Northeastern Clinton too much for AuSable

CLINTONVILLE — Sam Bulson threw six strikeouts in his complete game for Northeastern Clinton to lead the Cougars to a 23-4 win over AuSable Valley in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball matchup, Monday.
Bulson had two hits for Northeastern Clinton, with Chase Ross, Ryan Johnston, Ethan Garrand, Noah Gonyo and Tyler Guay all joining in on the fun with two hits of their own, apiece.
Austin Mattila hit a double for the Patriots in the loss.
AuSable Valley honored seniors Spencer Daby, Eli Snow and Mason Dubay before the game.
Northeastern Clinton 23, AuSable Valley 4
NCCS 401 160 (11) — 23 16 2
AVCS 011 000 2 — 4 8 5
Bulson and Guay. Laduke, McCabe (5), Butler (7) and Lamountain. WP- Bulson. LP- Laduke. 2B- LaValley (NCCS), Johnson (NCCS), Gonyo (NCCS), Matila (AVCS).
SARANAC 6
SARANAC LAKE 4
SARANAC LAKE — Saranac was put into a hole early, but responded well after Saranac Lake’s four-run first inning to get the win.
Ethan Barnes registered a single and a double for the Chiefs in the win, while Zach Rainville smacked a double and Korbin Crawford notched a triple.
The Red Storm outhit Saranac, 12-8, but were unable to generate any runs after the first inning.
Carter Sturgeon, David Warner and Brady Roberts each registered doubles for Saranac Lake in the loss.
Saranac 6, Saranac Lake 4
Saranac 010 120 2 — 6 8 2
Saranac Lake 400 000 0 — 4 12 4
Burns and Rainville. Rivers and Sturgeon. WP- Burns. LP- Rivers. 2B- Rainville (SCS), Barnes (SCS), Sturgeon (SLCS), Warner (SLCS), Roberts (SLCS). 3B- Crawford (SCS).
BEEKMANTOWN 23
LAKE PLACID 2
LAKE PLACID — Beekmantown rode an offensive outburst, including a 10-run sixth inning, to a one-sided win over Lake Placid.
Steven Bronson, Andrew VanNatten and Anthony Marion each had three hits for the Eagles in the win, while Marion was also credited with the win on the mound, pitching until the fifth inning.
Matt Brandes hit a triple for the Blue Bombers in the loss, while JJ Ledwith and Foster Wood each registered two hits for the Lake Placid squad.
Beekmantown 23, Lake Placid 2
Beekmantown 442 03(10) 0 — 23 21 1
Lake Placid 110 000 0 — 4 9 8
Marion, Bronson (5) and Brandell. Brandes, Colby (3), Jordon (5), Daby (7) and Ledwith, Brandes (5), Ledwith (7). WP- Marion. LP- Brandes. 2B- Curry (LP), VanNatten (BCS), McCasland (BCS) 2, Marion (BCS), Parliament(BCS), Brandell(BCS). 3B- Brandes (LP).
PLATTSBURGH 21
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 4
ELLENBURG — Plattsburgh hammered 25 hits to take a decisive victory over Northern Adirondack.
The offensive outburst included an 11-run fifth inning.
Liam Perkins threw 10 strikeouts in the win for Plattsburgh, and the Hornets squad had eight players with two or more hits.
Nolan Knight and Cody Lambert each registered multiple hits for the Bobcats in the loss.
Plattsburgh 21, Northern Adirondack 4
PHS 102 4(11)1 2 — 21 25 1
NAC 000 110 2 — 4 9 2
Perkins, Burkan (7) and Lacey. Knight, C.Lambert(4), B.Boulrice(6) and M.Boulrice, Knight(7). WP- Perkins. LP- C. Lambert. 2B- King(P), Trombley(P), Crowley(P), Perkins(P), Knight(N), C. Lambert (N) 3B- Lacey(P) 2, Perkins(P).
