a Class D matchup over the weekend.
Buehler recorded 26 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the team, while Lobdell chipped in 22 points and recorded 18 rebounds and four steals.
Jackson Hooper tallied 11 rebounds in the Boquet victory.
“We're happy to be moving on to the next round of playoffs,” Griffin coach Colby Pulsifer. “The boys played hard and executed our game plan.”
Logan Bush led the Newcomb squad in the loss, netting 22 points.
Boquet led 46-12 at the half.
The Griffins are now set to meet No. 1 seed Crown Point, Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Crown Point in the Class D semifinals.
—
Bouquet Valley (81)
Smith 1-0-3, Hooper 6-1-13, Burdo 1-4-7, Race 0-2-2, B. Buehler 1-0-3. Fiegl 1-0-3, O. Buehler 9-0-26, Lobdell 9-4-22, Rice 1-0-2. Totals- 29-11-81.
Newcomb (41)
L. Bush 8-4-22, Sandiford 0-0-0, E. Bush 3-0-7, Aguilor 0-0-0, Lamos 0-0-0, Zaytue 0-0-0, Colon 1-0-2, Fifield 0-0-0, J. Armstrong 1-0-2, M. Armstrong 4-0-8. Totals- 17-4-41.
Halftime- Boquet Valley, 46-12.
3 point goals- Boquet Valley (12) Smith, Burdo, B. Buehler, Fiegl, O. Buehler 8. Newcomb (3) E. Bush, L. Bush 2.
SCHROON LAKE 75
KEENE 58
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats got a dominant performance from Isaiah Pelkey en route to their Class D sectional playoff win.
Pelkey netted 33 points in the win to lead the Schroon Lake squad, while Corbin Baker and Austin Hartwell chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.
“Pelkey led us at both ends of the court tonight and was able to not only score but create scoring opportunities for his teammates,” Wildcat coach Lee Silvernail said. “Corbin Baker and Austin Hartwell also contributed some key first-half buckets to help build our lead going into halftime.”
Two Keene players hit 22 points on the night in the loss, with Keenan Linton and Vann Morrelli each reaching the number.
“This time of year nothing is more important than to be playing your best basketball, and I feel as a team we are moving in that direction. Give credit to the Keene team they kept playing hard for 32 minutes and played some inspired basketball in the second half.
—
Schroon Lake (75)
Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 6-0-14, Gratto 0-0-0, Hart 1-1-5, Pelkey 12-3-33, Philips 0-0-0, Wasif 2-0-4, Baker 6-4-16, Armstrong 0-0-0. Totals- 29-7-75.
Keene (58)
Caito 3-0-9, Becker 0-0-0, Linton 8-2-22, Morrelli 10-2-22, Ishim 1-0-3, Smith 0-0-0, Jacobson 1-0-2. Totals- 23-4-58.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 48-16.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (12) Pelkey 6, Hartwell 4, Hart, Melville. Keene (8) Caito 3, Linton 4, Isham.
CROWN POINT 70
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 27
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris and Noah Spaulding led the way for the Panthers as they advanced in the Class D sectional pool over the weekend.
"We got off to a great start tonight, something we have stressed through the season,” Crown Point coach Jason Hughes said, Saturday. “Our key guys did their job, got their work in early, and we were able to get everyone some playing time.”
Hughes also praised Matt Beeman’s 10-point night, calling him one of the team’s hardest workers all year.
Rodney Wolfe paced the Johnsburg/Minerva squad with 12 points in the loss.
“This was a tough task for Johnsburg/Minerva, as they were not at full strength, and we know that, but they battled, they worked very hard, and there was some tremendous sportsmanship demonstrated on both sides,” Hughes said “Credit to them and him for accepting this challenge and committing to sectional play, our league is better for it."
—
Crown Point (70)
Harris 9-1-19, Spaulding 7-0-16, Greenan 4-0-8, Stone 0-0-0, Waldorf 2-0-4, Pertak 5-1-11, Beeman 5-0-10, Woods 1-0-2, Taylor 0-0-0, Tompkins 0-0-0, Kwandrans 0-0-0. Totals- 33-2-70.
