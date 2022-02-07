Northeastern Clinton, Plattsburgh boys take non-league losses over weekend

LAKE PLACID — The Northeastern Clinton boys' hockey team dug a hole too deep to get out of on Saturday.
Aquinas Institute jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first period and skated past the Cougars, 7-3, in non-league play.
"We had a bad start," NCCS coach Scott Lafountain said. "You can't give up five goals in the first period.
"It was a tough week for us, having school canceled on Thursday and Friday. However, I was happy with our play in the second and third periods."
NCCS actually held a final 30-26 shot advantage and scored a goal in each period.
Ryan Racine, Marcus Bedard and Winnie Simpson tallied goals for the Cougars. Owen Roberts added two assists, while Simpson and Lucas Hemingway each had one.
"We now have a big week coming up for us with three league games scheduled," Lafountain said.
It starts on Tuesday for the Cougars with a game at SLP.
—
Aquinas Institute 7, NCCS 3
NCCS 1 1 1 — 3
AQI 5 2 0 — 7
First period- 1, AQI, Wood (Casey, Howse) 7:43. 2, AQI, Mohammed (Casey, Terrana) 8:41. 3, NCCS, Racine (Hemingway, Simpson), 13:08. 4, AQI, Casey (Howse, Smola), 13:56. 5, AQI, Casey (Stewart), 15:36. 6, AQI, Mohammed (Howse, Terrana), 16:41.
Second period- 7, AQI, Flaherty (Kennard), 13:04. 8, NCCS, Bedard (Roberts), 14:45. 9, AQI, Terrana (Casey, Mohammed), 16:46.
Third period- 10, NCCS, Simpson (Roberts), 10:53.
Shots- NCCS, 30-26.
Saves- Judkins, Juneau (2), 19. Muir, AQI, 27.
QUEENSBURY 3
PLATTSBURGH 0
GLENS FALLS — Quinn Theis scored twice to lead the Spartans in a 3-0 win over the Hornets.
Queensbury scored twice in the first, with Mack Ryan opening the scoring before Theis notched his first of the game, to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.
The second period passed with no goals before Theis scored his second of the night, 3:59 into the third period.
Tanner Fearman recorded two assists in the game.
"Give credit to Queensbury, they are a well-disciplined team that forces you to be at your best," Plattsburgh coach Joe Tolosky said.
Blake Powers stopped all 15 of the Hornets’ shots to register a shutout for the Spartans, while Ty Calkins stopped 26 of the 29 shots directed his way in the Hornet nets.
“Ty Calkins stood tall for us in net and made some big saves." Tolosky said. "As a team, I expect us to respond with more energy heading into a very competitive final stretch."
—
Queensbury 3, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
QHS 2 0 1 — 3
First period- 1, QHS, Mack Ryan (Tanner Fearman, Lozier), 10:55. 2, QHS, Quinn Theis (Fearman), 14:45.
Second period- No scoring.
Third Period- 3, QHS, Theis (Ryan), 3:59.
Shots- Queensbury, 29-15.
Shots/Saves- Blake Powers, QHS, 15-15. T. Calkins, PHS, 29-26.
