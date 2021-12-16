Northeastern Clinton pounces on Moriah, 50-31

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton continued its strong start to the girls’ Champlain Valley Athletic Conference basketball season with a 50-31 win over Moriah on Thursday.
But according to Cougar coach Robb Garrand, the win didn’t come easy.
“Moriah played hard and caught us many times standing still,” Garrand said. “We may be 4-0, however we have a lot to work on if we're going to make a run at the end for a league championship.”
Audi Hollister’s 18 points were good for team lead on the Northeastern squad, while Bailee LaFountain and Desiree DuBois tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikings were led by Jayde Trow’s 10 points in the loss.
Northeastern Clinton 50, Moriah 31
Moriah (31)
Marcil 2-0-5, Snyder 0-0-0, Anderson 0-0-0, Towns 0-0-0, Olcott 1-1-3, Trow 5-0-10, Sprague 1-0-2, Bosarge 1-0-3, Gaddor 3-2-8. Totals- 13-3-31.
Northeastern Clinton (50)
Hollister 7-3-18, Dubois 3-3-10, LaFountain 5-1-11, Prairie 3-1-7, Roberts 1-0-2, Richard 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0, Trudo 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0, Racine 1-0-2. Totals- 20-8-50.
Halftime- NCCS, 27-19.
3 point goals- NCCS (2) Hollister, Dubois. Moriah (2) Marcil, Bosarge.
PERU 54
SARANAC LAKE 19
SARANAC LAKE — Kortney McCarthy led the Nighthawks with 17 points in what ended up being a decisive victory over the Red Storm.
“Peru led from start to finish,” Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue said. “I thought they shared the ball very well, and McCarthy showed why she is one of the best players in our section.”
Emma St. Denis had a strong night of her own for Peru, finishing second on the team with 12 points.
Sydney Leeret’s seven points led the Saranac Lake squad in the loss.
Peru 54, Saranac Lake 19
Peru (54)
Lawliss 1-0-3, Marino 0-0-0, McCarthy 6-2-17, Prescott 2-0-5, Sypek 3-2-8, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 6-0-12, Brousseau 3-1-7. Totals- 22-5-54.
Saranac Lake (19)
Leeret 3-1-7, A. LaDue 0-0-0, Ownes 2-0-4, Hewitt 1-0-2, Peer 0-0-0, Clark 1-1-3, C. LaDue 1-1-3, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0. Totals- 8-3-19.
Halftime- Peru, 32-6.
3 point goals- Peru (5) Lawliss, McCarthy 3, Prescott.
SARANAC 63
TICONDEROGA 37
SARANAC — Sydney Myers and Brenna Ducatte’s offensive explosions of 21 points apiece led the Chiefs past the Sentinels, while four other Saranac girls found the scoreboard.
“The girls did a really good job sharing the ball as everyone had chances to score,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said.
Myers had five steals and 11 rebounds to go along with her points, Newell said, while Ducatte added seven steals and seven rebounds.
Lia Parker tallied nine points and four steals while Lexi Denis recorded nine points for the Chiefs.
Cassidy Mattison and Sophia Dorsett led Ticonderoga in the loss with 13 and nine points, respectively.
“Ticonderoga shot the ball well,” Newell said. “They are a much improved team from last season and will only get better.”
Saranac 63, Ticonderoga 37
Ticonderoga (37)
Dorsett 3-0-9, Mattison 6-0-13, L. Zelinski 2-1-5, Charboneau 1-0-3, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 2-0-5, Davis 1-0-2, Abare 0-0-0, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals- 15-1-37.
Saranac (63)
M. Denis 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 4-0-9, Lay. Pellerin 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Myers 8-5-21, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 3-0-8, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 9-0-21, Fay 1-0-2.
Halftime- Saranac, 38-16.
3 point goals- Saranac (6) Parker, L. Denis 2, Ducatte 3; TCS (6) Dorsett 3, Mattison, Charboneau, Whitford.
AUSABLE VALLEY 43
BEEKMANTOWN 41
BEEKMANTOWN — In a close game right to the end, Brooklyn Douglass scored 17 points, along with two three-pointers, in the Patriots win over the Eagles.
For Beekmantown, Payton Parliament scored the game-high 20 points, along with two treys. Grace McCasland and Faith Whitney also contributed a three-pointer each.
AuSable Valley 43, Beekmantown 41
AuSable Valley (43)
Keyser 2-2-6, B. Douglass 7-1-17, Hoehn 2-1-5, L. Douglass 4-0-8, Shambo 3-1-7. Totals: 18-5-43.
Beekmantown (41)
Whitney 1-0-3, McCasland 3-2-9, Cross 1-1-3, Regan 3-0-6, Parliament 6-6-20. Totals: 18-5-43.
Halftime- Tied, 23-23.