Johnsburg/Minerva (27)
Degroat 0-0-0, Poirer 1-0-3, Vanderwarker 0-0-0, Fish 1-0-2, Galle 1-0-2, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 1-0-2, Moffitt 2-0-6, Wolfe 6-0-12. Totals- 12-0-27.
Halftime- Crown Point, 47-6.
3 point goals- Crown Point (2) Spaulding 2. Johnsburg-Minerva (3) Moffitt 2, Poirer.
GIRLS
CLASS B
SARANAC 59
BEEKMANTOWN 44
SARANAC — No. 2 seed Saranac pushed past Beekmantown led by Sydney Myers’ double-double with an impressive 29-point, 11-rebound, three three-pointer performance.
Next for Saranac was Brenna Ducatte with 15 points, including one trey. Lia Parker also netted a trio of threes in the win. Myers also had five steals and Ducatte four.
“Today's game was an exciting, intense game with both teams making runs throughout the game,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “We started the game playing good team defense only allowing Beekmantown 15 first half points.”
However, after the break, Newell admitted his team came out a bit unfocused, allowing the Eagles to score 25 points and work themselves back into the game.
“We have to do a better job boxing out in our zone defense as Beekmantown hurt us on the offensive glass,” he said. “We came out a bit unfocused and had too many defensive breakdowns in transition.”
However, in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs found their way back on track.
“To the girls’ credit, they played stellar defense in the fourth, forcing Beekmantown into a handful of turnovers which got us into our transition game, opening up a 15-point lead and holding them to four points.”
On the Eagles’ side, Payton Parliament and Kiera Regan led the team with 13 points each. Faith Whitney and Grace McCasland contributed a three-pointer each in the loss.
Newell said Parliament and Regan are two strong, determined athletes who gave his team trouble today.
“Coach Duprey and her girls should be very proud of how well they have improved over the season,” Newell said.
Up next, Saranac will face Northeastern Clinton this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Clinton Community College for the Class B finals.
“I want our girls to enjoy this win,” Newell said. “On Monday, they will need to get refocused and prepare for our sectional championship opponent.”
—
Saranac 59, Beekmantown 44
Saranac (59)
M. Denis 2-1-5, Parker 3-0-9, Pellerin 0-1-1, Myers 12-2-29, L. Denis 0-0-0, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 6-2-15. Totals: 23-6-59.
Beekmantown (44)
Whitney 2-1-6, McCasland 2-0-5, Williams 2-0-4, Cross 0-1-1, Regan 6-1-13, Miller 1-0-2, Parliament 5-3-13, Mesec 0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0. Totals: 23-6-59.
Halftime- Saranac, 26-15.
3 point goals- Saranac (7) Parker 3, Myers 3, Ducatte. Beekmantown (2) Whitney, McCasland.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 57
PERU 31
CHAMPLAIN — The No. 1 Class B seed took out Peru this weekend, led by Audi Hollister and her 20-point game.
Hollister also netted two three-pointers in the win, while Desiree Dubois had one. Ellie Prairie and Bailee LaFountain each tacked on 12 points while Dubois added 11.
“The girls need to keep plugging away,” Cougars coach Robb Garrand said. “We definitely had many good moments but failed to score the ball in transition several times.”
For Peru, Kortney McCarthy led with 12 points and Mia Marino hit the team’s lone three.
“Peru is a very hardworking team,” Garrand said. “We need to work hard this week and I’m proud of the girls season.”
—
NCCS 57, Peru 31
NCCS (57)
Prairie 6-0-12, Dubois 5-0-11, LaFountain 3-6-12, Hollister 6-6-20, Deso 1-0-2, Trudo 0-0-0, Turner 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, Racine 0-0-0. Totals: 21-12-57.
Peru (31)
Marino 1-0-3, McCarthy 4-4-12, Prescott 0-0-0, Sypek 2-1-5, Lawyer 0-0-0, St Denis 1-2-4, Hendrix 1-0-2, Broussaeu 2-1-5, Lawliss 0-0-0. Totals: 11-8-31.
Halftime- NCCS, 33-18.
3 point goals- NCCS (3) Dubois, Hollister 2. Peru (1) Marino.
