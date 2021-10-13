Northern Adirondack downs Willsboro in night of tight NSL action

WILLSBORO — After a slow first half, Northern Adirondack’s offensive explosion in the second half propelled them to a victory over Willsboro in Northern Soccer League action, Wednesday.
But just because there was no score in the first, didn’t mean things weren’t interesting.
“NAC was the aggressor In both halves,” Warrior coach Eric Arnold said. “We failed to match their intensity and were fortunate to come out of the first half tied 0-0.”
Early in the second, Troy LaBarge broke the ice for the Bobcats, putting a direct kick into the net just 1:39 into the frame.
LaBarge then assisted on a Kingston Tucker goal 14 minutes later, before capping off the game with another goal a minute later to make it 3-0 Bobcats.
Finley Walker scored off an Everett Cassavaugh assist to get Willsboro on the board, but the comeback bid would be for naught.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Willsboro 1
NAC 0 3 — 3
WCS 0 1 — 1
First half- No Scoring
Second half- 1, NAC, LaBarge, 1:39. 2, NAC, Tucker (LaBarge), 15:44. 3, NAC, LaBarge (Wrye), 16:43. 4, WCS, Walker (Cassavaugh), 27:56.
Shots- NAC, 13-7.
Saves- Jaquish, WCS, 9. Stickney, NAC, 5; Benware, NAC, 1.
PLATTSBURGH 0
SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — A tight contest ended scoreless as the Hornets and Chiefs tied.
Branden Ashley stopped eight shots in net for Saranac while Dalton Tahy stopped four in net for Plattsburgh as both goalies earned a shutout in the game.
—
Plattsburgh 0, Saranac 0
SCS 0 0 — 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
First half- No scoring.
Second half- No scoring.
Overtime- No scoring.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 8-4.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 4. Ashley, SCS, 8.
CHAZY 1
LAKE PLACID 0
CHAZY — Peter LaBarge scored the only goal of the first half, and that would prove to be enough to get the Eagles the win.
LaBarge tallied the winning marker 28:03 into the game to give Chazy the 1-0 lead.
The Blue Bombers’ goalkeeper, John Armstrong, stopped 10 shots in the loss.
Zane Stevens stopped three shots in the shutout win for the Eagles.
—
Chazy 1, Lake Placid 0
LP 0 0 — 0
CCRS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, LaBarge, 29:03.
Second half- No Scoring.
Shots- Chazy, 12-3.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 3. Armstrong, LP, 10.
PERU 1
BEEKMANTOWN 0
PERU — A Dominic Falvo header in the first half was enough for the Nighthawks to ground the Eagles.
Falvo scored the goal 3:45 into the game after Dominik Nuzzo put a corner kick on the Beekmantown net, and Ethan Blaise headed the ball to Falvo, who then headed it into the net for the goal.
Both Peru goalie Ryan Robinson and Eagles keeper Rocco Golden stood tall the rest of the way, stopping seven and eight shots on the game, respectively.
—
Peru 1, Beekmantown 0
BCS 0 0 — 0
PCS 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Falvo (Blaise), 3:45.
Second half- No Scoring.
Shots- Peru, 11-7.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 7. Golden, BCS, 8.
BOQUET VALLEY 2
SARANAC LAKE 1
WESTPORT — The game was tied after one half, but a Griffin goal just under halfway through the second half gave the Boquet Valley squad the victory.
Ben Burdo opened the scoring for the Griffins, assisted by Braden Liberi, 27:04 into the game.
The Red Storm’s Dillon Wilson scored the equalizer just over seven minutes later, assisted by Bailey Bartholomew.
Jackson Hooper then put Boquet Valley back in the lead 18:57 into the second half, and that would be enough.
—
Bouquet Valley 2, Saranac Lake 1
SLCS 1 0 — 1
BVCS 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BVCS, Burdo (Liberi), 27:04. 2, SLCS, Wilson (Bartholomew), 34:15.
Second half- 3, BVCS, Hooper (O. Buehler) 18:57.
Shots- Bouquet Valley, 13-4.
Saves- Lawless, SLCS, 6; Groves, SLCS, 4. Egglefield, BVCS, 3.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
CHAMPLAIN — A back-and-forth matchup ended in a tie between the Cougars and the Patriots.
Tristan Laundree got things going early for the AuSable team, converting a Korvin Dixon pass to give the Patriots the lead just 1:25 into the game.
Reid LaValley answered right back for Northeastern Clinton, scoring at 10:05 to tie the game before Laundree got his second of the game a minute later to grab the lead right back for AuSable Valley.
LaValley then tied it up again before the end of the first half, scoring at 24:05.
James Wells then gave the Cougars their first lead of the game before Aiden Lopez tied the game up one final time.
Chase Letourneau stopped four shots in net for Northeastern Clinton while Scott LaMountain stopped nine for the Patriots.
—
Northeastern Clinton 3, AuSable Valley 3
NCCS 2 1 — 1
AVCS 2 1 — 2
First half- 1, AVCS, Laundree (Dixon), 1:25. 2, NCCS, LaValley (Johnston), 10:05. 3, AVCS, Laundree, 11:05. 4, NCCS, LaValley, 24:05.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Wells (Simpson), 4:39. 6, AVCS, Lopez, 20:44.
Shots- NCCS, 12-7.
Saves- Letourneau, NCCS, 4. Lamountain, AVCS, 9.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 8
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
NORTH CREEK — Logan Bush potted seven of Schroon Lake/Newcomb’s eight goals in a decisive win over the Irish Jags.
Bush opened the scoring 5:04 into the game and did not relent, scoring four goals in the first half alone.
Evan Wing got Johnsburg/Minerva on the board with the squad’s only goal, scoring in the middle of Bush’s tallies 12:32 into the game.
Logan Bush added three more in the second half before Brayden Bush finished the night off for the Schroon Lake/Newcomb contingent, scoring the final goal with 47 seconds left.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 8, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
SL/N 4 4 — 8
JB/M 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SL/N, L. Bush (Farris), 5:04. 2, SL/N, L. Bush (Lamos), 11:21. 3, JB/M, Wing, 12:32. 4, SL/N, L. Bush (PK), 21:31. 5, SL/N, L. Bush, 33:06.
Second half- 6, SL/N, L. Bush, 3:17. 7, SL/N, L. Bush (Farris), 8:16. 8, SL/N, L. Bush, 36:06. 9, SL/N, B. Bush, 39:12.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 14-6.
Saves- Carniglia, SL/N, 5; Armstrong, SL/N, 1. Patton, JB/M, 8.
TUESDAY
BOYS
CHAZY 5
KEENE 1
KEENE — Peter LaBarge scored two goals in the final two minutes of the first half as the Eagles pulled away from the Beavers.
Luke Moser, who finished with two goals and an assist, gave Chazy a 1-0 edge midway though the first half and it stayed that way until LaBarge found the back of the net twice in the late going of the stanza.
Keene got on the board quickly at 1:10 into the second half when Keenan Linton drove home a direct kick to cut the Beavers' deficit to 3-1.
But Moser tallied his second goal at the 14:08 mark to put Chazy back up by three goals and Dylan McAfee closed out the scoring at 25:13.
—
Chazy 5, Keene 1
Chazy 3 2 — 5
Keene 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (Gonyo), 18:30. 2, CCRS, LaBarge (Santor), 38:10. 3, CCRS, LaBarge (Moser), 39:55.
Second half- 4, KCS, Linton dk, 1:10. 5, CCRS, Moser (deOndarza), 14:08. 6, CCRS, McAfee (Salimando), 25:13.
Shots- Chazy, 17-3.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 2. Gagnon, KCS, 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.