Northeastern Clinton survives Plattsburgh rally

PLATTSBURGH — Northeastern Clinton was tested on Monday, but the Cougars remained undefeated in league play.
Plattsburgh High gave Northeastern a run for its money, but Sam Prairie scored the game-winner that gave the Cougars a 4-3 win in boys Northern Soccer League play with 11:29 gone in the second half.
That marker was a huge boost after the Hornets erased a two-goal deficit within the first 3:43 of the second half thanks to Jack Ferris scoring his second and third goals of the game to complete his hat trick.
James Wells found the back of the net twice in the first half, and Reid LaValley also netted a tally for the Cougars.
Ferris cut Plattsburgh's deficit to 2-1 near the midway mark of the second half to get the rally going for the Hornets.
"This loss stings," Plattsburgh coach Chris LaRose said. "We played well enough to win, but NCCS is unbeaten for a reason. They capitalized on our mistakes one more time than we did on theirs.
"It was a great PHS-NCCS game for the fans to watch. I saw some good things from our team tonight, but we need to clean up our mistakes if we want to have greater success come sectional time. Now we prepare for Peru on Wednesday."
Chase Letourneau finished with 10 saves to anchor Northeastern Clinton in goal, and Dalton Tahy accounted for nine stops for the Hornets.
—
Northeastern Clinton 4, Plattsburgh High 3
NCCS 3 1 — 4
PHS 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Wells (LaValley), 10:30). 2, NCCS, LaValley, 15:30. 3, PHS, Ferris (Miller), 19:29. 4, NCCS, Wells (Brown), 36:23.
Second half- 5, PHS, Ferris (Lambert), 1:48. 6, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 3:43. 7, NCCS, Prairie, 11:29.
Shots- Tied, 13-13.
Saves- Letourneau, NCCS, 10. Tahy, PHS, 9.
SARANAC 4
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC — Hayden Buckley finished with a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Chiefs.
"Hayden Buckley was solid for us tonight," Saranac coach Calvin Hamel said. "We will have to play better as a team against a very tough NCCS squad Wednesday night in order to have a chance."
Brian Balch, Dominic Harkness and Gabe Cayea all scored once to boost the Chiefs, and Balch and Matt Faville notched assists of their own.
Branden Ashley had to make just one save to earn the clean sheet for Saranac, while Levi Groves turned away 14 shots in the Red Storm nets.
—
Saranac 4, Saranac Lake 0
SLC 0 0 — 0
SCS 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, SCS, Harkness (Buckley), 16:49.
Second half- 2, SCS, Balch (Buckley), 3:30. 3, SCS, Buckley (Balch), 4:02. 4, SCS, Cayea (Faville), 28:47.
Shots- Saranac, 21-1
Saves- Groves, SLCS, 14. Ashley, SCS, 1.
LAKE PLACID 2
CROWN POINT 1
CROWN POINT — The Blue Bombers went ahead for good when the Panthers misplayed a corner kick in the box, which resulted in an own goal.
The Panthers got out to a hot start when Evan Carey scored off an assist from Noah Spaulding just 1:10 into the first half.
"We played much better than we played in our last game," Crown Point coach Randy Pertak said. "Both teams struggled with wet playing conditions. Lake Placid is well coached and was able to put pressure on us to score both of their goals."
Cody Montagnolia evened matters up with Lake Placid's first marker with 9:07 to go before halftime.
John Armstrong saved five shots in a winning performance for the Blue Bombers, while Joc Tompkins made eight saves for the Panthers.
—
Lake Placid 2, Crown Point 1
LP 1 1 — 2
CP 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, CP, Carey (Spaulding), 38:50. 2, LP, Montagnolia (Mezzetti), 9:07.
Second half- 3, LP, own goal, 19:31.
Shots- Lake Placid, 10-6.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 5. Tompkins, CP, 8.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 14
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 0
NEWCOMB — Logan Bush scored four goals, and Isiah Pelkey added three to help propel Schroon Lake/Necomb to a two-touchdown win with extra points included.