3 point goals- Beekmantown (4) Parliament 2, McCasland, Whitney. AuSable Valley (2) B. Douglass 2.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 59
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 30
PLATTSBURGH — Alexis Belrose had a dominant game for the Bobcats, putting up 22 points and hitting five three-pointers.
“Northern Adirondack went on a run and knocked down some shots, and we never recovered,” Plattsburgh High coach Joe Mazzella said. “Belrose hit some big shots to give them momentum and they never looked back.”
Abby Peryea also put up 14 for the Cats, and Mackenna Labarge notched a trey, giving her eight points total.
For the Hornets, Cora Long and Calli Fitzwater each netted 10 points, with Long hitting two from behind the three-point line. Alyssa Hemingway also recorded a three.
“We came out flying and played good basketball early on,” Mazzella said. “Our kids are better than this. I believe in these kids and this program, and we will get it figured out.”
NAC (59)
Labarge 3-0-8, Bushey 0-0-0, Gilmore 3-1-7, Belrose 8-1-22, Poupore 2-0-4, Abigail Peryea 1-2-4, Cheerland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 6-2-14. Totals: 23-6-59.
PHS (30)
An. Crahan 0-0-0, Clermont 0-0-0, Hewson 0-0-0, Long 4-0-10, Bilow 1-0-2, Hemingway 1-0-3, Fitzwater 4-2-10, Steria 0-3-3, Al. Crahan 0-0-0, DeTulleo 1-0-2, Whalen 0-0-0.
Halftime- NAC, 28-18.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Long 2, Hemingway. NAC (6) Labarge, Belrose 5.
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 45
SCHROON LAKE 30
WESTPORT — A 25-point night from Abbey Schwoebel was the difference in the showdown between the Griffins and Wildcats.
“Both teams played great defense the entire game, but Boquet Valley was able to knock down more contested shots, especially early,” Schroon Lake coach Jeff Cutting said.
Alessia Caputo was the closest Boquet player to Schwoebel in points with seven.
Kayli Hayden led the Wildcats in the loss with 17 points, hitting two three-pointers in the process. Dakotah Cutting had 12 rebounds, coach Cutting said.
Bouquet Valley 45, Schroon Lake 30
Boquet Valley (45)
Kukby 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Monty 1-1-3, Schwoebel 9-6-25, Mateoxs 1-0-2, Lobdell 2-0-4, Reynolds 1-0-2, Caputo 3-1-7, Denton 0-0-0. Totals- 18-8-45.
Schroon Lake (30)
D. Cutting 3-2-8, Timmer 0-0-0, K. Cutting 0-0-0, Emmert 0-0-0, Phillips 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Hayden 6-3-17, Shaughnessy 0-0-0, Arnold 0-0-0, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 2-0-5.
Halftime- Bouquet Valley, 19-6.
3 point goals- Bouquet Valley (1) Schwoebel. Schroon Lake (3) Hayden 2, Mieras.
LAKE PLACID 51
WELLS 20
LAKE PLACID — Julia Crawford led the Blue Bombers to victory with her 10 points, followed by Arnita Cecunjanin with nine and Abbey Light with eight.
Cecunjanin also recorded 10 rebounds on defense.
For Wells, Wright led with 11 points, along with one three-pointer.
Editor’s Note: First names for Wells were not available at press time.
Lake Placid 51, Wells 20
Lake Placid (51)
Crawford 5-0-10, Cecunjanin, Ar. 4-1-9, Light 4-0-8, Coursen 3-0-6, Smith 2-0-4, Phillip 2-0-4, Marvin 2-0-4, Moore 2-0-4, Jordon 1-0-2, Cecunajanin, An. 0-0-0, Ahmemulic 0-0-0. Totals: 25-1-50.
Wells (20)
Wright 5-0-11, LeBarron 3-1-7, Ki. Bly 1-0-2, Allen 0-0-0, K. Bly, 0-0-0, Koniszewski 0-0-0. Totals: 9-1-20.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 26-8.
3 point goals- Wells (1) Wright.
WEDNESDAY
BOYS
NEWCOMB 55
WELLS 40
WELLS — Logan Bush’s 22-point night led the Mountaineers past the Indians.
Josh Armstrong was second on the Newcomb team in points with 14, while his brother, Marcus, was just behind him with 10.
Raymond Msimanga led the way for Wells in the loss, totalling 12 points.
Newcomb 55, Wells 40
Newcomb (55)
Bush 8-4-22, Sandiford 2-0-4, Colon 1-1-3, Fifield 1-0-2, J. Armstrong 7-0-14, M. Armstrong 5-0-10. Totals: 24-5-55.
Wells (40)
S. Koniszewski 2-0-4, Allen 0-0-0, Msimanga 5-1-12, Stuart 5-0-11, Simmons 0-0-0, M. Koniszewski 2-0-4, O'Rourke 3-0-9. Totals: 17-1-40.
Halftime- Newcomb, 32-27.
3 point goals- Newcomb (2) Bush 2. Wells (5) Msimanga, Stuart, O'Rourke 3.
