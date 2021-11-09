Northern Adirondack beats feisty Lake Placid in title match

SARANAC — The Section VII volleyball championship match between the only two Class D programs proved to be great on Saturday.
The Northern Adirondack Bobcats defeated the Lake Placid Blue Bombers by a score of 3-1 to claim the Class D title once again. The Bobcats were able to defend the crown that the team last won in 2019.
The two teams had matched up against each other twice this season with Northern Adirondack winning both matches on top of the team's victory on Saturday. The team won the match by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-23.
The Blue Bombers, who won only three matches all season, came into the match ready to battle.
"We watched the video of our last match against Northern Adirondack and tried to figure out where they were sending all the balls and what worked and didn't work for us," Blue Bomber coach Sandy Huber said. "We took a couple of practices where we concentrated on trying to send a lot of push sets and well-placed free balls in hits over like they do. Just trying to hit hard and hit holes."
Lake Placid came out hitting, the team jumped out to a 10-14 lead over Northern Adirondack. The Bobcats then turned it around and tied the set at 19-19, before winning the set by five points.
"I just told the girls that they were not playing the way that I know that they can play and that they needed to turn it around and they did," Bobcats head coach Elizabeth Brown said.
In the second set, the Blue Bombers came out with that same intensity that the team showed in the previous set. This time, the Bombers were victorious.
With the match tied at one, Lake Placid and Northern Adirondack traded points back and forth before the Bobcats won the final two sets by identical scores of 25-23 to win the sectional title.
"I'm very proud of them. We beat Lake Placid twice in season, and it is extremely difficult to beat a team three times," Brown said. "I talked to the girls a lot about that this week and told them we have to come in confident, playing our game and fight for every point. Even when they were getting down, they still fought. That is the best feeling. They took my advice and just knew what to do in order to win."
"I think we fought hard. We did everything we could to stay in the game," Huber said. "We had a couple of holes to dig out of and we never gave up. Unfortunately, those last couple of plays just didn't go our way.
"Northern Adirondack is always really good at keeping everything in play. Their defense is really hard to crack," she added. "Fortunately, Julia (Crawford) and Marlena (Sharp) had really good hitting days. Nadia (Phillip) had a few great hits that were able to find the floor."
Northern Adirondack was led by Allie Barber. Barber nearly finished the match with a quadruple double. She had 17 points, 15 digs, 10 aces and nine kills. The Bobcats also had stellar defensive outings from Kate LaPoint and Elyse Hogan. The two had 18 digs each in the win.
Playing in her last varsity game, Lake Placid's Aubrey Hayes did everything she could. Hayes had 18 assists, as well as seven points and four digs. Phillip led the way on the offensive side with a team-high 13 points. Phillip also recorded 13 digs and six kills. Crawford and Sharp contributed on the defensive side. Crawford had 10 points, 14 kills and nine digs while Sharp had nine kills and eight digs. Sydney Lawrence chipped in with 11 digs and 10 points.
Even though the team lost, Huber was proud of her team's performance but was even more proud of the fact that her team was the recipient of the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award.
Northern Adirondack will now travel to SUNY to face off against the Section X champion Chateaugay in a regional semifinal on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
"It's gonna be a struggle. Chateaugay has always had a strong program. We need to just keep doing what we are doing and fight hard in practice," Brown said. "When we are playing out there in Canton against them, we just have to play our game, try to set the pace and fight for every point."
Northern Adirondack 3, Lake Placid 1
25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23
LP- Smith 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 assist; Hayes 7 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs, 18 assists; Megliore 5 digs; Phillip 13 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 13 digs, 2 assists; Evans 1 kill. Sharp: 9 kills, 8 digs; Lawrence 10 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs, 2 assists; Gibson 6 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist; Crawford 10 points, 3 aces, 14 kills, 9 digs.
NAC- Hogan 2 points, 2 kills, 5 assists, 18 digs; Guay 1 point, 1 ace, 1 assist, 15 digs; Griffin 6 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs; Barber 17 points, 10 aces, 9 kills, 6 assists, 15 digs; LaPoint 16 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 6 assists, 18 digs; Lawrence 12 points, 6 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs; Porter 3 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs; Brunell 1 kill, 1 dig.