Ben Lamos found the back of the net twice, while John Armstrong, Ethan Fariss, Christian Gratto, Ethan Phillips and Eric Bush all tallied a marker.
Logan Bush and Brayden Bush tied for a team-high two assists, and Phillips added one helper.
Wyatt Carniglia (1) and Marcus Armstrong (2) combined to save three shots for the winners, and Indian Lake/Long Lake's Tyler Mack turned away nine shots.
—
Schroon Lake/Newcomb 14, Indian Lake/Long Lake 0
IL/LL 0 0 — 0
SL/NE 7 7 — 14
First half- 1, SLN, Pelkey, 3:40. 2, SLN, L. Bush, 5:31. 3, SLN, Pelkey (L. Bush), 6:22. 4, SLN, Lamos (L. Bush), 6:40. 5, SLN, L. Bush, 17:00. 6, SLN, L. Bush, 29:41. 7, SLN, Pelkey (Phillips), 32:22.
Second half- 8, SLN, Armstrong (B. Bush), 8:14. 9, SLN, Fariss, 10:34. 10, SLN, Gratto, 13:50. 11, SLN, L. Bush, 22:20. 12, SLN, Lamos, 25:34. 13, SLN, Phillips, 26:40. 14, SLN, E. Bush (B. Bush), 39:40.
Shots- Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 25.
Saves- Mack, IL/LL, 9. Carniglia (1), Armstrong (2), SL/N, 3.
BOQUET VALLEY 5
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
NORTH CREEK — A four-goal first half helped secure the Griffins' victory over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Jackson Hooper got Boquet Valley on the board 5:04 into the game unassisted, then assisted on a goal from Boden Buehler at the 13:44 mark.
Ben Burdo then netted a pair before the end of the first half, putting the Griffins up 4-0.
Oakley Buehler got the final Boquet Valley goal 25 minutes into the second half.
Yanden Cleveland got Johnsburg/Minerva's only goal late in the game to get the team on the board.
—
Boquet Valley 5, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
BVCS 4 1 — 5
JB/M 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, BVCS, Hooper, 5:04. 2, BVCS, B. Buehler (Hooper), 13:44. 3, BVCS, Burdo (Hooper), 14:28. 4, BVCS, Burdo (O. Buehler), 26:46.
Second half- 5, BVCS, O. Buehler, 25:00. 6, JB/M, Cleveland (Pierson), 31:44.
Shots- Not provided.
Saves- Not provided.
GIRLS
KEENE 6
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 1
KEENE — A hat trick from Pia Morelli and a two-goal game from Haylie Buysse propelled the Beavers to a decisive victory.
Morelli's first goal came 19:17 into the game, followed by Buysse's two goals before halftime.
Morelli then bookended the scoring in the second half to complete her hat trick, with goals from Johnsburg/Minerva's Avery Bayse and Keene's Ella Whitney coming in between.
—
Keene 6, Johnsburg/Minerva 1
JB/M 0 1 — 1
KCS 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, KCS, Morelli (LaVallee), 19:17. 2, KCS, Buysse (Klotzko), 32:01. 3, KCS, Buysse, 38:00.
Second half- 4, KCS, Morelli (Tansey), 5:00. 5, JB/M, Bayse, 20:30. 6, KCS, Whitney (Quinn), 22:47. 7, KCS, Morelli (Smith), 25:56.
Shots- Keene, 16-6.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 6. Bernard, JB/M, 6.
SATURDAY
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 7
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles scored twice in a minute-and-a-half stretch in the first half and didn’t look back against the Patriots.
Ethan Burke opened the scoring 13:22 into the game off a Zach DuBray assist before Markel Mosley scored at the 14:50 mark, assisted by Brady Mannix.
Beekmantown then exploded in the second half, with Zach DuBray, Owen Beebe, Josh Burgin and Quinn Brandell each scoring a goal and Mosley adding another.
Rocco Golden stopped three shots to earn the shutout win for the Eagles, while Wren Klotzko stopped 12 for AuSable Valley.
