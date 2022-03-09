Northern Adirondack beats Madrid-Waddington, 46-29, in subregional game

CANTON — Northern Adirondack Central senior Alexis Belrose was determined to avoid any post-season deja vu Wednesday night against Section X champion Madrid-Waddington Central at the SUNY Canton fieldhouse in the opening round of the NYSPHSAA Class C girls basketball tournament.
“Two years ago, when we played in this game it was against St. Lawrence Central and we lost by two points. We talked about that game in practice and we didn’t want it to end the way it did my sophomore year,” said Belrose, who reeled off nine unanswered points over the final two minutes of regulation to boost the Section VII champion Bobcats to a convincing 46-29 decision over the Yellowjackets.
“Alexis is a four-year senior and she has worked her butt off to be the player that she is for us,” said coach Dennis LaBarge. “She was just fantastic over the last two or three minutes of the game.”
“But it was a great effort by the whole team tonight, especially on defense,” he added. “Madrid is a tough team. We got off to a nice start but we just couldn’t put them away until the end. The last time we played this game, we were up by eight in the fourth quarter and wound up losing to St. Lawrence by two so, we earned a little payback with this one.”
Belrose finished with a game-high 18 points as the Bobcats gradually worked their way to a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. NAC took further control with an 11-3 run in the second quarter that pushed its halftime advantage to 27-12.
M-W (21-3) made its first push to get back in the game to start the third quarter where a three-pointer by senior Lily LaMere sparked an early 9-2 run that cut the deficit to 29-21 after a field goal by sophomore Hailey Marcellus with 3:07 left. NAC only managed three more points in the quarter which ended with Marcellus converting from in close at the buzzer to make it 32-23 heading into the fourth.
An opening basket by junior Grace Plumley made it a seven-point game in the opening minute of the final quarter. The Bobcats were able to push the lead back up to double-digits and maintain it until LaMere buried her third three of the night with 3:33 remaining to make it 37-29.
From there, Belrose took charge of the NAC offense. She started her personal nine-point run by swishing through a three-pointer with 2:02 left and ended it two successful drives to the basket later with a made free throw with 27 seconds remaining.
Junior Isabella Gilmore added 10 points toward the winning effort followed by sophomore Abby Peryea with nine, junior MacKenna LaBarge with five and senior Abigail Peryea with the other four.
LaMere wound up with a team-high 12 points in her M-W curtain call. Marcellus and Plumley finished with eight points each and junior Natalia Pearson closed out the scoring with a free throw.
“We had two goals set for ourselves coming into this game. One, take care of the ball. And two, make our shots. I thought we did a decent job of taking care of the ball but we had trouble making shots and a lot of that had to do with the way Northern Adirondack defended,” noted coach Bryan Harmer following the final game of eight-year tenure at the helm of the Yellowjackets.
“We didn’t beat ourselves tonight. They beat us. They’re a good team and I congratulate them on the win,” he added.
With the win, NAC improved to 18-3 overall and advances to a quarterfinal round matchup against Section 2 champion Duanesburg on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, starting at 4:15 p.m.
—
Northern Adirondack 46, Madrid-Waddington 29
NAC (46) LaBarge 2-0-5, Gilmore 5-0-10, Belrose 6-1-18, Abigail Peryea 2-0-14, Abby Peryea 3-3-9. Totals: 18-4-46.
M-Waddington (29) LaMere 4-1-12, Plumley 3-1-8, Marcellus 4-0-8, Pearson 0-1-1. Totals: 11-3-29.
Halftime- NAC, 27-11.
3 point goals- NAC (3) LaBarge, Belrose 2. M-W (4) LaMere 3, Plumley.
