Northeastern Clinton takes 10-0 win, moves on to semifinals

ELLENBURG — The game was called early due to weather, but Northeastern Clinton’s 10-0 lead was more than enough to take the win in its Section VII Class B baseball quarterfinal matchup with AuSable Valley.
Lucas Hemingway hit a home run, Hunter LaValley and Ethan Garrand each hit a triple and Noah Gonyo hit a double for the Cougars in the win.
LaValley finished pitching in the fifth inning with a no-hitter intact before Sam Bulson relieved him in the interest of pitch count, NCCS coach Jeff Norton said, for the short portion of the bottom of the sixth that was played.
LaValley threw 10 strikeouts in those five innings.
“Credit to AuSable on a good season,” Norton said. “They play hard and are great sports every time we play them.”
OTHER GAME
The other Class B quarterfinal originally scheduled for Tuesday, Saranac at Beekmantown, was postponed due to weather.
It will now be played at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.
—
Northeastern Clinton 10, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 000 000 X — 0 1 2
NCCS 106 30X X — 10 14 0
Daby, Matilla (4) and LaMountain. LaValley, Bulson (6) and Guay. WP- LaValley. LP- Daby. 2B- Gonyo (NCCS). 3B- LaValley (NCCS), Garrand (NCCS). HR- Hemingway (NCCS).