—
Beekmantown 7, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 2 5 — 7
First half- 1, BCS, Burke (DuBray), 13:22. 2, BCS, Mosley (Mannix), 14:50.
Second half- 3, BCS, DuBray (Hewson), 5:49. 4, BCS, Beebe (Marion), 13:33. 5, BCS, Mosley (Burke), 18:48. 6, BCS, Burgin (Mannix), 34:08. 7, BCS, Brandell (Reams), 36:26.
Shots- Beekmantown, 29-7
Saves- Golden, BCS, 3. Klotzko, AVCS, 12.
NON-DIVISION
CHAZY 2
OGDENSBURG 1
OGDENSBURG — A two-goal second half pushed the Eagles past the Blue Devils in a non-division weekend matchup.
Syrus Gladle put Ogdensburg on top 1-0 with the only goal of the first half.
Then, Luke Moser and Peter LaBarge each scored a penalty kick goal in the second half to put Chazy ahead.
Zane Stevens backstopped the Eagles with three saves, while Ryan Warchol stopped six shots for the Blue Devils in the loss.
—
Chazy 2, Ogdensburg 1
CRCS 0 2 — 2
OFA 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, OFA, Gladle, 38:16.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Moser (PK), 24:16. 3, CCRS, LaBarge (PK), 31:18.
Shots- Chazy, 8-3.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 3. Warchol, OFA, 6.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
MORIAH 4
CHAZY 3 (OT)
CHAZY — Allie Huchro played hero for the Vikings, tallying the game-winning goal 1:32 into overtime to beat the Eagles.
It was a back-and-forth game from the start, with the first half ending 2-2 after Ava McAuliffe scored twice for Chazy before Paige Towns and Vylette Shaw knotted the game back up for Moriah.
Sam Gonyo brought the Eagles ahead by a goal again, 23:25 into the second half, before Amelia Kazio evened up the game 29:01 into the frame.
Then, Huchro’s goal shortly into overtime was enough, winning the game for the Vikings, 4-3.
Tess Blair stopped seven shots in net for Chazy in the loss, while Hannah Gaddor stopped eight for Moriah.
—
Moriah 4, Chazy 3 (OT)
Moriah 2 1 1 — 4
Chazy 2 1 0 — 3
First half- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe (Pratt), 9:39. 2, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo), 12:22. 3, MCS, Towns, 18:24. 4, MCS, Shaw, 37:26.
Second half- 5, CCRS, Gonyo (McAuliffe), 23:25. 6, MCS, Kazio (Towns), 29:01.
Overtime- 7, MCS, Huchro (Kazio), 1:32.
Shots- Chazy, 12-10.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 7. Gaddor, MCS, 10.
THURSDAY
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH 10
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Jack Ferris tallied a hat trick in a Hornet blowout against the Red Storm.
Plattsburgh got things started early, with Marcus Griffiths opening the scoring 37 seconds in before the floodgates opened in a seven-goal first half.
Other goal scorers in the first half included Nick Bula, Momin Khan, Peter Wylie and the entirety of Ferris' hat trick.
Griffiths then got his second goal 2:35 into the second half, before Griffin Ovios scored two of his own to complete the rout.
—
Plattsburgh 10, Saranac Lake 0
PHS 7 3 — 10
SLCS 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PHS, Griffiths (Ferris), 0:37. 2, PHS, Bula (Ferris), 2:15. 3, PHS, Ferris (Van Arman), 5:00. 4, PHS, Ferris (Lambert), 12:40. 5, PHS, Khan (Lambert), 24:50. 6, PHS, Ferris (Lambert), 35:19. 7, PHS, Wylie (Ovios), 38:20.
Second half- 8, PHS, Griffiths (Ferris), 2:35. 9, PHS, Ovios (Van Arman), 14:45. 10, PHS, Ovios (Ferris), 23:40.
Shots- Plattsburgh, 21-4.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 4. Lawless, SLCS, 6, Carlisto, SLCS, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.